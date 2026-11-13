Tapping into the current climate

Many of these examples deliver exactly what today’s consumers are looking for.

Overly oaky wines, and those lacking lift and freshness, have been replaced by a new wave of crisp, floral whites, with Sauvignon Blanc leading the way in the blend, and creamy, stone fruit-driven Semillon-led wines.

Whatever the blend, the wines are good value, ready to drink, but with many capable of ageing, too.

Although Graves and Pessac-Léognan have largely been viewed as the best locations for Bordeaux’s dry white wines, other parts of the wider region are now producing exciting, high-quality bottles.

Look out for wines from Right Bank sub-regions such as Côtes de Bourg, Franc and Fronsac.

Many sweet wine producers in the Sauternes region have begun producing dry whites.

Often dominated by Semillon, these offer a richer palate texture and a more honeyed, stonefruit style than the wines of Graves/Pessac, which often contain a higher proportion of grassy, citrus and herbal Sauvignon Blanc in the blend.

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Great-value Bordeaux dry whites to seek out

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