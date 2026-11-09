Syrah juice gushes from a pump in Australia
Fresh Shiraz juice pours into a vat in Australia
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative Photos)
Jump to category:

One of the Syrah grape variety’s most impressive qualities is its ability to adapt to different countries and climates. It can make anything from fine-boned, feline reds (usually labelled Syrah) to opulent, leonine styles (normally labelled Shiraz) – and does them both brilliantly.

But whatever it’s called, when grown outside its heartland of the northern Rhône in southeastern France, it’s hard to know for sure what you’re going to find in the bottle.

Topics

Clonakilla, Shiraz/Viognier, Canberra District, New South Wales, Australia, 2023

My wines
Locked score

This wine begins with an amazing nose, all white pepper and woody herbs. Light- to medium-bodied in style, with fine boned tannins. A really lovely,...

2023

New South WalesAustralia

ClonakillaCanberra District

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Bekkers, Clarendon Syrah, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Beautiful on the nose with blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, cinnamon and mint. It has a lovely texture, with endless velvet depths and a long finish. So...

2023

South AustraliaAustralia

BekkersMcLaren Vale

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Kershaw Wines, Clonal Selection Syrah, Elgin, South Africa, 2019

My wines
Locked score

This is settling into a relaxed state of maturity now at seven years old. Intense red fruit, tomato stalk, bay leaf – clearly whole-bunch fermented....

2019

ElginSouth Africa

Kershaw Wines

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

By Farr, Shiraz by Farr, Geelong, Victoria, Australia, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Wonderful soaring aromatics of bay leaf, black olive and marjoram. Medium-bodied, with lovely tannic finesse, a strong acid line and grippy tannins. It's gently potent...

2023

VictoriaAustralia

By FarrGeelong

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Lismore Estate, Estate Reserve Syrah, Greyton, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Aromatically quite closed and discreet at this stage, but really vibrant and zesty on the palate. Great grip and intensity, finishing tight and saline. The...

2023

GreytonSouth Africa

Lismore Estate

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Ministry Of Clouds, Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia, 2024

My wines
Locked score

Gorgeously fresh and floral aromatic display – hibiscus, violet and elderflower. Light-bodied, very precise and drinkable with good acidity and very fine tannins. You wouldn't...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Ministry Of CloudsMcLaren Vale

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Murdoch Hill, The Landau Syrah, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia, 2022

My wines
Locked score

This is great – some flinty reductive notes to begin with, then quite medium-bodied and super-fresh on the palate, leading to a fine, long, focussed...

2022

South AustraliaAustralia

Murdoch HillAdelaide Hills

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Waterkloof, Syrah, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Incredibly peppery nose! Black, white and pink – all the peppercorns. Then quite generous on the palate, with expansive ripe fruits and juicy acidity. Slightly...

2023

StellenboschSouth Africa

Waterkloof

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Andrew Murray Vineyards, Roasted Slope, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Menthol and new leather aromas, very Rhône-like. White pepper and blackberry. It’s medium-bodied, not overly powerful or concentrated, just very well judged and well balanced,...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Andrew Murray VineyardsSanta Barbara County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Damascene, Syrah, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2024

My wines
Locked score

Lovely aromatic style, with roses and violets, blackberry and raspberry. Potpourri and a touch of charcuterie comes with air. Medium-bodied, with good tannic grip and...

2024

StellenboschSouth Africa

Damascene

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Mullineux, Schist Syrah, Swartland, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Smoky and spicy, with paprika notes, then very full-bodied and concentrated. It’s savoury and not overly sweet, with blackberry fruit and a touch of liquorice....

2023

SwartlandSouth Africa

Mullineux

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Alma Fria, Stolo Vineyard Syrah, Arroyo Grande Valley, San Luis Obispo County, California, USA 2023

My wines
Locked score

Reductive, herbal and smoky on the nose. Only light- to medium-bodied, with raspberry and Lapsang Souchong tea leaf smokiness. Very much a smoky Syrah in...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Alma FriaSan Luis Obispo Coast

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Andreas Gsellmann, Astral Blaufränkisch, Burgenland, Austria 2023

My wines
Locked score

Dark brambly fruit, then a broad and juicy palate. Middle weight, with good depth of fruit; fairly mild tannins and acidity. This is a wine...

