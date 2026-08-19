Drinking Burgundy wine
France editor Natalie Earl at home with Walnut the cat
(Image credit: Natalie Earl)
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I’m sure it won’t be lost on readers that the wines I taste and review are not necessarily the wines I am able to drink at home regularly. Especially when it comes to Burgundy.

As France editor, I’ve been lucky enough to taste some thrilling Burgundy over the years, from the new Domaine de la Romanée-Conti releases shrouded in mystery, to sipping samples of Domaine de Montille, Domaine Dujac and Domaine Leflaive while listening to hip hop in a 16th-century château.

Cave de Lugny, Brut, Crémant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, France

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Soft and mellow, this smells of freshly sliced Golden Delicious apples and tastes of pear and yellow plum. There's a hint of blossom that rides...

BurgundyFrance

Cave de LugnyCrémant de Bourgogne

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Clos des Rocs, Les Mûres, Mâconnais, Pouilly-Loché, 2022

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Owner and winemaker Olivier Giroux is the seventh generation and farms 13 ha in the Maconnais, and is currently the president of the Pouilly-Loché appellation....

2022

BurgundyFrance

Clos des RocsMâconnais

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Bret Brothers, Cuvée Terroir du Mâconnais, Burgundy 2023

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This delicious white is a blend of fruit from various sites across the Mâconnais. Aromas of medlar, pear, apple, buttery biscuits, toast and a lick...

2023

BurgundyFrance

Bret BrothersMâconnais

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Domaine de Montorge, Les Coères, Montagny, 1er Cru, Burgundy, France 2023

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There's great purity of fruit here, showing notes of Sorrento lemons and freshly sliced grapefruit. There's a ripe stone fruit character too that implies warmth...

2023

BurgundyFrance

Domaine de MontorgeMontagny

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Maison Roche de Bellene, Chardonnay, Bourgogne Côte d'Or 2022

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Gorgeous aromatics, really open and inviting, showing lots of toast and some struck match. It's really fine and poised, with notes of sea shells then...

2022

BurgundyFrance

Maison Roche de BelleneBourgogne

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Domaine Tessier, Bourgogne, Côte d'Or, Burgundy, 2022

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Pretty and soft aromas like musk, vanilla and spice, and some strokes of lemon zest too. Very weighty and dense in the mouth, impressively so....

2022

BurgundyFrance

Domaine TessierBourgogne

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Domaine Jean-Baptiste Ponsot, En l'Asne, Bourgogne Aligoté, Burgundy 2022

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This domaine is based in Rully in the Côte Chalonnaise, at the southern end of the Côte de Beaune. This is Aligoté grown in Rully,...

2022

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Domaine Jean-Baptiste PonsotBourgogne

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Cave de Lugny, Yapp White Burgundy, Bourgogne, 2024

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Surprisingly aromatic for this entry-level offering, with toast, peach skin and a creamy, almost lactic note rising from the glass. The palate carries that same...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Cave de LugnyBourgogne

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Domaine Arlaud, Roncevie, Bourgogne, Burgundy, France, 2023

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Dark in colour, with intense aromas of black fruit, bubbly blackberries and vanilla. It's growling and dark, with black cherry and bramble, spice, ink, incense;...

2023

BurgundyFrance

Domaine ArlaudBourgogne

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Domaine Lafouge, Auxey-Duresses, Burgundy, France, 2021

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Bright cherry red, with aromas of cherry aromas too, as well as cranberries, rosehips and raspberry stem. There's an earthy, fresh soil note too. Dried...

2021

BurgundyFrance

Domaine LafougeAuxey-Duresses

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Natalie Earl
Natalie Earl
Regional Editor for France & Sustainability Editor

Natalie is Decanter's France editor, commissioning and writing content on French wines (excluding Bordeaux) across print and digital. She writes Decanter's coverage of Languedoc wines, as well as a monthly magazine column, The Ethical Drinker, which unpicks the thorny topic of sustainability in wine. She joined Decanter in 2016.

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