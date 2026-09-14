Finca Piedra
Zuccardi’s Finca Piedra Infinita vineyard in Paraje Altamira, Mendoza
(Image credit: Leandro Rodriguez)
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It’s a moment that Alejandro Vigil, oenologist at Catena Zapata and El Enemigo, remembers very well: ‘We started to separate out parcels in Gualtallary so we could tend to each consistently in its own way.’

For decades, he has been making wines with grapes from separate parcels that, while they might sit a metre or two apart, produce wildly different wines.

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Catena Zapata, Adrianna Vineyard White Stones Chardonnay, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2022

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Sourced from gravel soils in the Adrianna Vineyard at 1,450m, White Stones is a benchmark for Argentine Chardonnay. Ageing for 12-16 months in used French...

2022

MendozaArgentina

Catena ZapataUco Valley

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Zuccardi, Botánico Chardonnay, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2024

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This Gualtallary Chardonnay, fermented on native yeasts and aged entirely in concrete, with no malolactic fermentation, offers a transparent reading of place. Aromas of jasmine,...

2024

MendozaArgentina

ZuccardiUco Valley

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Bemberg, La Linterna Finca El Tomillo Chardonnay, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2022

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From a limestone-rich parcel, named for the wild thyme that grows there, this wine brings together precision and depth. Fermentation and ageing in a combination...

2022

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BembergUco Valley

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Finca Suarez, Semillon, Paraje Altamira, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2024

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Among the whites of Paraje Altamira, this Semillon confirms the variety’s potential through a contemporary lens. The nose combines lime, fresh honey and mountain herbs...

2024

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Finca SuarezUco Valley

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Mendel, Semillon, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2022

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From vines planted in 1957, this 100% Semillon confirms the extraordinary potential of Argentina’s old vines. With subtle oak ageing – only 15% is kept...

2022

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MendelUco Valley

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El Enemigo, Gran Enemigo Cabernet Franc, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2021

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A benchmark style, this vintage (blended with 15% Malbec, all fermented and aged for 15 months in concrete tanks) reaffirms Gualtallary’s potential to produce Cabernet...

2021

MendozaArgentina

El EnemigoUco Valley

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PerSe, La Craie, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2023

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Located in Gualtallary Monasterio at 1,500m, PerSe's La Craie parcel has a southerly exposure and rocky soils with a marked concentration of limestone. Aged for...

2023

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PerSeUco Valley

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Zuccardi, Finca Piedra Infinita, Paraje Altamira, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2021

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Few wines are able to define a place with such precision as Piedra Infinita. Sourced from the stoniest sectors of Paraje Altamira and aged in...

2021

MendozaArgentina

ZuccardiUco Valley

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Altos Las Hormigas, Jardín de Hormigas Meteora Malbec, Paraje Altamira, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2022

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Meteora captures the vibrant character of Paraje Altamira. Fermented and aged for 15 months in concrete, with 15% whole bunches, it reveals a limestone-driven expression...

2022

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Altos Las HormigasUco Valley

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Catena Zapata, Adrianna Vineyard River Stones Malbec, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2022

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Planted on the stony bed of an ancient river within the Adrianna Vineyard, River represents a highly refined expression of Malbec from Gualtallary. Ageing for...

2022

MendozaArgentina

Catena ZapataUco Valley

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Rutini, Single Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2021

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An elegant interpretation of Gualtallary. Cabernet Franc’s herbal character merges with graphite, black fruit, dried flowers and delicate oak that supports without imposing itself –...

2021

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RutiniUco Valley

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Matias Riccitelli, Viña Extrema Malbec, Los Chacayes, Tunuyán, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2021

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From 1,500m in Los Chacayes, this 100% Malbec captures the essence of the mountains with striking transparency. The partial use of whole bunches, fermentation in...

2021

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Matias RiccitelliUco Valley

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PerSe, Volare del Camino, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2023

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From a tiny parcel of limestone-rich sands and gravels in Monasterio, this 100% Malbec reveals a refined side of Gualtallary. Aged for 12 months in...

2023

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PerSeUco Valley

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Raquis, Los Parajes Malbec, Los Chacayes, Tunuyán, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2023

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In this bottling, Andrés Vignoni showcases texture and sense of place over power, bringing together Malbec with 15% of Cabernet Franc. Fermented using whole bunches...

2023

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RaquisUco Valley

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Alta-Yari, Gran Corte, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2024

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Aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and concrete egg tanks, this blend of 60% Cabernet Franc, 35% Malbec and 5% Cabernet Sauvignon offers...

2024

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Alta-YariUco Valley

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Viña Artesano, Achillea Malbec, San Carlos, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2021

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Sourced from a limestone-rich micro-parcel in Paraje Altamira, this 100% Malbec precisely reflects the character of the place. Spontaneous fermentation using about 10% whole bunches...

2021

MendozaArgentina

Viña ArtesanoUco Valley

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La Coste de Los Andes, Maximas, Los Chacayes, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2020

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From high-elevation vineyards at 1,450m in Alto Chacayes, this blend of 70% Malbec, 16% Cabernet Sauvignon and 14% Cabernet Franc conveys a clear Andean identity....

2020

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La Coste de Los AndesUco Valley

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Bodega Piedra Negra, L'Esprit de Chacayes, Los Chacayes, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2024

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This blend from Argentinian Malbec vines and 30% French Côt (Malbec) offers a contemporary expression of Los Chacayes. Fermented and aged in concrete egg tanks,...

2024

MendozaArgentina

Bodega Piedra NegraUco Valley

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Rutini, Single Vineyard Malbec, Paraje Altamira, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2021

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From a clonal selection in Paraje Altamira and aged for 12 months in French oak barrels, half new and half second-use, this 100% Malbec captures...

2021

MendozaArgentina

RutiniUco Valley

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Terrazas de los Andes, Parcel 12 Licán Vineyard Malbec, Los Chacayes, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2022

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A 100% Malbec that captures the densest and most enveloping side of Los Chacayes without sacrificing freshness, this is fermented partly in French oak barrels...

2022

MendozaArgentina

Terrazas de los AndesUco Valley

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Alejandro Iglesias
Alejandro Iglesias
Decanter Magazine, South America Expert & DWWA Judge

Alejandro Iglesias was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In 2004, he changed his career as a Financial Adviser to begin his studies at the Argentine School of Sommeliers. Since then, he has worked as a wine writer for several Argentine and international media publications, as well as being a Decanter contributor. As a wine educator, he teaches classes in Argentina, Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica. Since 2010 he has been the Executive Sommelier at Bonvivir, the largest wine club in Argentina and in 2013 he launched Vinomanos.com, the first Argentine wine app. As a member of the Argentine Sommeliers Association (AAS), he participated in the organising committee of the Best Sommelier Competition in Mendoza, Argentina. Alejandro Iglesias was a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).