2023

BurgenlandAustria

Andreas Gsellmann

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Arnot-Roberts, Clary Ranch Syrah, Sonoma Coast, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Fresh, graphite nose, with strong thyme and oregano notes. Has more generosity and breadth on the palate than the nose suggests, but still only medium-bodied,...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Arnot-RobertsSonoma Coast

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

El Enemigo, Syrah/Viognier, Mendoza, Argentina, 2022

My wines
Locked score

Wonderful nose – ripe, juicy, complex and savoury, with the same character on the palate. The breadth, concentration and fullness on the palate make it...

2022

MendozaArgentina

El Enemigo

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Stark-Conde, Syrah, Jonkershoek Valley, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2019

My wines
Locked score

A touch herbal, with some hot sand aromas and charcuterie notes. A touch of liquorice. It’s very open aromatically. There’s a note of cedar, but...

2019

StellenboschSouth Africa

Stark-CondeJonkershoek Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Te Mata, Bullnose Syrah, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, 2024

My wines
Locked score

A nice balance of ripe berries, both red and black, and herbal nuances. It's structured, there’s no fear of tannin here, and it's classically Syrah...

2024

Hawke’s BayNew Zealand

Te Mata

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Ziereisen, Jaspis Däublin Syrah, Baden, Germany, 2020

My wines
Locked score

Stemmy, herbal, bloody, precise and floral – a very savoury expression of the grape, and a complex one. Then very fresh on the palate, mineral...

2020

BadenGermany

Ziereisen

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

M Chapoutier, Tournon Mathilda Chapoutier, Victoria, Australia, 2022

My wines
Locked score

Reductive, smoky, flinty, blackberry aromas. Nice on the palate, with freshness and definition. Good persistence and a fine, elegant finish. The fruit is too ripe...

2022

VictoriaAustralia

M Chapoutier

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Craven, The Firs Vineyard Syrah, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Medium-bodied style, but with really concentrated forest berry fruit. Has good intensity and balance. Only mild tannins, so it has a silky mouthfeel, but enough...

2023

StellenboschSouth Africa

Craven

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Eight Gates, Syrah, Polkadraai Hills, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2024

My wines
Locked score

Quite restrained and herbal on the nose, then enjoyably acidic and herbal on the palate. No lack of body, yet it’s a fresh, piercing and...

2024

StellenboschSouth Africa

Eight GatesPolkadraai Hills

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Terracura Wines, Syrah, Swartland, South Africa, 2015

My wines
Locked score

Eucalyptus, menthol, dried blood, old leather – clearly showing some age now after 11 years. It’s not dried out though – it still has some...

2015

SwartlandSouth Africa

Terracura Wines

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de l'Idylle, Le Tithonien Mondeuse, Savoie, France, 2024

My wines
Locked score

Pale red with a purple hint. Redcurrant and raspberry scented. Has a certain graphite, granite, mineral, chiselled texture and good acidity. Doesn't have the weight...

2024

SavoieFrance

Domaine de l'Idylle

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de Torraccia, Corse Porto-Vecchio, Corsica, France, 2022

My wines
Locked score

Medium ruby colour, not opaque. Hot slate and red berries on the nose. A little more generous and not as tannic as a northern Rhône...

2022

CorsicaFrance

Domaine de TorracciaCorse Porto-Vecchio

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine des Tourelles, Marquis des Beys, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, 2020

My wines
Locked score

Restrained nose of tender forest berries, very Syrah in aroma. Slim, with fine acidity and discreet supporting oak. The tannins are more Cabernet however, squared...

2020

Bekaa ValleyLebanon

Domaine des Tourelles

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now
Matt Walls
Matt Walls
Decanter's Rhône correspondent, and DWWA Regional Chair for the Rhône.

Matt Walls is an award-winning freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to various print and online titles including Decanter, where he is a contributing editor. He has particular interest in the Rhône Valley; he is chair of the Rhône panel at the Decanter World Wine Awards and is the owner of travel and events company www.rhoneroots.com.