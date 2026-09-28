Pommard
Joannès (right) and his father Thierry (left) of Domaine Joannès Violot-Guillemard
(Image credit: Etienne Ramousse / Domaine Violot-Guillemard)
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The wines of Pommard were once thought of as structured and substantial, but somehow impassive and mute; the antithesis of the flashy and expressive wines from neighbouring Volnay.

A new generation in Pommard, however, is making wines today that are engaging and approachable when young, but substantial enough to age gracefully.

Domaine Joannès Violot-Guillemard, Pommard, 1er Cru Rugiens, Burgundy, France, 2024

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The premier cru Rugiens has consistently been among my favourites in this cellar. The 2025 out of barrel was thrilling, with a deep ruby colour....

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardPommard

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Domaine Yvon Clerget, Pommard, 1er Cru Rugiens, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Plump, round and plummy, the Rugiens premier cru from Thibaud Clerget of Domaine Yvon Clerget is among the great successes of the 2024 vintage in...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine Yvon ClergetPommard

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Château de Pommard, Clos Marey-Monge Chantrerie, Pommard, Burgundy, France, 2025

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A lovely concentration of blackberry fruit aromas, with notes of bay leaf and cocoa, makes this parcel selection from Château de Pommard stand out. The...

2025

BurgundyFrance

Château de PommardPommard

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Domaine Georges Joillot, Pommard, 1er Cru Épenots, Burgundy, France, 2024

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This accomplished wine offers bright cherry and blackberry fruit aromas with notes of peony, spice and a burst of minerality. The texture is structured but...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine Georges JoillotPommard

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Domaine Lejeune, Pommard, 1er Cru Les Poutures, Burgundy, France, 2023

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Bright cherry and pomegranate fruit lead the aromas of this seductive wine, with restrained undertones of earth and leather. Despite its complexity, this wine is...

2023

BurgundyFrance

Domaine LejeunePommard

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Domaine de la Commaraine, Pommard, 1er Cru Clos de la Commaraine, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Commaraine’s premier cru Chanlins Bas demonstrates Paul Krug’s light touch. The colour is light, limpid and clear, yet it has a pronounced aroma of bright...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine de la CommarainePommard

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Domaine AF Gros, Pommard, 1er Cru Les Arvelets, Burgundy, France, 2024

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The 2024 Pommard Arvelets from AF Gros was among the reassuring successes of this difficult vintage. The colour is deeper than many, and the wine...

2024

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Domaine AF GrosPommard

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Domaine Jeanson-Parigot, Les Deux Lieux-Dits, Pommard, Burgundy, France, 2023

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This blended village-level Pommard is a marvellous example of the balance between structure and elegance that Florent Jeanson brings to his wines. Notes of rose...

2023

BurgundyFrance

Domaine Jeanson-ParigotPommard

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