Sémillon Gris grapes at Roundstone estate
Sémillon Gris grapes at Roundstone estate
(Image credit: Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines)
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The world’s newest grape variety is, paradoxically, centuries old.

Sémillon Gris, a true Cape original, has been formally recognised by the OIV, with South Africa designated as its country of origin.

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Rickety Bridge, Regna Loca Semillon, Franschhoek, South Africa, 2025

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From Franschhoek Sémillon Blanc bush vines planted in 1905, with small proportion of Gris. Elegant lemongrass, lime and white grapefruit evolves to preserved citrus, white...

2025

FranschhoekSouth Africa

Rickety Bridge

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Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, The Gris' Old Vine Sémillon, Paardeberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2024

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Locked score

From a Paardeberg vineyard planted in 1960. Attractive reduction, wet stone and rainwater freshness open to an exotic perfume of saffron, beeswax, yellow flowers and...

2024

SwartlandSouth Africa

Mullineux & Leeu Family WinesPaardeberg

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Swerwer Wines, Rooi-Groen Semillon, Paardeberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

From home farm Sémillon Gris. Pale gold, with wax, gingerbread, yellow apple and orchard fruit. Wild-fermented and maturation in older oak, including two months on...

2023

SwartlandSouth Africa

Swerwer WinesPaardeberg

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Thorne & Daughters, Tin Soldier Semillon, Paardeberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

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Locked score

This is a wine looking at life through rose-gold-tinted glasses. It's gorgeous colour is a clue to the elevage; one half direct-pressed, the other half...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Thorne & DaughtersPaardeberg

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Pounding Grape, Fairies in the Garden, Paardeberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

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Locked score

Leaning into its ability to make decidedly delicious orange-style wines, Chris Groenewald sources his Sémillon Gris from Franziska Wickens in the Swartland. Fermentation on the...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Pounding GrapePaardeberg

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Rickety Bridge, Regna Loca Semillon, Franschhoek, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

From Franschhoek Sémillon Blanc bush vines planted in 1905, with small proportion of Gris. Elegant lemongrass, lime and white grapefruit evolves to preserved citrus, white...

2025

FranschhoekSouth Africa

Rickety Bridge

See full details
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Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, The Gris' Old Vine Sémillon, Paardeberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2024

My wines
Locked score

From a Paardeberg vineyard planted in 1960. Attractive reduction, wet stone and rainwater freshness open to an exotic perfume of saffron, beeswax, yellow flowers and...

2024

SwartlandSouth Africa

Mullineux & Leeu Family WinesPaardeberg

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Swerwer Wines, Rooi-Groen Semillon, Paardeberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

From home farm Sémillon Gris. Pale gold, with wax, gingerbread, yellow apple and orchard fruit. Wild-fermented and maturation in older oak, including two months on...

2023

SwartlandSouth Africa

Swerwer WinesPaardeberg

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Thorne & Daughters, Tin Soldier Semillon, Paardeberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

This is a wine looking at life through rose-gold-tinted glasses. It's gorgeous colour is a clue to the elevage; one half direct-pressed, the other half...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Thorne & DaughtersPaardeberg

See full details
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Pounding Grape, Fairies in the Garden, Paardeberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Leaning into its ability to make decidedly delicious orange-style wines, Chris Groenewald sources his Sémillon Gris from Franziska Wickens in the Swartland. Fermentation on the...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Pounding GrapePaardeberg

See full details
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Malu Lambert
Malu Lambert
Wine writer

Malu Lambert DipWSET is a multi-award winning wine writer and critic, based in South Africa.