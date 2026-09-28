Carso overlooking Trieste bay
(Image credit: carsokras.it)
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The windswept limestone plateau of Carso, overlooking the Bay of Trieste, is home to Friuli-Venezia Giulia’s smallest functioning DOC.

Carso-Kras, or simply Carso, has a mere 57 hectares of vines officially registered to the denomination, with production in 2025 of 199,000 bottles.

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Castelvecchio, Dileo Riserva, Carso, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Freshness and great definition on the fruity and floral nose, which displays ripe peach, tropical notes of mandarin and pineapple, sweet spice and a touch...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

CastelvecchioCarso

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Skerk, Malvazija, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Golden straw in shade, with a complex nose that shows the aromatic side of the variety in its ripe fruit and spice aromas, alongside a...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

SkerkVenezia Giulia

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Kante, Malvasia, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Bright, pale straw. On the nose, an intricate weave of rosehip, pressed flowers and mallow tea is followed by candied fruit, lime peel and a...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

KanteVenezia Giulia

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Zidarich, Kamen Vitovska, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Bright, pale gold in colour. Great complexity on the nose, with ripe fruit, beeswax and notes of aromatic tea and camomile. Very decisive on the...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

ZidarichVenezia Giulia

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Skerlj, 67, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Deep straw in shade, with a big, expressive, faintly oxidative nose of lemon pith and savoury Mediterranean herbs. The palate is broad and substantial with...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

SkerljVenezia Giulia

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Merlak, Vitovska , Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Very fresh and immediate on the nose, with benchmark Vitovska aromas of white currant, peach and sweet spring blossom. The palate opens light, juicy and...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

MerlakVenezia Giulia

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Milic, LuNe Vitovska, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2019

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A mature wine with the layered complexity that comes from long ageing in traditional barrels, showing aromas of dried apricot, baked apple, medlar, savoury herbs,...

2019

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

MilicVenezia Giulia

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Kante, Vitovska, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, 2023

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Bright, pale straw. The nose has the delicate floral notes and the pear and citrus peel of the variety framed by a touch of minty...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

KanteVenezia Giulia

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Skerk, Teran, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Youthful, bright violet shade with fresh and intense aromas of sour blackberry, violets, a touch of pepper, and a hint of saltiness. Big, tangy impact...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

SkerkVenezia Giulia

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Zidarich, Teran, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Bright, deep, uniform purple in shade. The exhilarating nose opens with sour wild berries, violets and iris, with a touch of green peppercorn in the...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

ZidarichVenezia Giulia

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Skerlj, Terrano, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Deep inky purple in shade. Intense, sweet bilberry on the nose, with a touch of moss around the edges. The profile on the palate is...

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

SkerljVenezia Giulia

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Lupinc, Terrano, Venezia Giulia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2023

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Deep ruby, with purple borders. On the nose, the fruit is ripe and plummy, with a touch of new oak adding a little sweet spice....

2023

Friuli-Venezia GiuliaItaly

LupincVenezia Giulia

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Richard Baudains
Richard Baudains
Decanter Magazine, Regional Chair for Veneto DWWA 2019

Richard Baudains was born and bred in Jersey in the Channel Islands and trained to be a teacher of English as a foreign language. After several years in various foreign climes, Baudains settled down in beautiful Friuli-Venezia Giulia, having had the good fortune to reside previously in the winemaking regions of Piemonte, Tuscany, Liguria and Trentino-Alto Adige. Baudains wrote his first article for Decanter in 1989 and has been a regular contributor on Italian wines ever since. His day job as director of a language school conveniently leaves time for a range of wine-related activities including writing for the Slow wine guide, leading tastings and lecturing in wine journalism at L’Università degli Studi di Scienze Gastronomiche and for the web-based Wine Scholars’ Guild.