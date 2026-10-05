a bottle of 2016 barolo
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Some vintages are lauded for their outstanding quality, while others represent a pivotal moment; the last two vintages ending in ‘6’ fit firmly into the latter category, marking the opposite ends of a decade of profound transformation for Italian wine.

The 2006 vintage fell within a transitional phase. Established appellations were beginning to drift from the heady, modernist trends of the 1990s and early 2000s towards a quest for greater transparency.

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La Colombera, Derthona, Colli Tortonesi, Timorasso, Piedmont, Italy, 2006

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This seems even more youthful than when I last tasted it back in 2024. The brilliant golden colour anticipates gently mature notes of white chocolate...

2006

PiedmontItaly

La ColomberaColli Tortonesi

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Pietroso, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy, 2006

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Showing a still relatively deep garnet colour, Pietroso 2006 has a supremely elegant nose. Crème de cassis and potpourri segue into black tea, menthol, tobacco...

2006

TuscanyItaly

PietrosoBrunello di Montalcino

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Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2006

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A fully integrated Ornellaia with only moderate tertiary development. Still deeply coloured, it sports creamy red cherries and redcurrants alongside cedarwood, menthol, graphite, delicate coffee,...

2006

TuscanyItaly

OrnellaiaBolgheri

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Perillo, 25 Vendemmie, Taurasi Riserva, Campania, Italy, 2006

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Hitting the market this year to celebrate the winery’s 25th anniversary, the nose displays subtle tarry evolution alongside plums, milk chocolate, and a refreshing waft...

2006

CampaniaItaly

PerilloTaurasi Riserva

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Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia, Bolgheri, Sassicaia, Tuscany 2006

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A rather unusual Sassicaia, showing just a touch of volatile acidity that amplifies ethereal aromas of rosewater, crème de cassis, wild fennel and eucalyptus, backed...

2006

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta San GuidoBolgheri

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Marcarini, La Serra, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2006

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Starting out dark and animal, the nose gradually evolves towards macerated red cherries, violet pastille, anise and cola. A faint touch of evolution echoes on...

2006

PiedmontItaly

MarcariniBarolo

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Arnaldo Caprai, 25 Anni, Montefalco Sagrantino, Umbria, Italy, 2006

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An almost impenetrable ruby colour with garnet hues anticipates intact plummy fruit laced with dark chocolate, five-spice, vermouth-like herbs and subtle hints of cigar box...

2006

UmbriaItaly

Arnaldo CapraiMontefalco Sagrantino

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Torraccia del Piantavigna, Ghemme, Piedmont, Italy, 2006

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Gently evolved aromas of worn leather, botanical herbs and cocoa powder with potpourri and hints of candied raspberries in the background. The palate, however, tells...

2006

PiedmontItaly

Torraccia del PiantavignaGhemme

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Tedeschi, La Fabriseria, Valpolicella, Superiore, Veneto, Italy, 2006

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From its namesake vineyards lying between 450 and 500m asl, this Valpolicella Superiore feels slightly Amarone-esque in its sweet aromas of chocolate-covered cherry and sweet...

2006

VenetoItaly

TedeschiValpolicella

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Pietradolce, Archineri, Etna, Sicily, Italy, 2016

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Sporting a golden colour of medium intensity, this has opened up but doesn’t show any signs of maturity. Signature flintiness introduces lanolin, beeswax, candied lemon...

2016

SicilyItaly

PietradolceEtna

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Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia, Bolgheri 2016

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Expansive and ever-changing, the nose displays earthy violets giving way to lush blueberry, dark cherry and chocolate-covered orange peel. The signature macchia imprint and an...

2016

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta San GuidoBolgheri

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Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2016

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Locked score

Surprisingly less immediate than Sassicaia, this slowly unveils sweet redcurrants, hibiscus, menthol, a whiff of toasted oak and a subdued animal touch. Its signature generosity...

