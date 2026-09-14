moonrise over Elqui
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Maturana

Jos&amp;eacute; Ignacio Maturana, Maturana (left), with his brother Sebasti&amp;aacute;n

José Ignacio Maturana, Maturana (left), with his brother Sebastián

(Image credit: Maturana)
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Maturana Wines, Panchita Variedad San Francisco, Loncomilla, Maule Valley, Chile, 2025

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This is the same variety known as Negramol in the Canary Islands. The nose shows a blend of savoury and earthy notes, herbal and rosehip...

2025

Maule ValleyChile

Maturana WinesLoncomilla

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JP Martin, De Cal Garnacha, Huasco Valley, Atacama, Chile, 2024

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Wow, such an attractive nose, with crunchiness, spice, rosehip and forest fruits – the whole-bunch note is clear. The palate is all about texture, saltiness...

2024

AtacamaChile

JP MartinHuasco Valley

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Ana Maria Cumsille, Altos de Guarilihue Semillon, Itata Valley, Chile, 2024

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The nose is pretty with jasmine, lime and a hint of sherbet. The palate is super taut and tight with a sense of waxiness. Saline,...

2024

Itata ValleyChile

Ana Maria Cumsille

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Andes Plateau, Cota 700 Chardonnay, Bío Bío Valley, Chile, 2024

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A really inviting and impressive nose, with such density, herbal notes and peach skin. Mouthwatering acidity marks the entry, followed by anise and peach. Then...

2024

Bío Bío ValleyChile

Andes Plateau

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Casa Bauzá, Veraz Caberent Franc, Colchagua, Chile, 2022

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An intense nose, brooding and deep, with a blend of cocoa, tomato leaf, bay leaf and some charcuterie notes as well. A rich palate that...

2022

ColchaguaChile

Casa Bauzá

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La Despensa, Boutique País, Colchagua, Chile, 2023

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Bright fruit and the sweetness of ripe fruit, with pepper and garrigue. A really rich example of País, with lovely balance and weight as well....

2023

ColchaguaChile

La Despensa

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Viñedos de Alcohuaz, Cuesta Chica Garnacha, Elqui Valley, Chile, 2023

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Interesting nose, vegetal and with black tea, thyme. The palate has real length and weight as well as a whole bunch dark grip, really tight,...

2023

Elqui ValleyChile

Viñedos de Alcohuaz

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Clos de Luz, Azuda Carmenère, Cachapoal Valley, Chile, 2024

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A tightly coiled nose, with perfume and herbal notes. The palate shows a real herbal spice and smoke as well. A meaty note is followed...

2024

Cachapoal ValleyChile

Clos de Luz

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Alistair Cooper MW
Alistair Cooper MW
Decanter Magazine & DWWA Judge

Alistair Cooper MW writes for various wine publications, including Decanter, Wine Business International and Drinks International. Following several years working for wineries in Chile and Argentina, he moved back to the UK in 2006. He currently consults, judges, hosts events and educates in both the UK and Chile. He was a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).