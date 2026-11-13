winery and vineyards
The cellar and surrounding vineyards of Château de Rochemorin
(Image credit: Château de Rochemorin)
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Château Lafont Menaut, Blanc, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2020

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Philibert Perrin, co-owner of Château Carbonnieux, has restored Lafon Menaut, the ancient property of the Barons de Montesquieu. Delicious, creamy, smooth and luscious 100% Sauvignon...

2020

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Château Lafont MenautPessac-Léognan

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Château Closiot, Le C Blanc Sec, Bordeaux, Franc 2023

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A highly intriguing dry wine from this 8ha Barsac property, owned and vinified by Jean-Marie Guffens. With a high proportion of late-harvested Semillon picked just...

2023

BordeauxFrance

Château Closiot

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Château Grand Village, Blanc, Bordeaux, France 2024

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Produced by the renowned Guinaudeau family, each vintage of Grand Village goes from strength to strength. Fresh and still very youthful, this fine blend –...

2024

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Château Grand Village

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Château Guiraud, G Blanc Sec, Bordeaux, France 2023

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From a leading Sauternes sweet-wine producing estate, this shows the richness of Semillon cut with vibrant Sauvignon Blanc. All finely balanced with purity of fruit...

2023

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Château Guiraud

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Château de Rochemorin, Blanc, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2023

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Château de Rochemorin is one of many wines produced by the influential Famille André Lurton. Unmistakably Sauvignon Blanc on the nose, with grassy notes combined...

2023

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Château de RochemorinPessac-Léognan

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Château de la Grave, Grains Fins, Côtes de Bourg, Bordeaux, France 2025

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An unusual Semillon-Colombard blend from owners Philippe and Valérie Bassereau. Château de la Grave lies on fine clay and silt soils, combined with red gravels....

2025

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Château de la GraveCôtes de Bourg

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Château Sicot, Blanc, Bordeaux, France 2024

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Château Sicot is located north of Libourne. Winemaker Philippe Carretero produces this delightful Sauvignon Blanc-based blend from handpicked, organically certified grapes. Plenty of floral lift,...

2024

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Château Sicot

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Jean-Marc Barthez, Blanc, Bordeaux, France 2024

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Winemaker Jean-Marc Barthez is based in Rimons to the east of Sauternes. This is a modern, mineral, fresh white Bordeaux that demonstrates the quality emanating...

2024

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Jean-Marc Barthez

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Beau-Rivage, Blanc, Bordeaux, France 2022

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Produced by major Bordeaux négociants Borie-Manoux, blended by winemaker Olivier Bergia. Fresh, yet delicate and refined on the nose, Beau-Rivage combines Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and...

2022

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Beau-Rivage

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Château Galochet, Blanc, Bordeaux, France 2024

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This 11ha estate surrounded by woodland has been run by Thierry Bergeron, together with his wife and brother, since 1996. A distinctive and plush Sauvignon...

2024

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Château Galochet

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Andy Howard MW
Andy Howard MW
Decanter Magazine, Italian Expert and DWWA Regional Chair for Central Italy

Andy Howard MW became a Master of Wine in 2011 and runs his own consultancy business, Vinetrades Ltd, which focuses on education, judging, investment and sourcing.

He previously worked for Marks & Spencer as a buyer for over 30 years and was responsible as wine buyer for Burgundy, Bordeaux, Loire, Champagne, Italy, North and South America, South Africa, England, Port and Sherry.

Although his key areas of expertise are Burgundy and Italy, he also has great respect for the wines of South America and South Africa, as well as a keen interest in the wines from South West France

He is a Decanter contributing editor and is the DWWA Regional Chair for Central Italy. Andy also writes a regular column on the UK wine retail trade for JancisRobinson.com. 