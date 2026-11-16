Sorting white grapes in Washington
(Image credit: Mercer Wine Estates)
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Once considered to be ‘the wines you drink before you get to the real tasting’, according to Echolands winemaker Brian Rudin, white wines are now receiving the high level of dedication and devotion previously reserved for Washington’s structured, concentrated reds.

As more drinkers seek lighter, lower-alcohol or more affordable alternatives to classic red wines, Washington wine-growers’ appetite for innovation is turning the state into a hotspot for whites.

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Devona, White Salmon Vineyard Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge, Washington, USA, 2024

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Warm oak spices and vanilla are finely integrated with notes of Pink Lady apple, lemon meringue and white blossoms. This has a soft yet full...

2024

WashingtonUSA

DevonaColumbia Gorge

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Reynvaan Family Vineyards, In the Rocks Viognier, Walla Walla Valley, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2023

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95

Opulent and perfumed, with aromatics of lush tropical and ripe stone fruits, jasmine and a stony mineral core. Rich lemon yellow in colour, this has a creamy, honeyed mouthfeel and flavours of mango, peach, baklava and candied almonds. This 100% Viognier comes from Reynvaan’s estate vineyard in The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater. The wine was fermented in neutral French puncheons and 20% new French oak barrels, lingering on its lees until racking took place after malolactic conversion; it was then aged 18 months in the same vessels. It’s a luscious delight, reminiscent of hedonistic, indulgent Condrieu.

2023

WashingtonUSA

Reynvaan Family VineyardsColumbia Valley

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Echolands, Lower Dry Creek Block Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, Walla Walla Valley, Washington, USA, 2025

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Citrus notes of grapefruit and lemon oil, along with fresh-cut rye grass, lead on the nose, followed by an intriguing, deep resiny aroma, like sun-warmed...

2025

WashingtonUSA

EcholandsColumbia Valley

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Tenor Wines, Solaksen Chardonnay, Royal Slope, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2023

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Full-bodied, fleshy and elixir-like in its yellow-gold appearance, this has pronounced notes of baking spice and aromas of beeswax, ripe golden apples and orange oil....

2023

WashingtonUSA

Tenor WinesColumbia Valley

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Trothe, White Label Sauvignon Blanc, Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2024

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A pronounced minerality of limestone and slate, along with bright citrus notes, leaps from the glass. This is characterised by ripping, mouth-watering acidity, and notes...

2024

WashingtonUSA

TrotheColumbia Valley

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Avennia, La Perle, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2024

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Luscious aromas of honeysuckle, white nectarine, vanilla and granite lead into a full, well-rounded body. Delightfully rich citrus and stone fruit flavours merge with buttery...

2024

WashingtonUSA

AvenniaColumbia Valley

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DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Blanc, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2025

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Aromas of vanilla, brioche, white peach and wet stone lead on the nose of this rich, opulent wine with lifted acidity. The Sauvignon Blanc and...

2025

WashingtonUSA

DeLille CellarsColumbia Valley

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Long Shadows, Poet’s Leap Dry Riesling, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2024

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From old vines at DuBrul Vineyard, this wine is a translucent lemon colour, with a stony, mineral-driven nose, clean citrus notes and other aromas of...

2024

WashingtonUSA

Long ShadowsColumbia Valley

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Echolands, Angiolina Farm Vineyard Albariño, Yakima Valley, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2025

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Pale lemon in colour, this has a rich tropical nose of preserved lemon, ripe cantaloupe, pineapple, jasmine and plumeria. The palate is dry and lifted,...

2025

WashingtonUSA

EcholandsColumbia Valley

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Gwendolyn Elliott
Gwendolyn Elliott
Wine writer

Gwendolyn Elliott is a writer from Walla Walla, Washington and the inaugural recipient of the Allen Shoup Memorial Fellowship for wine writers. She writes a monthly wine column, ‘Wine Is a Food Group,’ for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. Her website is gwendolynelliott.com.