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Sunset over the Madrid city skyline, with the dome of the Metropolis building in the foreground and the central avenue Gran Via below
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As I write, it’s August, the peak of summer. The streets are quiet and it’s a great time to snaffle a reservation at one of the few good restaurants that remain open at this time of year. Most of Madrid’s residents escape the heat, preferring the cooler coastline.

For those who remain, the city is stifling, sweltering yet strangely satisfying; tough it out until early September and its softer, gentler hues arrive like a comforting embrace.

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Bernabeleva, Cantocuerdas Albillo Real, Vinos de Madrid, Gredos, Spain, 2022

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A truly beautiful and poised white wine which is marked by a fine texture and electric energy that reflects its origins. Fermented in 2,500L wooded...

2022

GredosSpain

BernabelevaVinos de Madrid

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Bodegas Arrayan, El Bufón Albillo Real, Cebreros, Gredos, Spain, 2024

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From the estate’s vineyards in the Sierra de Gredos, this wine is fermented spontaneously and spends eight months in 700L terracotta amphorae. The result is...

2024

GredosSpain

Bodegas ArrayanCebreros

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Bodegas Más Que Vinos, La Malvar de Más Que Vinos, Vino de la Tierra de Castilla, Toledo, Spain, 2023

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A distinctive, semi-oxidative expression of local grape Malvar, fermented with 10% whole bunch and aged on its lees in tinaja and barrel this combines pâtisserie...

2023

ToledoSpain

Bodegas Más Que VinosVino de la Tierra de Castilla

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Bodega El Reventón, El Reventón, Cebreros, Gredos, Spain, 2024

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With a lovely sense of place, this Garnacha combines delicacy and serious substance which is derived from vines planted in 1943 in Cebreros. Raspberry and...

2024

GredosSpain

Bodega El ReventónCebreros

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Bodegas Jiménez-Landi, Sotorrondero, Méntrida, Gredos, Spain, 2024

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Seductive and immediately inviting, this is a blend of Garnacha (80%) and Syrah (20%) that is both harmonious and seamless. Fermented with 70% stems and...

2024

GredosSpain

Bodegas Jiménez-LandiMéntrida

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Bodegas Canopy, La Viña Escondida, Méntrida, Gredos, Spain, 2021

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The cooler 2021 vintage is a Garnacha of real definition and finesse. From old vines grown on typical granite soils, the wine spends 18 months...

2021

GredosSpain

Bodegas CanopyMéntrida

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Comando G, Villanueva, Cebreros, Gredos, Spain, 2024

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One of Comando G’s village wines, this is whole bunch fermented with indigenous yeast and aged in concrete tank. A finessed and detailed expression of...

2024

GredosSpain

Comando GCebreros

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Rico Nuevo, Jirón de Niebla, El Sotillo, Cebreros, Gredos, Spain, 2021

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With pretty rose petals and red cherries, this is a finely crafted Garnacha from a cooler, north facing vineyard with deep soils. It is fermented...

2021

GredosSpain

Rico NuevoCebreros

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Bodegas Alonso Cuesta, La Garnacha de Lola, Paraje Mazalba, Méntrida, Méntrida, Spain, 2024

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From a 3.5ha vineyard planted in 1950 at 600m on sandy loam over granite soils, this is a very pretty wine with wild strawberries, fresh...

2024

MéntridaSpain

Bodegas Alonso CuestaMéntrida

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Bodegas Cinco Leguas, La Maldición Tinto Fino, Vinos de Madrid, Madrid, Spain, 2024

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This is a high quality red that offers broad appeal. Tinto Fino (Tempranillo) is fermented – along with the must of Malvar – in concrete...

2024

MadridSpain

Bodegas Cinco LeguasVinos de Madrid

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Beth Willard
Beth Willard

Beth Willard is a wine communicator and judge with a particular passion for the wines of Spain. A regular contributor to Decanter and one of the five Co-Chairs of the DWWA, she is also a member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino.