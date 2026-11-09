One of the Syrah grape variety’s most impressive qualities is its ability to adapt to different countries and climates. It can make anything from fine-boned, feline reds (usually labelled Syrah) to opulent, leonine styles (normally labelled Shiraz) – and does them both brilliantly.

But whatever it’s called, when grown outside its heartland of the northern Rhône in southeastern France, it’s hard to know for sure what you’re going to find in the bottle.

For those who prefer that savoury northern Rhône expression, such uncertainty can be disconcerting; it can be safer to stick to what you know.

But doing so would be a shame, as there are so many brilliant Syrahs from other regions made in an elegant, cool-climate style.

In fact, as a result of climate change, some classic cool-climate aromatic markers – such as black pepper – are now more prevalent outside the Rhône than within it.

Stylistic traits

If I’m in the mood for a northern Rhône Syrah, what I’m really looking for is a wine that leads with non-fruit aromas: herbs, spices, flowers and smoke before the blackberry fruit.

I want finesse, structure and tension – a wine with cheekbones. The opulence and sweet blackcurrant fruit of a typical Shiraz can be delicious, but that’s a different desire; and it works with other kinds of food.

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So what I’ve selected in the following pages are 25 wines that will likely appeal to northern Rhône lovers.

Any comparison doesn’t suggest that producers are copying that region, or that French examples are innately superior – it’s just a useful stylistic yardstick.

Shiraz may be an Australian term, but today some of the finest, most savoury and complex Syrah-styled wines originate from Down Under.

South Africa also has many to choose from; California makes some of the leanest of all. And now there are excellent Syrahs coming from Argentina, Lebanon – even Germany.

I’ve also included three wines made using grape varieties other than Syrah, but these represent the kind of elegant, fresh and savoury wines that Rhône fans enjoy – and that pair with similar dishes.

After all, when I ask myself what I feel like drinking at the close of the day, what really matters is style, not grape.

Matt's favourite Syrahs from around the world

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