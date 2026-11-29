The setting resembled a relaxed corporate board meeting more than the prelude to a fiercely competitive wine auction.

Here was a representative of a private members’ club in Florida, who preferred to remain anonymous; there, a first-time bidder responsible for food and beverages at Cathay Pacific.

Hours before the 166th Hospices de Beaune auction on 15 November, 20 clients of Maison Albert Bichot gathered in the richly furnished Salon Californie at Beaune's Hôtel Le Cep, where gilded paintings, antique sofas and Persian rugs provided the backdrop to serious discussions over auction catalogues, laptops, bidding limits and fallback choices.

Glasses of Crémant de Bourgogne and hors d’oeuvres served by attendants in medieval costume added a festive touch to proceedings that were anything but casual.

Albéric Bichot (left) at Hôtel Le Cep. (Image credit: Panos Kakaviatos)

At the centre of these preparations was Albéric Bichot, meeting clients to finalise their strategies and spending limits before entering the auction hall, where he alone would wield the paddle on their behalf.

Among them was United Airlines newcomer Aaron Kinkeade, head of hospitality services, who had his sights set on one of just four barrels of Échezeaux Grand Cru.

With approximately 50 major clients to represent, competing ambitions for barrels commanding six-figure prices are part of Bichot’s job.

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'I’ll try my best to bid for their interests,' he smiles. 'And if one doesn’t get it, they can blame me, not the Hospices.'

By Sunday evening, Bichot delivered. United secured an Échezeaux barrel, while another went to a fellow Bichot client. United also acquired one barrel each of Mazis-Chambertin and Clos de la Roche Grand Cru wines.

For Kinkeade, these acquisitions meant more than upgrading an airline wine list: 'We seek to create a flight experience with fine wines like these to be desirable in and of itself and not just a means of reaching a destination; something to look forward to, like dining at a highly sought-after restaurant.'

When to bid: Psychology of the paddle

Albéric Bichot bidding at the 166th auction on Sunday 15 November, 2026 (Image credit: @domainesalbertbichot / Albert Bichot)

With only 432 barrels offered from the small 2026 harvest, scarcity intensified an auction driven by passion, prestige and charity.

Célian Ravel d’Estienne, Sotheby’s head of auction sales, France, explains that multiple barrels of the same cuvée are offered successively, creating a strategic dilemma: bid immediately or wait?

'Some bidders might go for the first one very quickly and then realise, "Oh, I should have waited".' On the other hand, waiting can be expensive. As the final barrels approach, fear of missing out can send prices soaring.

Raj Singh, a 72-year-old collector dividing his time between San Francisco and Austin, Texas, has learned this lesson over 10 auctions: 'When I first started doing it, I would bid on the first barrel. I never do that again.'

Raj Singh tasting the 2026 vintage a day before the auction. (Image credit: Panos Kakaviatos)

He registers early for a low-numbered paddle – lucky 7 this year – believing it easier for the auctioneer to remember.

He targets the second or third barrel, avoiding the opening excitement. But successful bidders can sometimes take additional barrels at the same price, making patience risky.

This year Singh followed his strategy, bidding on the third, fourth and fifth barrels of Corton Blanc Grand Cru, Cuvée Docteur Peste, securing the fifth for €63,000 (£52,600).

He also won the fourth barrel of Volnay Premier Cru Les Santenots, Cuvée Jéhan de Massol, for €26,000, having pursued the second and third.

The Corton cost slightly more than anticipated. What surprised Singh most, however, was the inconsistency of prices, particularly for Meursault, where he observed individual results ranging from approximately 15% below to 15% above last year's levels.

For newcomers, Singh recommends auction podcasts, consulting experienced éleveurs and tasting onsite.

Anna Sipurzynska, head of Luxaviation Fine Wines and a three-time participant, advises ranking preferred cuvées, setting price limits and having alternatives. 'We are buying wine, not trophies,' she says. 'Knowing when to stop is probably one of the most important skills at an auction.'

And where to sit? Some feel that sitting too close to the front would encourage excessive bidding while others feel that they can read the room better from the back.

Albéric Bichot, with decades of experience, dismisses the idea of an ideal position. Being there in person matters more than finding a supposedly lucky seat.

In the auction room

Albéric Bichot in the Hospices de Beaune auction room (2025). (Image credit: @domainesalbertbichot / Albert Bichot)

Bichot skips lunch and avoids drinking throughout the hours long auction. His objective? “Pas de pipi,” he explains with a smile.

