Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2016
(Image credit: Getty / Daphne ROCHE)
Jump to category:

When looking back at a great vintage that’s now ready to drink, it can make for a rather short column. If the weather was perfect and the wines are brilliant, what more is there to say?

But this is Châteauneuf-du-Pape; even in a good year, there’s usually a considerable qualitative spread.

Château La Nerthe, Cuvée des Cadettes, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Lovely spicy, woody nose, with baking spices and ripe, unctuous strawberry fruit. What a wonderful texture this has; so deep, velvety, long and harmonious. This...

2016

RhôneFrance

Château La NertheChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de la Solitude, Cornelia Constanza, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

On the nose there’s pine needles, pine resin, iodine and ripe strawberries. Lovely fresh impression on the palate, this really feels effortless, such a true...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

La Bastide St-Dominique, Secrets de Pignan, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

A dense and complex wine that's tasting very good now at 10 years of age. Great harmony, great depth and length. Has plenty of rich,...

2016

RhôneFrance

La Bastide St-DominiqueChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Le Clos du Caillou, La Réserve, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Not terribly expressive, quite a high-toned aroma of wild strawberry and blackberry. Very powerful palate however, it’s concentrated and intense, with a great tidal wave...

2016

RhôneFrance

Le Clos du CaillouChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Clos St Michel, Cuvée Réservée, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Fresh and lively dark fruits with coal dust, liquorice and woody herbs. A very full-bodied, powerful but upright style of Châteauneuf. Still has serious drive...

2016

RhôneFrance

Clos St MichelChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine Santa Duc, Les Saintes Vierges, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Strawberry, raspberry, plum and rose petals; very much all about the vibrant fruits. Soft, gentle, not very tannic at all, just tender and juicy. The...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine Santa DucChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

La Bastide St-Dominique, Les Hespérides, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Showing really quite mature already, with amaro-like bitter herbs and singed citrus peels alongside blackcurrant and blackberry coulis. Lovely blood-orange acidity and noble bitters on...

2016

RhôneFrance

La Bastide St-DominiqueChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, Les Trois Sources, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Tight and reductive on opening. But so unbelievably smooth and refined on the palate, such intensity, focus and concentration; this is a great Châteauneuf, but...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine de la Vieille JulienneChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Château de la Gardine, Cuvée des Générations Gaston-Philippe, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

This has some marzipan and red cherry notes along with the strawberry and raspberry; tobacco too, and vanilla essence. Very fine, not overblown, the oak...

2016

RhôneFrance

Château de la GardineChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Château La Nerthe, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Showing a lot of mature, tertiary aromas already, with some forest floor and polished leather. Full-bodied, generous and succulent, with powerful ripe fruit – it...

2016

RhôneFrance

Château La NertheChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de la Janasse, Vieilles Vignes, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Very classic, mature Châteauneuf nose – pine forest, some nutty hints, blackberry jam, strawberries. It all follows through to the palate, making for a delicious...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine de la JanasseChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de la Charbonniere, Les Hautes Brusquières, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Fabulous nose, smoky and spicy, with cold fireplace, raspberry and woody herb notes. Full-bodied, large and round, spherical on the palate. Great power, great drive...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine de la CharbonnièreChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Château de Nalys, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Maraschino cherries, strawberries and kirsch aromas. Soft, yielding, fresh and juicy on the palate. This has remarkable energy and freshness on the palate, real tension...

2016

RhôneFrance

Château de NalysChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Château Fortia, Réserve, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Lovely sense of freshness and detail on the nose, with wild strawberry, tea leaves and dried Provençal herbs. Very broad on the palate, it really...

2016

RhôneFrance

Château FortiaChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Château Sixtine, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Really quite tight – the oak spice and tight oak tannins are still present. Very concentrated, with high acidity, menthol and herbal nuances. Remarkably tense...

2016

RhôneFrance

Château SixtineChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Clos du Mont-Olivet, La Cuvée du Papet, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2016

My wines
Locked score

Very dark-fruited, with notes of prune and plum, aromatically this feels quite dark. Full-bodied, potent, with high acidity and a lot of sucrosité and plum...

2016

RhôneFrance

Clos du Mont-OlivetChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine Charvin, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Lovely blueberry and liquorice nose really draws you in. Only medium-bodied, very fresh and upright style of Châteauneuf. Great intensity, firm acidity and serious, grippy...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine CharvinChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de la Charbonnière, Vieilles Vignes, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Liquorice, prune, orange peel and cold lapsang souchong tea – wonderful aromatic complexity. This is developed and ready now, it's soft, sweet and succulent on...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine de la CharbonnièreChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de la Janasse, Chaupin, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Lovely sense of sweet, ripe sucrosité on the palate, ebullient Grenache fruit; slightly let down by high alcohol, which is a little out of balance....

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine de la JanasseChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Château de Vaudieu, L'Avenue, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Still quite reserved and tight on the nose at 10 years of age. Raspberry, plum and iodine come with air. Lovely sense of freshness and...

2016

RhôneFrance

Château de VaudieuChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Clos du Mont-Olivet, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Beautiful nose, still has bags of berry fruit, both freshly picked and in coulis or jam. Lovely fresh palate, this has precision and control, leading...

2016

RhôneFrance

Clos du Mont-OlivetChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de la Solitude, Réserve Secrète, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

A relatively savoury style of Châteauneuf, meaty almost, along with damson and plum compote notes. Touch of vanilla and espresso from the oak. This is...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine de Marcoux, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

This is lush, elegant and juicy, all very harmonious at this stage, with powerful mature berry fruits and still quite prominent, chewy tannins. Well balanced,...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine de MarcouxChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine du Grand Tinel, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Very darkly fruited, blackberry, blackcurrant and plum. Remarkably youthful still with some cinnamon spice notes. Medium-bodied, really quite intense with a long finish that’s slightly...

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine du Grand TinelChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Domaine Saint-Paul, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Blackcurrant aromas, this has some serious dark fruit among the forest berry coulis aromas. Just starting to take on some forest floor and leather notes....

2016

RhôneFrance

Domaine Saint-PaulChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Vidal Fleury, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

The nose is fresh, floral, quite narrow in terms of its aromatic spectrum, mainly red fruits, liquorice and aniseed. Full-bodied, fresh and fairly tight again...

2016

RhôneFrance

Vidal FleuryChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Xavier Vins, Arcane La Papesse, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Paler in colour than most 2016s, with raspberry, raspberry pip and liquorice notes. Full-bodied, rich, generous and fulsome style of Châteauneuf, very young still at...

2016

RhôneFrance

Xavier VinsChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Xavier Vins, Cuvée Anonyme Deluxe, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2016

My wines
Locked score

Very red-fruited, with strawberry, red cherry and some savoury amaro-like herbal nuances and some blackcurrant leaf. Full-bodied and generous, the acidity is high, and doesn't...

2016

RhôneFrance

Xavier VinsChâteauneuf-du-Pape

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now
Matt Walls
Matt Walls
Decanter's Rhône correspondent, and DWWA Regional Chair for the Rhône.

Matt Walls is an award-winning freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to various print and online titles including Decanter, where he is a contributing editor. He has particular interest in the Rhône Valley; he is chair of the Rhône panel at the Decanter World Wine Awards and is the owner of travel and events company www.rhoneroots.com.