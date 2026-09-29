Siblings Knox Alexander and Isabelle Clendenen leaning on cases of Au Bon Climat wines in front of racks of barrels.
Both Knox Alexander and Isabelle had Au Bon Climat wines named after them long before they joined the winery.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Au Bon Climat)
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Knox Alexander and Isabelle Clendenen inherited more than a family winery. Au Bon Climat, founded by their father, the late Jim Clendenen, helped establish Santa Barbara County as a serious source of cool-climate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, building a reputation far beyond California.

Now, the siblings are carrying that legacy forward while finding distinctly different places within it.

Au Bon Climat, Nuits-Blanches au Bouge, Santa Maria Valley, California, USA, 2022

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Intensely aromatic, opening with primary notes of apple, lemon zest and yeast, then flowering into something more complex after a short time in the glass....

2022

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatSanta Maria Valley

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Au Bon Climat, Hildegard, Santa Maria Valley, California, USA, 2023

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Hildegard is a distinctive blend of Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and Aligoté, highly floral and fragrant with white flowers, macadamia nut, vanilla and pear. The...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatSanta Maria Valley

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Au Bon Climat, Los Alamos Vineyard Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2023

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Los Alamos Vineyard Chardonnay, part of Au Bon Climat’s Historical Vineyards Collection, showcases fruit from one of five named vineyards recognised for their roles in...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatSanta Barbara County

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Au Bon Climat, Wild Boy Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2025

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Wild Boy Chardonnay, bottled under this special export-only label for Burgundy authority Jasper Morris MW, offers another look at Au Bon Climat’s signature Santa Barbara...

2025

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatSanta Barbara County

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Au Bon Climat, Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2024

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A signature cuvée for the brand, offers impressive intensity and breadth for the value. Typical primary fruit aromas of Golden Delicious apple and Meyer lemon...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatSanta Barbara County

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Au Bon Climat, 60% Pinot Gris, 40% Pinot Blanc, Central Coast, California, USA, 2024

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This white blend of Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc is fresh and aromatic, with a bright, mineral-driven palate and aromas of green apple, Shinseiki pear...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatCentral Coast

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Au Bon Climat, Isabelle Pinot Noir, California, USA, 2022

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Ripe-fruited, with punchy flavours and spicy enthusiasm, the 2022 Isabelle presents a deeply pigmented ruby-red colour with an almost violet rim, layered with a fruitcake...

2022

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon Climat

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Au Bon Climat, La Bauge Au-dessus, Santa Maria Valley, California, USA, 2024

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A brilliant garnet colour, with aromas of cranberry and bright Bing cherry, followed by earthy dried rose and shiitake flavours on the palate. Light on...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatSanta Maria Valley

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Au Bon Climat, La Encantada Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, Sta Rita Hills, California, USA, 2024

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Classic chaparral, dried floral notes and ripe raspberry lead on the nose, while minerality gives this Pinot Noir unique character, with briny, chalky notes and...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatSanta Barbara County

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Au Bon Climat, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2024

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Medium-bodied, leading with primary fruit aromas of ripe strawberry, alongside earth and wild sage. Fresh, approachable and generous for the value, it offers a welcoming...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Au Bon ClimatSanta Barbara County

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Vanessa Rason
Vanessa Rason

Vanessa Rason is a wine obsessed writer based in Santa Barbara and specialising in the wines of her backyard, Santa Ynez Valley. Her thirst for experiencing wine has led her to work harvests in both Sonoma and Burgundy. She is a CMS-certified sommelier at the Michelin level. When she is not studying for her next wine exam, her favourite hobbies include blind tasting with winemakers and diving in the cold waters of the Pacific.