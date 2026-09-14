Victoria Mason MW
Victoria Mason MW
(Image credit: Teagan Cunniffe / The Wine Society)

Victoria Mason MW started buying South African wine professionally in June 2016.

Since September 2025, she has been responsible for South Africa at The Wine Society, a role which, for her, feels like a synthesis of her two previous positions at Waitrose and Bordeaux Index respectively.

Victoria Mason MW
Victoria Mason MW
Wine Buyer

Victoria Mason MW is a wine buyer covering multiple regions for The Wine Society. Formerly senior fine wine buyer at Bordeaux Index, she previously worked in retailer Waitrose’s wine buying team, where her regions initially included Loire and South Africa. She became a Master of Wine in 2024, winning the Quinta do Noval Award for the best research paper by a new MW, on regenerative viticulture in Stellenbosch, South Africa. 