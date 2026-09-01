Château La Tour Figeac
(Image credit: Château La Tour Figeac)
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The name promises a tower, but there is no tower at Château La Tour Figeac.

A mill once stood on top of an old well, and this is likely where the name comes from.

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Château La Tour Figeac, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2023

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Oak is still fairly obvious, bringing cinnamon, vanilla and cedar notes. The palate is powerful and fruity, with concentrated cherry juice character and a touch...

2023

BordeauxFrance

Château La Tour FigeacSt-Emilion

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Château La Tour Figeac, St-Emilion, Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2020

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Minty and herbaceous on the nose, with cherry and cassis fruit. Very elegant and fresh, already beautifully accessible, with real energy and punch. The palate...

2020

BordeauxFrance

Château La Tour FigeacSt-Emilion

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Château La Tour Figeac, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2015

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93

Minty, with chocolate and After Eight notes, oaked but not aggressive. Savoury, with a good deal of bitterness, chalky and fine-grained tannins. Heat and power on the palate, with bitter chocolate, sea salt and graphite. Still closed and not fully developed – needs time. The most opulent of the flight.

2015

BordeauxFrance

Château La Tour FigeacSt-Emilion

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Château La Tour Figeac, St-Emilion, Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2010

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Cloudy in appearance. The nose shows chocolate, cocoa, dark cherries and kirsch, with cassis and cassis jam. Vertical and linear on the palate, with chewy...

2010

BordeauxFrance

Château La Tour FigeacSt-Emilion

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Château La Tour Figeac, St-Emilion, Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2005

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A touch of balsamic, forest floor and mint on the nose, with a hint of soy sauce, plus truffle and graphite. Crisp acidity, savoury and...

2005

BordeauxFrance

Château La Tour FigeacSt-Emilion

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Valeria Tenison
Valeria Tenison

Widely experienced as a manager of and sommelier in hotels and restaurants from Russia to the Maldives, Valeria is now based in a village near St-Emilion. She writes for publications including VertdeVin in Bordeaux, and runs her own boutique export company, A la Volée Int