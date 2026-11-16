The slowdown in sales of Prestige Champagne shipments was perhaps inevitable during 2025 given the global economic context.

As Champagne sales slumped, the top end reduced by 17% versus 2024 volumes (while the UK lost a startling 31% of Prestige shipments in just a single year).

It’s not surprising, then, that major vintage releases have appeared at a trickle, rather than a flood, over the last six months.

The good news for consumers this winter is that the marketplace looks more appealing than at any time in the last decade.

Prestige releases such as Dom Pérignon are certainly not increasing in price, and are in many cases being offered slightly below prices seen for previous vintages after the widespread increases of 2022 and 2023 (especially with inflation taken into account).

It’s not just prices that entice, though. Warm vintages, such as 2015 and 2018, have yielded wines that don’t always need extended cellaring to show their best.

Taittinger’s Comtes de Champagne 2015 makes the very best of a year that has seen a mixed reception in Champagne, keeping much of the signature aromatic finesse this famous blanc de blancs is known for, while the likes of Billecart-Salmon, Palmer and Dom Pérignon show how 2018’s welcoming, accessible character shines through whether in immaculate blends or single-village blanc de noirs.

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The 2019s are the superstars of the decade, though, and as Pol Roger’s vintage releases earlier this year proved themselves among the best of recent times, so does Aÿ’s Deutz with a series of 2019 releases.

Deutz is a house that has been rather underrepresented in the UK, but under current cellar master Caroline Latrive (present since 2022), quality here is well worth watching from entry level upwards.

Whether 2020 will end up living up to the heights of initial expectations remains to be seen, although it can certainly be a fine base for blends, evidenced by Ruinart’s new limited-edition Blanc Singulier that lives up to the quality of the 2019-base.

The tricky 2021

Making good Champagnes from clean and ripe vintages such as 2018, 2019 and 2020 isn’t quite as challenging as tackling the likes of 2021, though.

Rain, mildew and issues with ripeness meant this is a year not looked back on with much fondness in Champagne.

Chardonnay occasionally fared very well indeed, though, evidenced not only by a pair of vivid single vineyard blanc de blancs from grand cru villages of the Côte des Blancs from Barons de Rothschild, but even by the likes of a fascinating release of still white Coteaux Champenois from Bruno Paillard.

Although both made in tiny quantities, they do a fine job of whetting the appetite when it comes to further 2021 releases from the Côte des Blancs, where the well-drained chalky soils helped mitigate the incessant rainfall.

Making Pinot in 2021 was even more of a challenge, but the nobility of the grand cru village of Aÿ wins out in Bollinger’s terrific PN AYC21, the joint finest ‘PN’ release of all Pinot Noir blends in this series alongside the VZ19 that sees Pinot Noir from a single village and vintage blended with a complex series of reserve wines.

New prestige Champagne releases for Christmas

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