Expert's Choice: 18 scintillating South American sparkling wines
South American sparkling wines offer a revealing lens onto how these wine regions have developed, and how their styles continue to evolve.
When fabled Champagne house Moët & Chandon first decided to open a winery outside France, it set its sights on South America.
Chile had been making sparkling wine since 1879, Argentina since 1902 and Brazil since 1913.
All three countries were considered, but Moët & Chandon ultimately settled on Mendoza after experimental harvests in the late 1950s.
Chandon Argentina was formally established in Luján de Cuyo in 1959; its Brazilian sister estate followed in 1973.
These were among the first major modern multinational wine investments in South America, and it’s no minor detail that they were for sparkling wine.
Over the past half-century, South America has become a growing force in sparkling wine production.
A thirsty local market has long celebrated life’s highs and lows with bubbles and most production stays close to home.
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But as Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay gain renown abroad, some of their top sparkling wines are finally beginning to make their way into international markets.
Pushing the limits
When Chandon first invested in Mendoza, the vineyards were mostly at the lower, more accessible elevations, but as the region shifted from volume to quality in the 1990s, Chandon began to look for cooler climates, which meant planting higher.
The company was among the pioneers of Gualtallary, first planting vineyards there in 1990 at more than 1,200m.
Although the region is now better known for Malbec, some of its earliest modern plantings were Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, destined for sparkling wine.
The high-elevation Uco Valley remains one of the key sources for Argentina’s top bubbles today.
In Chile, the quest for a cooler climate has focused primarily on the Pacific coast, where the Humboldt Current brings low temperatures that lock vibrant acidity and crispness into the fruit.
The regions of Limarí, San Antonio, Casablanca and Aconcagua are especially important for sparkling wine, and are home to some of the country’s key vineyards for bubbles.
Uruguay, too, looks to the (Atlantic) coast for its coolest climates, notably in Maldonado and Canelones.
The other frontier lies further south.
While Chile’s Secano Interior has been a focal point for sparkling País for more than a decade, through Miguel Torres’ Estelado, Torres and others have increasingly looked to Malleco, Osorno and Lago Ranco.
These cooler, wetter, volcanic-lake regions offer racier styles, with sharper acidity and greater tension.
In Argentina, producers are pushing further south in Patagonia, most thrillingly in Chubut, where Otronia is making some of the continent’s most sophisticated sparkling wines.
Meanwhile, Brazil has taken sparkling wine as its emblem, with several houses and families specialising in bubbles.
Perhaps the most notable is Família Geisse, whose work in Pinto Bandeira helped define one of South America’s most important sparkling terroirs – and its only DO entirely focused on the style.
Brazil’s traditional-method sparkling wines are often autolytic, toasty and savoury, while Italian immigration left a deep mark through Moscatel, Brazil’s joyful answer to Asti-style bubbles, as well as Prosecco-inspired tank-method wines from aromatic varieties.
South America's best sparklers
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Otronia, Brut, Chubut, Patagonia, Argentina NV
From one of Patagonia’s most extreme vineyards, this is thrillingly focused, with a chalky, mineral spine and a mouthwatering line of acidity. Notes of apple...
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Casa Silva, Fervor del Lago Ranco Extra Brut, Austral, Patagonia, Chile 2018
One of Chile’s most distinctive sparkling wines, Fervor is always incredibly expressive from the get-go. Intense aromas of ripe apricot, quince preserve and orange blossom...
2018
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La Ronciere, Selva Oscura Extra Brut, Malleco Valley, Chile NV
From the southerly volcanic region of Malleco, this is made from equal parts Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and combines sea-urchin salinity and umami depth with...
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Tabalí, Tatié Brut, Limarí Valley, Chile NV
Tatié is a collaboration between leading Limarí producer Tabalí and the Champagne house Thiénot. Sourced from the cool, coastal, limestone-rich soils of Tabalí’s Talinay vineyard,...
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Cave Geisse, Blanc de Noir Brut, Altos de Pinto Bandeira, Serra Gaúcha, Brazil 2021
An inviting nose of raspberry tarts, quince and white blossom. There’s an undercurrent of warm brioche and citrus curd emerging beneath the vibrant fruit, reflecting...
