lujan de cuyo, mendoza vineyards
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The wine world evolves at different speeds. Some regions stand still – or retreat. Most trundle gently forwards, at ox-cart pace. Occasionally, though, regions accelerate like electric sports cars. A range of new possibilities becomes apparent; diamond-like wines are unearthed, wines with characters and qualities that none of the living have tasted before; producers sprint to acquire and plant still-cheap land while they have the chance.

It happened in the Médoc between 1690 and 1740, during what became known as the fureur de planter, the early 18th-century ‘planting fury’; it happened in New Zealand’s Marlborough between 1997 and today, as 2,655ha of vines became 31,931ha. And it’s now underway in Argentina’s Mendoza, as the almost hallucinatory potential of the Uco Valley’s higher districts becomes apparent.

Andrew Jefford
Andrew Jefford

Andrew Jefford has written for Decanter magazine since 1988.  His monthly magazine column is widely followed, and he also writes occasional features and profiles both for the magazine and for Decanter.com. He has won many awards for his work, including eight Louis Roederer Awards and eight Glenfiddich Awards. He was Regional Chair for Regional France and Languedoc-Rossillon at the inaugural Decanter World Wine Awards in 2004, and has judged in every edition of the competition since, becoming a Co-Chair in 2018. After a year as a senior research fellow at Adelaide University between 2009 and 2010, Jefford moved with his family to the Languedoc, close to Pic St-Loup. He also acts as academic advisor to The Wine Scholar Guild.

Roederer awards 2016: International Wine Columnist of the Year