Wine appreciation
(Image credit: Matt Walls)

Some time ago, I visited Emmanuel Reynaud at Château Rayas in order to taste his 2012s from barrel. I asked him whether he thought it was a great vintage or merely a good one.

He thought for a moment, then explained that he didn’t believe in rating one vintage over another.

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Matt Walls
Matt Walls
Decanter's Rhône correspondent, and DWWA Regional Chair for the Rhône.

Matt Walls is an award-winning freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to various print and online titles including Decanter, where he is a contributing editor. He has particular interest in the Rhône Valley; he is chair of the Rhône panel at the Decanter World Wine Awards and is the owner of travel and events company www.rhoneroots.com.