This summer marks 40 years since M&S launched the first canned cocktails on the British high street. In May 1986 a tinned G&T, Rum & Cola and Whisky & American Dry appeared on M&S M&S shelves – and there’s been a steady rise in our love of tinnies since then.

In the UK canned cocktails have grown by around 8% annually since 2019, according to market research firm IWSR. The total global canned RTD (Ready To Drink) cocktail market has an estimated worth of $3.3bn and is projected to reach $5.9bn by 2030 according to Grand View Research.

Today our supermarket shelves have a dazzling choice of cocktails in cans – and they’re enticing drinkers old and new. According to IWSR, 43% of Gen Z respondents had drunk an RTD in the past six months.

Why are we crazy for cans?

(Image credit: Libertine Brands)

There are several reasons why canned cocktails are so popular. First is their convenience. RTDs are easy to enjoy at home or serve at parties without needing bartending skills or any specialist bar equipment.

Linked to this is portability. If you’re out and about, a can is light, small and easy to carry, making it the perfect serve for any alfresco events from a picnic in the park to outdoor festivals. If you’re travelling, grabbing a can of ‘journey juice’ requires no prep, no glassware, no fuss.

There’s also been a shift towards more premium drinking. Why settle for an average drink when you could choose a classic cocktail made with respected spirits brands and other high-quality ingredients?

Finally, the move towards premium drinking is linked with wellness trends. Some of us are choosing to drink less, but drink better. While others are looking for healthier options – and many RTD brands offer lower-calorie, lower-sugar and lower-alcohol choices.

Decanter newsletter Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which canned cocktail to choose?

(Image credit: MOTH)

With an ever-expanding range of RTDs, finding your favourite can be tricky. But there are a few easy points to consider.

First: what would you usually order at a bar? If you have a favourite spirits brand or style of cocktail, look for that on the supermarket shelves, since you’ll have the reassurance of knowing how it tastes.

Second: think about the occasion. If you’re planning to spend a whole afternoon sipping from a can at a party or in the park, then a lighter, lower-abv drink (think 5-6% abv) will be more sessionable.

But if you want to kick-start your night out or reward yourself at the end of a hard day, a higher-strength serve like a Whitebox Martini (22-32% abv) could be a good choice.

The good news is that cans are much cheaper than buying a whole bottle of spirits, so even if you don’t like the drink you’ve chosen, you won't have made a costly mistake.

To get you started here are a few of my favourites…

Six great canned cocktails to try

El Rayo Tequila Lime & Soda

(Image credit: El Rayo Tequila)

Best for: the purists

Launched in 2019 El Rayo Plata is a lighter style of tequila, that was specifically created to pair with mixers in a long drink. The brand has two RTD serves: El Rayo Tequila Tonic & Grapefruit and this new Lime & Soda expression that pairs tequila with sparkling artisanal soda and a refreshing hit of Mexican lime. The tasty agave and citrus combo will appeal to anyone looking for a lighter and more sessionable take on a Margarita. Alc 6%

Libertine Blends Cucumber Mule

(Image credit: Libertine Blends)

Best for: long hot summers

Launched in the UK in June, the six Libertine Blends in chic colour-coded cans were created by sisters Sofía Miró-Sans Gabarró and Ines Miró-Sans, following 18 months of testing at their award-winning Barcelona hotel bar Libertine. The collection includes non-alcoholic, low-abv and full-strength drinks. If you’re taking a break from booze, the 0% Pear & Cardamom and Hibiscus Spritz are sophisticated alternatives to your usual soft drinks. Otherwise the cool Cucumber Mule is a light, crisp vodka-based pour, with a juicy kick of lime and ginger, that’s perfect refreshment for sunny days. Serve it in a highball glass packed with ice cubes and garnish with a slice of cucumber. Alc 10%

M&S St Michael Limited Edition Gin & Tonic

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Best for: classic taste

It’s 40 years since M&S launched the first canned G&T to the thirsty British public, kick-starting the tinnie trend. Today the M&S range includes Mojitos, Cosmopolitans, Whisky Sours and a great selection of spritzes. Look out for the ‘Marksologist’ range which features creative serves like a Smoked Pineapple Daiquiri and Blood Orange Negroni. Its latest launch is a limited-edition release of the classic G&T tinnie that started it all, in a smart anniversary can, with packaging inspired by the original archive design. Inside the tin you’ll find a double measure of London Dry gin for a clean, sharp taste with plenty of juniper punch. If you’re not drinking it on-the-go, serve it in a highball glass full of ice with a lemon slice. Alc 8%

Mezcal Reina Mezcalita

(Image credit: Mezcal Reina)

Best for: flavour explorers

Mezcal is having a moment in the UK, with more of us starting to appreciate the smoky character and diverse personalities of tequila’s agave cousin. Mezcal Reina was founded in 2017 by friends Susana Franyutti and Monica Torroella to showcase traditionally produced mezcals from Oaxaca. Their Espadín expression forms the base of this well-crafted Mezcalita – think Margarita but made with mezcal rather than tequila for a spicier, more earthy version of the classic Mexican cocktail. Serve in a rocks glass over ice, garnished with a slice of lime. Alc 10%

MOTH Mango Margarita

(Image credit: MOTH)

Best for: fruity fans

Launched in 2021 by childhood friends Rob Wallis and Sam Hunt, MOTH is now the biggest player in the UK’s canned cocktail market, with 41% of sales in the off-trade. So you’ve probably seen their black cans in your local supermarket. Standing for Mix Of Total Happiness the 12-strong MOTH range runs from Palomas and Piña Coladas to Passionfruit Martinis. Their fruity Mango Margarita – made with award-winning Tequila Enemigo – launched this year, alongside a Strawberry Daiquiri. Serve it chilled over ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Alc 14.9%

Whitebox Collina & Co Espresso Martini

(Image credit: Whitebox)

Best for: kick-starting your night

Whitebox was founded by a team of bartenders and spirits pros, including Alex Lawrence of Mr Lyan Studio; Josh Rennie, co-founder of Porters Gin and Pietro Collina, former bar director of the NoMad Hotel Group. So it’s no surprise that these dinky little cans deliver punchy bar-strength drinks. I’ve got several favourites in this range, including the latest additions: Clover Club and Mai Tai. The Freezer Martini is a handy standby too. But the Collina & Co Espresso Martini makes it onto this list; a full-flavoured take on Dick Bradsell’s ultimate pick-me-up cocktail, created back in the 1980s. Shake the chilled can for at least 12 seconds to create foam, then serve in a coupe glass, garnished with two or three coffee beans. Alc 22%

Related articles