Merlot swirling in a glass of wine on a blue blackground
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Vittorio degli Albizzi is credited with being the first to introduce Merlot to Italy when he returned from Burgundy in 1855 and replanted his high-altitude Pomino estate in Tuscany with French varieties.

Some ampelographers, however, suspect that Merlot was retroactively grouped in with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in the estate's records.

Whatever the truth, we know that Merlot only really got going in the region well into the second-half of the 20th century, when wide-scale planting of the variety took place.

Conte Brandolini d'Adda, Vistorta, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2019

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Vistorta is a micro-area with deep clay soils which are extremely rare on the gravelly alluvial plain of Friuli. The varietal character of the fruit,...

2019

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

Conte Brandolini d'AddaVenezia Giulia

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Macchion dei Lupi, Profeta Merlot, Costa Toscana, Tuscany, Italy, 2019

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Suvereto is renowned for its structured, intensely flavoured Merlot, and the Macchion dei Lupi showcases these features in exemplary fashion; benchmark varietal fruit with a...

2019

TuscanyItaly

Macchion dei LupiCosta Toscana

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Petrolo, Galatrona, Valdarno di Sopra, Tuscany, Italy 2019

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While many questions remain about the suitability of Merlot to the Tuscan coast, the cooler Valdarno produces wines which have the elegance of the variety,...

2019

TuscanyItaly

PetroloValdarno di Sopra

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Alois Lageder, MCMLVII Vecchie Viti Merlot, Alto Adige/Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy 2019

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Trentino-Alto Adige Merlot typically has dark berry fruit with a distinctive herby, liquorice twist. This wine has the typical medium body of the wines of...

2019

Trentino-Alto AdigeItaly

Alois LagederAlto Adige/Südtirol

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Arnaldo Caprai, Belcompare, Umbria, Italy 2019

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This Umbrian Merlot has the density and concentration which inevitably draws comparisons with the wines of Montefalco – certainly more generous in fruit and less austere,...

2019

UmbriaItaly

Arnaldo CapraiUmbria

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Edi Keber, Merlot, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2019

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The calcareous marl soils of the Collio suit Merlot, and it ripens well in good vintages like 2019. Edi Keber’s wine has the direct fruit,...

2019

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

Edi KeberCollio

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Richard Baudains
Richard Baudains
Decanter Magazine, Regional Chair for Veneto DWWA 2019

Richard Baudains was brought up on the formerly French-speaking island of Jersey (hence the French surname). He moved to Italy to teach, and his first article with Decanter was published in 1988. He has been writing about Italian wine ever since, currently with a monthly column on Decanter Premium. Judge and long-time regional chair at the Decanter World Wine Awards, Baudains is also on the editorial team of the Slow Wine Guide for Friuli Venezia Giulia, and has taught MA courses on Wine Journalism at the Università delle Scienze Gastronomiche. Baudains judges in wine competitions and leads tastings and educational seminars in various Italian regions. Outside of wine, he works as a Cambridge University English language examiner. He lives in Gorizia.