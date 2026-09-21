Northern Swartland view from Bandits Kloof
View of the Northern Swartland from Bandits Kloof
(Image credit: Malu Lambert)
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Green wheat fields peel back on either side of the N7, that endless road that goes all the way to Namibia. Fog swishes up and down like a theatre intern’s first time at the ropes.

Trucks thunder past. Soon the Desert Rose Farm Stall looms ahead, all punk Afrikanerism: its gaudy glory the symbolic gateway to the northern Swartland.

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Magna Carta, Cap Classique, Koringberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2023

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The only thing traditional about this sparkling is the grapes, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Sourced from the neighbouring organic farm, Org de Rac, on the...

2023

SwartlandSouth Africa

Magna CartaKoringberg

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Schenkfontein, Truida Cap Classique, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2024

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Fruit-forward generosity in this traditional method sparkling, opening with an abundance of apple, pear, citrus and a swathe of flint-smoke. It strikes a fine balance...

2024

SwartlandSouth Africa

SchenkfonteinPiketberg

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Sadie Family Wines, Die Distriksreeks 'T VoetPad, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

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Field blend of white heritage varieties planted between 1887 and 1928 at the base of the Piketberg mountains, including Semillon Blanc, Semillon Gris, Palomino, Chenin...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Sadie Family WinesPiketberg

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Blackwater Wines, Picquet Chenin Blanc, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2022

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Chenin masquerading as a red wine, with its firm, muscular and savoury structure. This, thanks in part to the iron-rich soils in which the old...

2022

SwartlandSouth Africa

Blackwater WinesPiketberg

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Testalonga, Bandits Kloof Daisy’s Pond, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2023

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Testalonga’s Craig Hawkins is placing increasing emphasis on its Bandits Kloof estate vineyards. From Grenache Blanc bushvines planted in 2018 this shows the exceptional promise...

2023

SwartlandSouth Africa

TestalongaPiketberg

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Mother Rock, Paying the School Fees, Piket-Bo-Berg, Swartland, South Africa, 2024

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So named as this blend incorporates all the white grapes grown on Johan 'Stompie' Meyer’s high-altitude farm: Grenache Blanc, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Roussanne,...

2024

SwartlandSouth Africa

Mother RockPiket-Bo-Berg

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Org de Rac, Die Waghuis Wit, Koringberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

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From one of South Africa’s original organic vineyards. A three-way blend of Chenin Blanc, Verdelho and Roussanne. Smell the stone, the rushing river. The fynbos...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Org de RacKoringberg

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Testalonga, El Bandito Lekker, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

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From the coastal limits of the northern Swartland; dryland Chenin Blanc planted in 1998 on deep sand, limestone and sandstone. Opening linen-fresh and somewhat idiosyncratic...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

TestalongaPiketberg

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Fram, Stagmanskop Vineyard Chenin Blanc, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, Olifants River, South Africa, 2025

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Long known for sourcing distinctive vineyards for his roving Fram label, Thinus Krüger has now put down roots in the Piket-Bo-Berg, with the first harvest...

2025

Olifants RiverSouth Africa

FramPiekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain

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Mother Rock, Cuvee Carbonic, Piket-Bo-Berg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

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Perfumed and cool; roses, berries and wild herbs. Shrugs delicately onto the palate, like a silk slip, with pure red cherries, raspberries and cranberries. 100%...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Mother RockPiket-Bo-Berg

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Magna Carta, Cap Classique, Koringberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

The only thing traditional about this sparkling is the grapes, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Sourced from the neighbouring organic farm, Org de Rac, on the...

2023

SwartlandSouth Africa

Magna CartaKoringberg

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Schenkfontein, Truida Cap Classique, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2024

My wines
Locked score

Fruit-forward generosity in this traditional method sparkling, opening with an abundance of apple, pear, citrus and a swathe of flint-smoke. It strikes a fine balance...

2024

SwartlandSouth Africa

SchenkfonteinPiketberg

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Sadie Family Wines, Die Distriksreeks 'T VoetPad, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Field blend of white heritage varieties planted between 1887 and 1928 at the base of the Piketberg mountains, including Semillon Blanc, Semillon Gris, Palomino, Chenin...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Sadie Family WinesPiketberg

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Blackwater Wines, Picquet Chenin Blanc, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2022

My wines
Locked score

Chenin masquerading as a red wine, with its firm, muscular and savoury structure. This, thanks in part to the iron-rich soils in which the old...

2022

SwartlandSouth Africa

Blackwater WinesPiketberg

See full details
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Testalonga, Bandits Kloof Daisy’s Pond, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Testalonga’s Craig Hawkins is placing increasing emphasis on its Bandits Kloof estate vineyards. From Grenache Blanc bushvines planted in 2018 this shows the exceptional promise...

2023

SwartlandSouth Africa

TestalongaPiketberg

See full details
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Mother Rock, Paying the School Fees, Piket-Bo-Berg, Swartland, South Africa, 2024

My wines
Locked score

So named as this blend incorporates all the white grapes grown on Johan 'Stompie' Meyer’s high-altitude farm: Grenache Blanc, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Roussanne,...

2024

SwartlandSouth Africa

Mother RockPiket-Bo-Berg

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Org de Rac, Die Waghuis Wit, Koringberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

From one of South Africa’s original organic vineyards. A three-way blend of Chenin Blanc, Verdelho and Roussanne. Smell the stone, the rushing river. The fynbos...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Org de RacKoringberg

See full details
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Testalonga, El Bandito Lekker, Piketberg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

From the coastal limits of the northern Swartland; dryland Chenin Blanc planted in 1998 on deep sand, limestone and sandstone. Opening linen-fresh and somewhat idiosyncratic...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

TestalongaPiketberg

See full details
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Fram, Stagmanskop Vineyard Chenin Blanc, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, Olifants River, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Long known for sourcing distinctive vineyards for his roving Fram label, Thinus Krüger has now put down roots in the Piket-Bo-Berg, with the first harvest...

2025

Olifants RiverSouth Africa

FramPiekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain

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Mother Rock, Cuvee Carbonic, Piket-Bo-Berg, Swartland, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Perfumed and cool; roses, berries and wild herbs. Shrugs delicately onto the palate, like a silk slip, with pure red cherries, raspberries and cranberries. 100%...

2025

SwartlandSouth Africa

Mother RockPiket-Bo-Berg

See full details
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Malu Lambert
Malu Lambert
Wine writer

Malu Lambert DipWSET is a multi-award winning wine writer and critic, based in South Africa.