2016

TuscanyItaly

OrnellaiaBolgheri

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Pietroso, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy, 2016

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Currently quite reserved – as is typical of Brunello from cooler sites in this vintage – elegant but whispered notes of youthful black cherry, pomegranate...

2016

TuscanyItaly

PietrosoBrunello di Montalcino

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Torraccia del Piantavigna, Vigna Pelizzane, Ghemme, Piedmont, Italy, 2016

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Typically 2016 in its intoxicating profile, this is bursting with charming florals interlaced with fresh wild strawberries, anise, and a whiff of sandalwood. Razor-sharp acidity...

2016

PiedmontItaly

Torraccia del PiantavignaGhemme

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Marcarini, La Serra, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2016

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Very perfumed, this airs nuances of violet pastille, candied red cherries, menthol and exotic spice. The palate is tighter and more restrained than the nose,...

2016

PiedmontItaly

MarcariniBarolo

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Arnaldo Caprai, 25 Anni, Montefalco Sagrantino, Umbria, Italy, 2016

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As fruit-forward and just as enjoyable as the 2006, currently lacking the same tertiary depth yet more refined. Lush red cherry and plum scents are...

2016

UmbriaItaly

Arnaldo CapraiMontefalco Sagrantino

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Valle Reale, Vigneto di Popoli, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy, 2016

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A lighter colour than is typical for the variety anticipates a distinctive nose with fragrant red cherries, pomegranate and wild violets overlaying the variety’s typical...

2016

AbruzzoItaly

Valle RealeMontepulciano d’Abruzzo

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Graci, Arcuria Sopra Il Pozzo, Etna, Sicily, Italy, 2016

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Rather unusual in its evolution, Sopra Il Pozzo 2016 starts out smoky and animal, developing more delicate aromas of cinnamon, clove and potpourri as it...

2016

SicilyItaly

GraciEtna

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La Colombera, Derthona, Colli Tortonesi, Timorasso, Piedmont, Italy, 2006

My wines
Locked score

This seems even more youthful than when I last tasted it back in 2024. The brilliant golden colour anticipates gently mature notes of white chocolate...

2006

PiedmontItaly

La ColomberaColli Tortonesi

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Pietroso, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy, 2006

My wines
Locked score

Showing a still relatively deep garnet colour, Pietroso 2006 has a supremely elegant nose. Crème de cassis and potpourri segue into black tea, menthol, tobacco...

2006

TuscanyItaly

PietrosoBrunello di Montalcino

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Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2006

My wines
Locked score

A fully integrated Ornellaia with only moderate tertiary development. Still deeply coloured, it sports creamy red cherries and redcurrants alongside cedarwood, menthol, graphite, delicate coffee,...

2006

TuscanyItaly

OrnellaiaBolgheri

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Perillo, 25 Vendemmie, Taurasi Riserva, Campania, Italy, 2006

My wines
Locked score

Hitting the market this year to celebrate the winery’s 25th anniversary, the nose displays subtle tarry evolution alongside plums, milk chocolate, and a refreshing waft...

2006

CampaniaItaly

PerilloTaurasi Riserva

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Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia, Bolgheri, Sassicaia, Tuscany 2006

My wines
Locked score

A rather unusual Sassicaia, showing just a touch of volatile acidity that amplifies ethereal aromas of rosewater, crème de cassis, wild fennel and eucalyptus, backed...

2006

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta San GuidoBolgheri

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Marcarini, La Serra, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2006

My wines
Locked score

Starting out dark and animal, the nose gradually evolves towards macerated red cherries, violet pastille, anise and cola. A faint touch of evolution echoes on...

2006

PiedmontItaly

MarcariniBarolo

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Arnaldo Caprai, 25 Anni, Montefalco Sagrantino, Umbria, Italy, 2006

My wines
Locked score

An almost impenetrable ruby colour with garnet hues anticipates intact plummy fruit laced with dark chocolate, five-spice, vermouth-like herbs and subtle hints of cigar box...

