Krug&#039;s enclosed vineyard Clos de Mesnil in village of Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Champagne,France
(Image credit: Alamy / Jon Wyand)
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Champagne’s brands and blends may be better known than its villages or vineyards, but if there’s one place in the region that has broken through it is Le Mesnil-sur-Oger.

What makes the Chardonnay grown in this sleepy Côte des Blancs village just south of Épernay ascend to such mythical status?

Pierre Péters, Les Montjolys Cuvée Spéciale Le Mesnil Grand Cru Brut, Côte des Blancs, Champagne, France, 2018

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Les Montjolys tends to linger in the shadow of its more famous Chétillons, which shines with its long-lived, chalky focus and intensity. Here, deeper topsoil...

2018

ChampagneFrance

Pierre PétersCôte des Blancs

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Adrien Dhondt, Mesnil-sur-Oger Chétillons de Haut Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Côte des Blancs, Champagne, France, 2020

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Part of the side-project of Adrien Dhondt (of domaine Dhondt-Grellet), the Chardonnay here hails from the plot just above the famous 'Chétillon' vineyard, where a...

2020

ChampagneFrance

Adrien DhondtCôte des Blancs

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Girard-Bonnet, Les Mussettes Le Mesnil sur Oger Grand Cru Extra Brut, Côte des Blancs, Champagne, France, 2020

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While 'Mon Village' is a balanced picture of Le Mesnil, Mussettes is a more intense, chalky and low-yielding plot that yields tigher, more compact wines...

2020

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Girard-BonnetCôte des Blancs

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Girard-Bonnet, Mon Village Le Mesnil sur Oger Grand Cru Extra Brut, Côte des Blancs, Champagne, France

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A perfect example of a wine which is bursting with Le Mesnil brightness, tension and structure but remains ripe, fragrant and accessible. Paul Girard blends...

ChampagneFrance

Girard-BonnetCôte des Blancs

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Domaine Vincey, Chemin de Châlons Le Mesnil sur Oger Grand Cru Brut Nature, Côte des Blancs, Champagne, France, 2021

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Domaine Vincey's ripe, naturally-orientated zero sulphite, zero dosage, 100% barrel-fermented style does open up Le Mesnil's inwardness even in this tight vintage, where a beautiful,...

2021

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Domaine VinceyCôte des Blancs

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Pierre Péters, Cuvée de Réserve Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut, Côte des Blancs, Champagne, France

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Péters' Cuvée de Réserve is two thirds Le Mesnil Chardonnay, backed up with the house's highly complex perpetual reserve which adds an irresistable fresh, nutty,...

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Pierre PétersCôte des Blancs

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JL Vergnon, MSNL Chétillons et Mussettes Le Mesnil sur Oger Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs E, Côte des Blancs, Champagne, France, 2014

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From the heart of Mesnil terroir in chalky, intense Chétilons and Mussettes, one of the village's top growers maintains its transparent, pure and vibrant style...

2014

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JL VergnonCôte des Blancs

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Franck Bonville, Pur Mesnil Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Côte des Blancs, Champagne, France, 2019

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From the stellar 2019 vintage, specialist Côte des Blancs domaine Franck Bonville has turned out the best yet in their series of 'Pur' single-village blanc...

2019

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Franck BonvilleCôte des Blancs

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Tom Hewson
Tom Hewson
Tom Hewson writes about Champagne and sparkling wine. He authored the Tim Atkin Champagne Special Report in 2022, featuring over 600 wines and insights from five weeks spent in the region. As well as writing freelance, reviewing and presenting sparkling wines, Tom runs his own newsletter Six Atmospheres, reaching Champagne and sparkling wine enthusiasts all over the world every week.