Left Bank Bordeaux: When it comes to discussions about changing styles in the region, St-Emilion’s modern evolution is referenced a lot. Less discussed are the changes that have happened on the Left Bank.

Panos Kakaviatos highlights several leading estates that have transformed their approach to oak and alcohol levels.

Visiting Napa: Our Napa correspondent Joanthan Cristaldi kicks off a new series on how to experience this emblematic Californian region at different stages of your life.

From lodging, tasting opportunities and activities, to dining and late night entertainment (and what it will cost you), we begin with how 20-somethings might approach a first expedition.

Oregon: In a double-header, Pete Holland looks at the southern half of the Willamette Valley, home to some of its less-celebrated but no-less intriguing AVAs and producers.

Meanwhile, Jesse Fukumoto looks at the key wineries producing Oregon’s ‘other’ Burgundy variety – Aligoté.

South Africa: As climates shift, more producers are casting their eyes upwards in the Cape.

Decanter newsletter Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Malu Lambert takes us for a hike in its high altitude vineyards to explore the wines being produced in the lofty terroirs of Citrusdal, the Cederberg, Sutherland and more.

Canadian Cab Franc: Around the Great Lakes of Canada, we often hear about their prowess for Riesling, Chardonnay and even a dash of Pinot Noir.

Magdalena Kaiser lets us in on a little secret – it’s also an emerging spot for great Cabernet Franc. She tracks the best bottles to be found across the lakes.

PLUS: We'll have articles from our regular columnists; Matt Walls on the Rhône, Tom Hewson on Champagne and Richard Baudains on Italy.

Furthermore, Chris Howard visits the Burgundian appellation of Maranges, Caro Maurer MW tastes the new crop of Grosses Gewächs from Germany's best producers, and Jillian Dara looks at some exciting white wines emerging across various US regions.

Not a subscriber? If you're not a Premium subscriber, why not sign-up today for unrestricted, on-demand access to our database of over 100,000 tasting notes, scores, and buying guides – wherever and whenever you need them. Click here to browse our plans and find which is right for you.

Related articles