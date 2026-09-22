Vineyards, Andes in the Uco Valley, Mendoza.
Vineyards at the foot of the Andes in Uco Valley, Mendoza.
(Image credit: Alex Treadway / Collection Mix: Subjects via Getty Images)
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Back in 1991, when my mother first presented our wines in New York City, she received – when granted an appointment – a simple reply: ‘For your wines to sell at $20 they should be as good as a $40 California wine.’

Fair enough. The world didn’t know us. Stubborn lady that she (still) is, she made them taste the wine. The rest, to some extent, is history.

Adrianna Catena
Adrianna Catena
Fourth-generation vintner

Adrianna Catena is a fourth-generation Argentine vintner and a co-founder of El Enemigo Wines.