Once considered to be ‘the wines you drink before you get to the real tasting’, according to Echolands winemaker Brian Rudin, white wines are now receiving the high level of dedication and devotion previously reserved for Washington’s structured, concentrated reds.

As more drinkers seek lighter, lower-alcohol or more affordable alternatives to classic red wines, Washington wine-growers’ appetite for innovation is turning the state into a hotspot for whites.

‘If you’re uncertain about how much wine you can sell, firstly, you can probably sell more white wine right now because the demand is there,’ says Rudin.

‘Secondly, you can turn these wines around in your cellar and be selling them the year after you crush the fruit, and have something delicious.’

Rising demand

(Image credit: DeLille)

Reports indicate that across global economies, the combined demand for white and rosé wines now surpasses that for red, a factor reflected in the Washington State Wine Commission’s most recent Grape Production Report.

While 2025 saw an overall decrease in grape tonnage from 2024, white varieties saw less of a drop than reds – with production increasing for two surprising white varieties: Albariño and Muscat Canelli.

According to Tenor winemaker Alex Stewart, white varieties thrive across Washington’s appellations, as the diverse climates are suited to a range of styles.

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‘You wouldn’t ask somebody in France: “What wine does France do well?” Well, there are places everywhere [in Washington] where we can do everything well.’

Some wineries have long recognised this, crafting what have become benchmark white blends or varietal-defining wines.

More recently, others have brought new attention to Washington whites by earning the highest levels of critical acclaim for their focused, exceptional expressions of a grape variety.

Many of these wines are limited releases (some not produced in every vintage), tightly allocated and sold directly to consumers through mailing lists and wine clubs.

Here we put the spotlight on some producers and prized wines worth seeking out.

Sauvignon Blanc

DeLille Cellars

DeLille winemaker Jason Gorski (Image credit: DeLille)

Chaleur Blanc, the winery’s flagship white, literally means ‘white heat’ in French – a name that bridges the Old World (the time-tested winemaking of Bordeaux, with ageing in oak barrels) and the New (a white wine from sometimes scorching-hot Washington).

When the Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon blend debuted in 1995, the state’s wine industry was in its formative chapter – recognised more for Cabernet, Merlot and some newer plantings of Syrah than for any whites besides widely planted Riesling, mostly made as affordable table wine.

At the time, notes a blog post on DeLille’s website, ‘crafting a white Bordeaux-style blend was unheard of’.

Today, the wine is in its 31st vintage, one of Washington’s longest-running and defining expressions of white wine.

There’s no question this benchmark blend helped reveal the potential for white wine in Washington, influencing similar-styled blends that followed and pointing the way to the state’s current staggering diversity of white styles and varieties.

Trothe

Trothe winemaker Ray McKee (Image credit: Andrews Family Vineyards)

This micro-production winery, based in the Horse Heaven Hills, is crafting what may be Washington’s most distinctive Sauvignon Blanc.

The Andrews family, multi-generational farmers and wine-growers in the area, put passion, care, time and intention into the programme.

Ray McKee, former red winemaker for Chateau Ste Michelle, oversees the winemaking. Trothe produces a white label and a black label, depending on the vintage.

Both were made in extremely limited quantities in 2024, the black label ageing longer – for two years on its lees in second-fill oak.

While the Loire valley is the inspiration for both wines, the black label is ‘modelled after a very specific bottle that I love, from Didier Dagueneau’, McKee says.

Grown in Horse Heaven Hills’ fine, white, powdery dust, the vines sit on a well-drained, cool, north-facing slope that tops out at 442m.

‘Where it’s planted, our Sauvignon Blanc had the uniqueness that, after trialling it, I felt turned out to be true,’ McKee says.

‘I felt we could put out as good a Sauvignon Blanc as is made anywhere in the world.’

In late September, Trothe announced a renewed relationship with Woodinville-based Ste Michelle Wine Estates, formerly Chateau Ste Michelle, via which the wine giant will be its official sales partner.

Chardonnay

Devona

(Image credit: Devona)

Winemaker John Abbott is a living legend, the founding vintner of two foundational Washington wineries: Canoe Ridge Vineyard, the seventh winery in Walla Walla Valley; and Abeja, the renowned Cabernet and Chardonnay house.

He and his wife Molly founded boutique winery Devona, based in the Walla Walla Airport District; in September, it was purchased by Kelsey Albro Itämeri, owner and winemaker of itä wines.

John and Molly will remain closely involved during what they’ve described as ‘a gradual transition’. Devona focuses on Pinot and Chardonnay, with production of fewer than 1,000 cases a year.

Their exquisite Chardonnays are sourced from the Abbotts’ time-tested favourite vineyards; in the 2024 vintage, these were the Rainmaker and White Salmon vineyards, on the cooler side of the Columbia Gorge AVA.

Remarkably well priced, these whites are worth your attention, examples of Abbott’s knack for successfully identifying potential throughout his career, as well as the art of winemaking he honed over the course of it.

Tenor Wines

Tenor head winemaker Alex Stewart (Image credit: Mercer Wine Estates)

This label, now owned by the Mercer family of pioneering Washington wine-growers, focuses on single-varietal, often single-vineyard wines from a cross-section of Columbia Valley appellations.

Tenor’s rich, expressive Chardonnays have received glowing reviews, particularly its two single-vineyard bottlings from the Royal Slope AVA: La Reyna Blanca and Solaksen. (It also makes a bottling from Connor Lee Vineyard and a Columbia Valley blend from all three sites.)

