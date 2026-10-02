From 'mini aperitivo' to a small nightcap

Tapping into the trend for tiny tipples, Turkish glassware brand Nude has launched a set of four 70ml Welcome Drink glasses (£28 Nude).

Part of the Bar/Giani range created by Giorgio Bargiani, assistant director of mixology at the Connaught Bar in London (left), the glasses are made from lead-free crystal.

‘Consumers are drinking more intentionally, choosing quality over quantity. Smaller serves make premium cocktails more accessible without compromising on the experience,' said Bargiani.

[They] are also a great way to introduce guests to new flavours, giving them the chance to experiment and discover something new.'

Bargiani added that the glasses have a wide range of uses, ‘from creating a memorable first impression with a mini aperitivo before the main cocktail to serving a small nightcap or digestive, or even offering your guests multiple tastings’.

Drink dictionary: Wedge (Image credit: MarkAndrewPhotography / E+ via Getty Images) Noun /wedʒ/ /wej/ In cocktail-making, a wedge is a triangular slice of fruit – usually citrus – used to garnish a drink. The shape and size allow the drinker to squeeze some extra juice into the drink if they wish to customise its flavour.

Cocktail hour: Bitter Nights Dream

(Image credit: Vivien / Decanter October 2026 issue)

Introducing the Bitter Nights Dream

Vivien, Edinburgh, UK

Speakeasy-style bar Vivien has a short menu of creative cocktails, including this rye whisky mix.

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Rebekah George, bar manager at Vivien in Edinburgh. (Image credit: Vivien / Decanter October 2026 issue)

‘I’m often drawn to the depth and structure of a classic rye-based serve, but I wanted to explore how far you can push that richness while softening its edges and adding layers of complexity,’ says bar manager Rebekah George.

‘The brown butter fat-wash brings a round, silky feel that makes the drink more approachable, while the cocoa nibs add a chocolate note that plays against the spice of the rye and the bitterness of the amaro and vermouth.’

For an at-home alternative to the butter-washing, she suggests using two drops of Foodie Flavours Butter Natural Flavouring (£5.99/15ml Foodie Flavours), while the homemade plum syrup can be swapped for a ready-made version such as 1883 Maison Routin Premium Umé Syrup (£8.98/1L The Syrup Shop).

How to make a Bitter Nights Dream

Ingredients

Glass Nick & Nora

Nick & Nora Garnish Lemon peel

Lemon peel 30ml cocoa nib and brown butter-washed rye whisky*

15ml Punt e Mes

5ml dry vermouth

15ml house plum syrup**

Method

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir gently to mix.

Strain into a chilled glass.

*To make cocoa nib and brown butter-washed rye

Brown 175g butter lightly on the hob

Combine with 700ml rye whisky and leave to infuse at room temperature for a couple of hours.

Freeze until the butter solidifies then strain with a coffee filter.

Add 7g cocoa nibs and infuse overnight before fine straining.

**To make plum syrup:

Combine 500g white caster sugar, 500g plums and 5g citric acid in a Kilner jar

Leave for 24 hours or until the sugar has dissolved then fine strain

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