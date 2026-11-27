Rhône Report: Our Rhône expert, Matt Walls, offers up his verdict on the latest vintage out of the Rhône Valley – the 2025s. From Côte-Rôtie to Châteauneuf-du-Pape (and all the rest besides). We will have the top-scorers, the star cuvées and the best and most exciting winemakers of the moment across both halves of the valley. What do you drink first, what do you keep? All will be revealed in our Rhône extravaganza.

Chablis: Continuing the new vintage theme, we begin our coverage of the new 2025 Burgundy wines in Chablis. Charles Curtis MW has all you need to know about the harvest which was a lot calmer than the tumultuous and challenging 2024.

Monti Lessini Marisa Finetti continues her exploration of Italy’ sparkling wines that aren’t Prosecco. This time she’s in Monti Lessini DOC in Veneto where growers have finally been allowed to add the name to the labels of their fizz. But, she asks, what is it about Durella – the main grape variety – that makes it so compelling as a base for fine sparkling wines?

Visiting wine regions in a Ferrari: And for anyone else planning a trip to a wine region anytime soon, Lauren Mowery will tell you how to do it in style behind the wheel of everything from the blissful quiet of an electric vehicle to the wind-in-your-hair roar of a Ferrari.

PLUS: We are introduced to the winemakers of Palestine by Anna Patrowicz, the long history of viticulture in the region and the native varieties they cultivate.

Jonathan Cristaldi also concludes his series on how to visit Napa Valley, this time focusing on those in their 40s.

And, of course, articles from our regular columnists; Matt Walls on the Rhône, Tom Hewson on Champagne and Richard Baudains on Italy.

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