Head winemaker Alex Stewart was part of the winemaking team behind Quilceda Creek, one of the state’s ultra-premium Cabernet producers, before joining the Avallé collection of brands, which Mercer Wine Estates acquired in March 2026.

The critical recognition Tenor receives isn’t just another notch in Stewart’s belt – it’s a flag planted for white wine in a state he says has become ‘one of the greatest wine-grape-growing regions in the world’.

‘Since our nascent phase, there’s a lot more intention behind the plantings, paying attention to soil, soil structure, aspect, clonal diversity, vine spacing, the axis of the planting,’ he explains.

‘A big part of the conversation in the Columbia Valley is just finding the right pocket for something to thrive.’

Rhône-style

Avennia

Winemaker Chris Peterson (Image credit: Avennia)

Part of the fascinating story of Washington white wine right now is the pursuit of potential in sites where white varieties haven’t traditionally been planted.

For its 2024 La Perle Roussanne-Marsanne blend, Red Mountain- based Avennia sourced fruit from windy, craggy WeatherEye Vineyards.

The cross-border property, which spans the Red Mountain and greater Columbia Valley AVAs, has already found success with Syrah, but other Rhône varieties are also proving worth the effort.

The area features soils that are high in pH, which can inhibit the development of acidity in the grapes, a critical component for white wines so often characterised by their freshness.

Winemaker Chris Peterson maximises the site’s naturally present forces to produce rounder, fuller wines, ageing the whites for 15 months in a combination of new and neutral French oak, as well as concrete, to achieve a style defined by lustre and texture.

In September, Avennia completed the purchase of well-regarded Gramercy Cellars in Walla Walla, which produces small bottlings of Viognier and Picpoul.

Reynvaan Family Vineyards

Matt Reynvaan of Reynvaan Family Vineyards (Image credit: Reynvaan Family Vineyards)

The basalt cobblestones of the Rocks District of Milton-Freewater are celebrated for producing distinctive Syrah: rich and complex, with pronounced earthy and savoury notes.

Vintners love this area of Walla Walla Valley for their reds, but some feel that the same soils can work against white varieties.

Not Matt Reynvaan (opposite). He produces three Rhône-inspired whites in limited quantities that are coveted by the Washington winery’s club members: a 100% Viognier, a 100% Grenache Blanc and Queen’s Road White, a 50-50 Viognier-Marsanne blend.

To Matt, Reynvaan’s In the Rocks Vineyard offers ‘exactly what you would want in terms of texture, ripeness, acid’ for these whites, noting ‘we have to monitor a little bit more down there because we have higher pH’.

As an intern at Bordeaux’s Château Smith Haut Lafitte, he became inspired by winemaking techniques that introduce texture and complexity to white wine.

In the cellar, ‘you can do lees stirring to bring out more richness’, says Reynvaan, whose style leans ‘towards tension, but also opulence, a little bit more roundness in the mouthfeel’.

Riesling

Echolands

Echolands winemaker Brian Rudin (Image credit: Bea Murray)

When Brian Rudin was head winemaker at Canvasback, Duckhorn’s Washington outpost, one variety stood out in a lineup of strapping Red Mountain-focused reds: a racy, bone-dry Riesling.

‘At home, I probably drink more Riesling than any other variety,’ says Rudin, now winemaker and general manager at Echolands, a winery in Walla Walla’s east Mill Creek district that produces about 12,000 cases annually.

Unusually for a Walla Walla winery, Rudin notes, about 35% of that output is white: blends and varieties including Sauvignon Blanc, Roussanne, Grenache Blanc, Albariño and Riesling.

Rudin’s sold-out 2024 Block 01 Riesling from the Frenchman Hills, a high-elevation vineyard in the Royal Slope – the same AVA from which he sourced that Canvasback Riesling – took home a Gold medal at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards.

(The 2025 vintage, which Rudin is ageing for an additional 8-10 months in used barrels, will be released in 2027.)

‘If it were in Europe, I’m convinced the site itself would be a grand cru site,’ says Rudin. ‘It has the commanding elevation above everything around it.’

Long Shadows

Winemaker Gilles Nicault (Image credit: Long Shadows)

Produced since 2003, this long-standing Walla Walla winery’s Poet’s Leap Riesling is made in dry and just off-dry styles, plus an occasional botrytised bottling.

In a portfolio of mostly red varietals and blends crafted in homage to renowned winemakers, the inspiration for Poet’s Leap is Germany’s Armin Diel.

Riesling is a ‘natural fit’ for the brand, says winemaker Gilles Nicault (pictured). Long Shadows founder, the late Allen Shoup, former CEO of Chateau Ste Michelle, introduced the wine giant’s Eroica label, a collaboration with German vintner Dr Ernst Loosen.

Nicault sources Riesling from respected growers in the White Bluffs and Yakima Valley AVAs; the dry Riesling, made in limited quantities and ‘not every year’, comes entirely from DuBrul Vineyard.

Across Nicault’s preferred sites, warm days and cool nights allow for ‘texture, richness, complexity, maturation’, he says.

‘At the same time, we can bring vibrancy, balance, acidity and minerality.’

These qualities have allowed Nicault to grow Long Shadows’ white wine footprint.

Keep an eye out for a new limited-production Chardonnay called Meritant, sourced from the Celilo vineyard in the Columbia Gorge, a cool-climate site Nicault calls ‘just freaking incredible’.

Washington's notable white wines

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