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Cave Geisse, Terroir Nature Brut Nature, Altos de Pinto Bandeira, Serra Gaúcha, Brazil 2020
One of Brazil’s most savoury sparkling wines, this feels somewhat akin to a top Cava in its dry, lees-driven complexity. Notes of bread dough and...
2020
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Errazuriz, Metodo Tradicional Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature, Aconcagua Costa, Aconcagua Valley, Chile NV
Coming from Errazuriz’s coastal vineyards in Aconcagua, just 12km from the Pacific, this blanc de blancs combines pristine stone fruit flavours with a distinctive mineral...
Aconcagua ValleyChile
ErrazurizAconcagua Costa
Undurraga, Titillum Millesime Blanc de Blancs Brut, Leyda Valley, San Antonio, Chile 2018
This mature blanc de blancs from Leyda has a strong coastal character, with tangy salinity and a crisp, mouthwatering finish. Notes of ripe apple, sourdough...
2018
San AntonioChile
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Viña Edén, Méthode Champenoise Brut Nature, Maldonado, Uruguay NV
A standout sparkling wine producer in Uruguay. Lovely coastal character alongside impressive aromatic complexity: citrus zest, white peach and almond milk lead the nose, followed...
MaldonadoUruguay
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Zuccardi, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2018
This is Zuccardi’s top cuvée, focused on Chardonnay from Tupungato in the Uco Valley and aged for 30 months on its lees. Citrusy and bright,...
2018
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Viña Progreso, Underground Pet Nat Albariño, Canelones, Uruguay 2024
This embraces two of Uruguay’s most exciting trends today: Albariño and pétillant naturel. Made by Gabriel Pisano, one of the country's most innovative winemakers, this...
2024
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Bodega Niven, Criolla Argentina Pet Nat Blanco de Criollas, Junin, Mendoza, Argentina 2024
A field blend from the ancient Criolla vines of Lucas Niven’s remarkably diverse vineyard in Junín. Co-fermented and made using the ancestral method (single fermentation,...
2024
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Casa Pedrucci, Nature, Serra Gaúcha, Brazil 2024
Aromatic and fragrant, this traditional-method sparkling wine comes from the Pedrucci family, who have long been involved in sparkling wine production in Serra Gaúcha, southern...
2024
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Garibaldi, VG Extra Brut, Serra Gaúcha, Brazil NV
This sparkling wine comes from one of the most important cooperatives in Brazil, located in Garibaldi, 100km north of Porto Alegre in Brazil’s southernmost state...
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Cerro Chapeu, Castel Pujol Folklore Pet Nat, Rivera, Uruguay 2023
A wine that pays homage to two of Uruguay’s most traditional grape varieties, Trebbiano and Malvasia, delivering a delightfully expressive sparkling wine with a creamy...
2023
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Otronia, Rosé Brut, Chubut, Patagonia, Argentina NV
Racy and intense, made from 100% Pinot Noir grown in the world’s southernmost commercial vineyard, deep in Patagonia. Crisp red fruit and delicate floral notes...
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Campos de Cima, Rosé Nature Brut Nature, Campanha, Brazil 2022
Pale pink in colour, with a delicate pigeon’s-eye hue, this rosé nature is subtle and refined. Gentle aromas of raspberry and redcurrant mingle with hints...
2022
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Miguel Torres Chile, Estelado Brut Rosé, Secano Interior, Chile NV
Miguel Torres began making this traditional-method rosé from País as a way of offering a lifeline to the growers of old-vine País in Chile’s dry-farmed...
Secano InteriorChile
Miguel Torres Chile
Amanda Barnes is an award-winning wine journalist and expert in South American wines and regions.
Based in Mendoza since 2009 she is a regular South America correspondent, critic and writer for Decanter, as well as other international wine publications, and she is the author and editor of the South America Wine Guide.
She has been awarded by Born Digital Wine Awards, Millesima Blog Awards, Great Wine Capitals Best Of and Young Wine Writer of the Year.
She has received a fellowship from the Wine Writers Symposium, a scholarship for the Wine Bloggers Conference, and the Geoffrey Roberts Award.