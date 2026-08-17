Puligny
Jacques Carillon and Sylvia Carillon, owners and winemakers of Domaine Jacques Carillon
(Image credit: Getty Images / Filippo Mutani)
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Puligny-Montrachet is, for some, the centre of the white wine universe.

Although it is endowed with the smallest vineyard area among the ‘golden triangle’ villages of Meursault, Chassagne and Puligny, it boasts some or all of no fewer than four grands crus: Montrachet, Bâtard-Montrachet, Chevalier-Montrachet and Bienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet.

Domaine Leflaive, Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2024

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The 2024 ranks among the best vintages of Leflaive's Bâtard I have tasted. There is a lovely freshness without sacrificing the richness that is the...

2024

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Domaine LeflaiveBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru

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Domaine Jean Chartron, Clos des Chevaliers, Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2025

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On the day, I judged this as close to perfection for the vintage, with pronounced aromas of nectarine, hawthorn flowers and a mineral edge. There...

2025

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Domaine Jean ChartronChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru

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Domaine Thomas-Collardot, Les Enseignères, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy, France 2024

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Charming, slightly exotic aromas of passion fruit and spice lead into a ravishingly silky texture that manages to combine freshness and enough weight to give...

2024

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Domaine Thomas-CollardotPuligny-Montrachet

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Domaine Jacques Carillon, Puligny-Montrachet, 1er Cru Champ-Canet, Burgundy, France 2024

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<p>This expressive wine opens with hints of lime zest and flint, but there is also an element of ripe pears and white peach that is...

2024

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Domaine Jacques CarillonPuligny-Montrachet

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Domaine Francois Carillon, Puligny-Montrachet, 1er Cru Les Champs-Gains, Burgundy, France 2023

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The 2023 Champ Gain from François Carillon is lush and indulgent without ever being heavy. The nose bursts with aromas of ripe pear and apricot,...

2023

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Domaine Francois CarillonPuligny-Montrachet

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Domaine Alvina Pernot, Puligny-Montrachet, 1er Cru Folatières, Burgundy, France 2024

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The Clos des Noyers Brets has fleshed out since my initial tasting in November and now offers fairly pronounced, somewhat exotic aromas of passion fruit...

2024

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Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet

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Olivier Leflaive, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Classic Puligny, this wine offers stylish aromas of lemon peel, chalk and flint, with just a hint of spice. There is tension and lively acidity...

2024

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Olivier LeflaivePuligny-Montrachet

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Carillon Frères, Noyer Bret, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy, France 2025

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This stylish premier cru from Paul and Mathis Carillon (François' sons) features notes of ripe nectarine and mandarin orange with hints of white flowers and...

2025

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Carillon FrèresPuligny-Montrachet

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