2006

UmbriaItaly

Arnaldo CapraiMontefalco Sagrantino

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Torraccia del Piantavigna, Ghemme, Piedmont, Italy, 2006

My wines
Locked score

Gently evolved aromas of worn leather, botanical herbs and cocoa powder with potpourri and hints of candied raspberries in the background. The palate, however, tells...

2006

PiedmontItaly

Torraccia del PiantavignaGhemme

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Tedeschi, La Fabriseria, Valpolicella, Superiore, Veneto, Italy, 2006

My wines
Locked score

From its namesake vineyards lying between 450 and 500m asl, this Valpolicella Superiore feels slightly Amarone-esque in its sweet aromas of chocolate-covered cherry and sweet...

2006

VenetoItaly

TedeschiValpolicella

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Pietradolce, Archineri, Etna, Sicily, Italy, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Sporting a golden colour of medium intensity, this has opened up but doesn’t show any signs of maturity. Signature flintiness introduces lanolin, beeswax, candied lemon...

2016

SicilyItaly

PietradolceEtna

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Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia, Bolgheri 2016

My wines
Locked score

Expansive and ever-changing, the nose displays earthy violets giving way to lush blueberry, dark cherry and chocolate-covered orange peel. The signature macchia imprint and an...

2016

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta San GuidoBolgheri

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Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2016

My wines
Locked score

Surprisingly less immediate than Sassicaia, this slowly unveils sweet redcurrants, hibiscus, menthol, a whiff of toasted oak and a subdued animal touch. Its signature generosity...

2016

TuscanyItaly

OrnellaiaBolgheri

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Pietroso, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Currently quite reserved – as is typical of Brunello from cooler sites in this vintage – elegant but whispered notes of youthful black cherry, pomegranate...

2016

TuscanyItaly

PietrosoBrunello di Montalcino

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Torraccia del Piantavigna, Vigna Pelizzane, Ghemme, Piedmont, Italy, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Typically 2016 in its intoxicating profile, this is bursting with charming florals interlaced with fresh wild strawberries, anise, and a whiff of sandalwood. Razor-sharp acidity...

2016

PiedmontItaly

Torraccia del PiantavignaGhemme

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Marcarini, La Serra, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Very perfumed, this airs nuances of violet pastille, candied red cherries, menthol and exotic spice. The palate is tighter and more restrained than the nose,...

2016

PiedmontItaly

MarcariniBarolo

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Arnaldo Caprai, 25 Anni, Montefalco Sagrantino, Umbria, Italy, 2016

My wines
Locked score

As fruit-forward and just as enjoyable as the 2006, currently lacking the same tertiary depth yet more refined. Lush red cherry and plum scents are...

2016

UmbriaItaly

Arnaldo CapraiMontefalco Sagrantino

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Valle Reale, Vigneto di Popoli, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy, 2016

My wines
Locked score

A lighter colour than is typical for the variety anticipates a distinctive nose with fragrant red cherries, pomegranate and wild violets overlaying the variety’s typical...

2016

AbruzzoItaly

Valle RealeMontepulciano d’Abruzzo

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Graci, Arcuria Sopra Il Pozzo, Etna, Sicily, Italy, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Rather unusual in its evolution, Sopra Il Pozzo 2016 starts out smoky and animal, developing more delicate aromas of cinnamon, clove and potpourri as it...

2016

SicilyItaly

GraciEtna

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Raffaele Mosca
Raffaele Mosca
Raffaele Mosca is an independent wine writer based in Rome and Abruzzo. He holds a master’s degree in Wine Culture and Communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo and an advanced sommelier certification from Fondazione Italiana Sommelier. In Italy, he collaborates with leading food and wine publications, Lucianopignataro.it and Gambero Rosso, and manages a personal website, Sommelierlife.it.