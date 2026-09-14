Picking aszú berries at Royal Tokaji
Picking aszú berries at Royal Tokaji
(Image credit: Royal Tokaji)
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Juicy pineapple, dried mango and marmalade, garnished with sweet spices and camomile, with luscious sweetness always backed by a vivid streak of acidity – these form my impression of Hungary’s noble rot-influenced golden nectar, Tokaji Aszú.

With such a strong character inherent in the style itself, can the nuanced differences in terroir and vintage still work their wonders in the glass?

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Royal Tokaji, Nyulászó Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2019

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An extremely charming and complex Aszú from the estate’s Nyulászó (‘a good place to catch hares’) parcels on volcanic bedrock and clay soils. Fermented and...

2019

TokajHungary

Royal Tokaji

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Royal Tokaji, Szt Tamás Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2019

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Located next to Nyulászó, Royal Tokaji’s Szt. Tamás parcels are rich in red clay and volcanic rocks, sloping southwest. The 2019 is more vinous in...

2019

TokajHungary

Royal Tokaji

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Royal Tokaji, Betsek Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2019

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Located within the Mád basin, the Betsek site carries the ripeness and spiciness of its dark soils of clay mixed with white volcanic minerals. Smokiness...

2019

TokajHungary

Royal Tokaji

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Royal Tokaji, Mézes Mály Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2019

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One of the estate's top sites – the south-facing slopes of Mézes Mály feature volcanic bedrock and loess soils. Savoury creaminess opens up to peach,...

2019

TokajHungary

Royal Tokaji

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Royal Tokaji, Birsalmás Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2019

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As the name (Birsalmás means ‘quince orchard’) suggests, it has a stone fruit-driven nose, with quince, acacia honey and a mixed bag of floral tea....

2019

TokajHungary

Royal Tokaji

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Royal Tokaji, Gold Label Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2019

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The Gold Label is sourced from the estate’s top sites, with the 2019 vintage featuring 100% Furmint. White pepper and sweet spices sit atop a...

2019

TokajHungary

Royal Tokaji

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Royal Tokaji, Blue Label Aszú 5 puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2019

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A honeyed nose of beeswax, camomile and stone fruit, with some crushed-stone minerality. Lovely purity on the palate, mellow yet with great freshness, dusted with...

2019

TokajHungary

Royal Tokaji

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Sylvia Wu
Sylvia Wu
Editor, Decanter China & Regional Editor - Asia and Northern & Eastern Europe

Sylvia Wu is Decanter's Regional Editor for Asia and Northern & Eastern Europe. She also works as the Editor of Decanter China platforms, overseeing Decanter’s China-focused editorial operation.