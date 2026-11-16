Dom Pérignon Vintage 2018
(Image credit: Dom Pérignon)
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The slowdown in sales of Prestige Champagne shipments was perhaps inevitable during 2025 given the global economic context.

As Champagne sales slumped, the top end reduced by 17% versus 2024 volumes (while the UK lost a startling 31% of Prestige shipments in just a single year).

Dom Pérignon, Champagne, France, 2018

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Dom Pérignon 2018 is a picture of immediate, silky and balanced pleasure, expressive of the year's sunny generosity with sweetly ripe aromatics while maintaining delicacy...

2018

ChampagneFrance

Dom Pérignon

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Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne, Champagne, France, 2015

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There's good news for fans of Comtes in 2015, as Taittinger's flagship blanc de blancs avoids being dominated by some of the year's more unusual...

2015

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Taittinger

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Barons de Rothschild, Le Bateau, Champagne, France, 2021

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All from a parcel of old-vine Chardonnay in Cramant on extremely shallow soils over chalk. Baron de Rothschild winemaker Guillaume Lété displays the house's grand...

2021

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Barons de Rothschild

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Bollinger, PN AYC 21, Champagne, France

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The 2021 base iteration of Bollinger's PN series features fruit predominantly from Aÿ in the Grande Vallée, whose grand cru vineyard fared well in this...

ChampagneFrance

Bollinger

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Billecart-Salmon, Rendez-Vous No 9 Pinot Noir, Champagne, France, 2018

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The latest edition of Billecart-Salmon's ongoing range of single grape variety-focused, limited edition Rendez-vous bottlings turns to Pinot Noir in the great south-facing Montagne de...

2018

ChampagneFrance

Billecart-Salmon

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Deutz, Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France, 2019

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Deutz's vintage blanc de blancs is impressive in 2019, retaining the house's graceful, fresh and understated style through the year's enticing mixture of ripeness and...

2019

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Deutz

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Palmer & Co, Grands Terroirs, Champagne, France, 2018

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Palmer's vintage bottling is full of 2018's easy charm both here and in the blanc de blancs version, although the coolness and intensity of the...

2018

ChampagneFrance

Palmer & Co

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Bruno Paillard, Le Mesnil, Coteaux Champenois, Champagne, France, 2021

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Small house Bruno Paillard has taken the unusual step of producing a still white Coteaux Champenois from top Chardonnay terroir Le Mesnil sur Oger in...

2021

ChampagneFrance

Bruno PaillardCoteaux Champenois

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Ruinart, Blanc Singulier Edition 20, Champagne, France

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The third official release of Ruinart's Blanc Singulier sees the hot, dry 2020 vintage form the base of this blanc de blancs which deliberately blends...

ChampagneFrance

Ruinart

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Gosset, Zero, Champagne, France

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Gosset's newest wine takes a nimble, textured approach to zero dosage where Chardonnay freshness keeps richer, riper aromatics from feeling too evolved or austere, despite...

ChampagneFrance

Gosset

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Tom Hewson
Tom Hewson
Tom Hewson writes about Champagne and sparkling wine. He authored the Tim Atkin Champagne Special Report in 2022, featuring over 600 wines and insights from five weeks spent in the region. As well as writing freelance, reviewing and presenting sparkling wines, Tom runs his own newsletter Six Atmospheres, reaching Champagne and sparkling wine enthusiasts all over the world every week.