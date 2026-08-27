Let me set the scene: It was the last bottle of wine of the holiday – and much needed after a day of delayed flights and vacation blues.

A luxurious week in the French Alps, consisting of cheese, wine and beautiful hikes through the mountains surrounding Chamrousse, had come to an end.

It was back to reality, but still time for one final bottle of French rosé to be shared between the six of us on a warm summer’s evening in Manchester…

I’m Emily, 20 years old, and about to start my third year at Newcastle University, studying English Literature.

Growing up, I’ve had the privilege of appreciating good wine, which still happens on special occasions when I go home. But as a student, it’s not every day that I have the funds to splurge on a nice bottle.

You won’t catch me buying the cheapest bottle of wine in the shop for the sake of a night out under the strobe club lights. But the cheapest vodka? Maybe!

Don’t get me wrong, I feel so lucky to have the best of both worlds; however, the class and elegance that comes with buying and enjoying a bottle of wine cannot be beaten.

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So, what better excuse to mark the occasion of the last night of our family summer holiday than splurging on a bottle for this Decanter Wine Challenge.

Emily's Gen Z Wine Challenge bottle (Image credit: Decanter) Château Léoube, Love by Léoube Rosé, Côtes de Provence, France 2023

Grapes: Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah

Alc: 12.5%

Available: £17.25, Marks & Spencer £17.50, Ocado Interesting fact: Owned since 1997 by Carole Bamford, founder of Daylesford Organics in the Cotswolds, this certified organic estate on the French Riviera is just a 15-minute drive from the picturesque hilltop town of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Love is the entry-level cuvée of Léoube's four still rosés, all created by Romain Ott, who has been winemaker at the estate since 2000, and whose family property, Domaines Ott, is right next door.

Why I chose it

At home, my family would usually go for white or rosé, and my tastes follow suit. I feel I’ve already learnt what I like and what I don’t like when it comes to wine, and am still developing my taste for reds.

I set my sights on Marks & Spencer’s Food Hall to choose a wine, and it was refreshing to be able to move a little further down the aisle than usual, from the £8 or £9 range to the higher-priced options.

The rosé I chose jumped out to me instantly, and to my mum and boyfriend who accompanied me, thanks to the bottle’s elegant, minimalist aesthetic.

The bottle is one of the most important factors for me when choosing a wine. Can I save it as an ornament? Can I put a candle in it to be a table centrepiece once drunk? This one definitely ticked that box.

Emily shared her rosé with family, to mark their last night together after a French summer holiday. (Image credit: Decanter)

What it tasted like

Later on, back at home, I decanted small tasting measures for the six of us, and we all sat around excited to try it together.

The first thing I noted was how refreshing it was, transporting me instantly back to warm summer evenings on our French holiday.

I would describe the taste as delicate and elegant, mirroring the bottle, and though we tried our best to savour it, it definitely went down a bit too fast!

In all, I found it crisp, light, fruity and quaffable, and would recommend it as an easy, crowd-pleasing rosé.

Up for the Challenge? Are you aged between 18 and 29 and want to take part in Decanter's Gen Z Wine Challenge? Email us at editor@decanter.com to introduce yourself and tell us why we should pick you. We are especially keen to hear from people living outside the UK, so don't be shy – drop us a line today!



And if you are the same age and work in the wine industry – in bars, restaurants, cellars or retail – then we are introducing a new column for you too: Under 30s Wine Trade Sips. Send us an email on the address above and tell us why you want to share your experience of a bottle you love.

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