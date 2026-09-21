Autumn in Italy
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Many denominations in Italy permit the sale of a wine from 1 January once they have completed the necessary period of ageing, although this varies from area to area.

For instance, Brunello di Montalcino must complete a lengthy five years of ageing before release.

Antinori, Solaia, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Solaia sings in 2023. It's supremely vertical with already-integrated sandy tannins, its tall frame adorned with crunchy, sapid forest berries, chocolate, menthol, iodine and floral...

2023

TuscanyItaly

AntinoriToscana

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Masseto, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Masseto 2023 is a silky, flowing wine full of aromatic detail: red and black berries, dark cherries, and a balsam note too. ‘I love the...

2023

TuscanyItaly

MassetoToscana

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Petrolo, Galatrona, Valdarno di Sopra, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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I've been particularly impressed with the last few vintages of Galatrona, and this 2024 doesn't disappoint. It opens with cool red and blue fruit aromas...

2024

TuscanyItaly

PetroloValdarno di Sopra

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Tenuta La Massa, Asiram, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Bottled a week before tasting, and tasted alongside the debut 2019 vintage and the 2021 (no 2020 or 2022 were made), this third iteration stands...

2023

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta La MassaToscana

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Tenuta La Massa, Giorgio Primo, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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A preview of the 2023 Giorgio Primo, bottled a week before tasting. ‘It reminds me of Sine Qua Non!’ remarks proprietor, Giampaolo Motta, who didn't...

2023

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta La MassaToscana

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Girolamo Russo, Feudo, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2024

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I'm falling in love with Etna's 2024s, and Russo's Feudo exemplifies the energy and freshness the vintage gives. Ferrous, mineral-soaked red berries take centre stage....

2024

SicilyItaly

Girolamo RussoEtna

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Masseto, Massetino, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Massetino is more than a typical second wine; for a start, volumes are even lower than the grand vin, Masseto, while Massetino has also always...

2024

TuscanyItaly

MassetoToscana

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Caiarossa, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Caiarossa 2023 opens with an earthy, woodland berry fragrance which leads into a tight, vertical palate. It's clearly still very young as it's not giving...

2023

TuscanyItaly

CaiarossaToscana

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Isole e Olena, Cepparello, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Cepparello 2023 rattles through the palate in a generous yet fine-boned fashion. Fine grippy tannins support a vertical and breezy Sangiovese, velvety and succulent in...

2023

TuscanyItaly

Isole e OlenaToscana

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Mazzei, Siepi, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Siepi's combination of equal parts Sangiovese with equal parts Merlot has resulted in a juicy, harmonious and ultimately very drinkable wine in 2024. More Sangiovese...

2024

TuscanyItaly

MazzeiToscana

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James Button
James Button
Regional Editor - Italy

James Button is Decanter’s regional editor for Italy, responsible for all of Decanter's Italian content in print and online.

Like many others, he started his wine career at Majestic Wine, giving him a strong grounding in the subject before successfully completing the WSET Level 4 Diploma in 2010. From 2014 to 2016 he managed the fine wine department of a startup wine company in London, before joining Decanter as digital sub-editor.

Outside of wine, James enjoys cooking, skiing, playing guitar and cycling.