Inside the packed hall, the auctioneer juggles raised paddles, telephone bids and online offers.

Bichot remains outwardly composed, although when the auctioneer thanks a New York caller for driving up the price on one lot, he wryly echoes, 'Yes, thanks.' Knowing when to walk away is just as important as knowing when to persist.

But patience also paid off: The first two barrels of Mazis-Chambertin Grand Cru, Cuvée Madeleine Collignon, fetched €185,000 apiece amid fierce competition. Bichot then secured the next two for his clients at a more favourable €175,000 each, his almost imperceptible hand gesture easy to miss amid the excitement.

Dan Reid, whose company DRC Imports and its private clients collectively committed more than €500,000, was equally delighted. 'We feel like we stole it,' he says of the acquisition of Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cuvée Dames de Flandres.

His relationship with Bichot is central to navigating an auction where prices can fluctuate dramatically between successive barrels.

Buying wine before it is finished

Dan Reid (left) with Albert Bichot commercial director Benoît Bruot at a tasting prior to the 166th edition of the auction. (Image credit: Panos Kakaviatos)

Assessing the wines is another challenge. Two days before the sale, Reid and Canadian collector Tim Harkema tasted barrel samples at the Hospices cellars alongside Bichot technical director Matthieu Mangenot and commercial director Benoît Bruot.

The exceptionally early 2026 harvest produced concentrated wines, some yet to begin malolactic fermentation, complicating assessments of their eventual balance and texture.

For Harkema, attending his third auction, interpreting such embryonic wines remained challenging. He said that Mangenot’s guidance was essential, as the technical director carefully recorded his impressions of each cuvée to explain his outlook.

Matthieu Mangenot taking notes on the wines. (Image credit: Panos Kakaviatos)

Telephone vs online bidding

For those unable to attend, Sotheby’s recommends the telephone over its online platform. 'Internet bidding – with such lively bidding – can be less effective,' explains Nick Pegna, Sotheby’s head of wine & spirits.

Telephone specialists in the room can attract the auctioneer’s attention by raising their hands or calling out bids. Sotheby’s also organised a telephone-linked gathering in New York.

Beyond the hammer: Storing the wine

Winning a barrel is only the beginning. Sotheby’s charges an 8% buyer’s premium, while buyers must budget for élevage, bottling, shipping costs and applicable taxes.

The unfinished wine requires maturation by an authorised Burgundy négociant. Pierre Gernelle, managing director of the federation of Burgundy négociants and éleveurs, estimates that around 30 houses provide this service.

Singh entrusts his purchases to Thierry Pillot, whose restrained winemaking style he admires.

At Bichot’s Caves Colbert, Reid assessed wines purchased at the previous year’s auction, discussing maturation and bottling choices with the technical team.

Charity amid a cautious market

This year's Presidents’ Barrel, a Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru, raised €1m rare-disease charities ARSLA and DEBRA France. (Image credit: Sotheby's / Hospices Civils de Beaune)

The 166th Hospices de Beaune auction raised €13,592,700 (£11.35m) from 432 barrels, although the average barrel price of €31,284 (£26,384) declined 7.99% compared with 2025.

Bichot was the leading buyer, acquiring 84 barrels worth approximately €3.1m (£2.6m).

The Presidents’ Barrel, a Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru, raised €1m for rare-disease charities ARSLA and DEBRA France: a €770,000 winning bid from Brazilian businessman Alaor Pereira Lino, supplemented by €230,000 from Erwan Faiveley.

Despite the softer overall market, individual bidding battles demonstrated the continuing appeal of Burgundy.

Yet for Albéric Bichot, who has participated since 1990, no amount of preparation guarantees bidding success: 'You never know what's going to happen. Never, never, never (On ne sait jamais ce qui se passe à l’avance. Jamais, jamais, jamais).'

You don't need to buy a whole barrel (Image credit: SimonSkafar / E+ via Getty Images) Participation in the Hospices de Beaune auction need not mean purchasing an entire barrel. For 18 years, Jean-David Camus of Maison Albert Bichot has helped smaller private buyers acquire anything from a few bottles to a substantial barrel share. 'My job is to match people with compatible projects,' he explains. Camus coordinates purchases for approximately 150 clients, providing tasting notes and estimated costs, including élevage and bottling. Among them is German ophthalmologist Wolfgang Lieb, who discovered the programme through social media and prefers buying bottles. Personalised labels also make these purchases attractive for weddings and anniversaries.

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