Delicious Bordeaux dry white wines under £25
The fact that Bordeaux remains far better known for its red wines is a pity, as the region is currently producing its best-ever dry white wines.
Tapping into the current climate
Many of these examples deliver exactly what today’s consumers are looking for.
Overly oaky wines, and those lacking lift and freshness, have been replaced by a new wave of crisp, floral whites, with Sauvignon Blanc leading the way in the blend, and creamy, stone fruit-driven Semillon-led wines.
Whatever the blend, the wines are good value, ready to drink, but with many capable of ageing, too.
Although Graves and Pessac-Léognan have largely been viewed as the best locations for Bordeaux’s dry white wines, other parts of the wider region are now producing exciting, high-quality bottles.
Look out for wines from Right Bank sub-regions such as Côtes de Bourg, Franc and Fronsac.
Many sweet wine producers in the Sauternes region have begun producing dry whites.
Often dominated by Semillon, these offer a richer palate texture and a more honeyed, stonefruit style than the wines of Graves/Pessac, which often contain a higher proportion of grassy, citrus and herbal Sauvignon Blanc in the blend.
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Great-value Bordeaux dry whites to seek out
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Andy Howard MW became a Master of Wine in 2011 and runs his own consultancy business, Vinetrades Ltd, which focuses on education, judging, investment and sourcing.
He previously worked for Marks & Spencer as a buyer for over 30 years and was responsible as wine buyer for Burgundy, Bordeaux, Loire, Champagne, Italy, North and South America, South Africa, England, Port and Sherry.
Although his key areas of expertise are Burgundy and Italy, he also has great respect for the wines of South America and South Africa, as well as a keen interest in the wines from South West France
He is a Decanter contributing editor and is the DWWA Regional Chair for Central Italy. Andy also writes a regular column on the UK wine retail trade for JancisRobinson.com.