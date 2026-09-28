Chandon Argentina winery
Chandon Argentina’s Mendoza headquarters
(Image credit: Chandon Argentina)
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When fabled Champagne house Moët & Chandon first decided to open a winery outside France, it set its sights on South America.

Chile had been making sparkling wine since 1879, Argentina since 1902 and Brazil since 1913.

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Otronia, Brut, Chubut, Patagonia, Argentina NV

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From one of Patagonia’s most extreme vineyards, this is thrillingly focused, with a chalky, mineral spine and a mouthwatering line of acidity. Notes of apple...

PatagoniaArgentina

OtroniaChubut

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Casa Silva, Fervor del Lago Ranco Extra Brut, Austral, Patagonia, Chile 2018

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One of Chile’s most distinctive sparkling wines, Fervor is always incredibly expressive from the get-go. Intense aromas of ripe apricot, quince preserve and orange blossom...

2018

PatagoniaChile

Casa SilvaAustral

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La Ronciere, Selva Oscura Extra Brut, Malleco Valley, Chile NV

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From the southerly volcanic region of Malleco, this is made from equal parts Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and combines sea-urchin salinity and umami depth with...

Malleco ValleyChile

La Ronciere

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Tabalí, Tatié Brut, Limarí Valley, Chile NV

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Tatié is a collaboration between leading Limarí producer Tabalí and the Champagne house Thiénot. Sourced from the cool, coastal, limestone-rich soils of Tabalí’s Talinay vineyard,...

Limarí ValleyChile

Tabalí

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Cave Geisse, Blanc de Noir Brut, Altos de Pinto Bandeira, Serra Gaúcha, Brazil 2021

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An inviting nose of raspberry tarts, quince and white blossom. There’s an undercurrent of warm brioche and citrus curd emerging beneath the vibrant fruit, reflecting...

2021

Serra GaúchaBrazil

Cave GeisseAltos de Pinto Bandeira

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Cave Geisse, Terroir Nature Brut Nature, Altos de Pinto Bandeira, Serra Gaúcha, Brazil 2020

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One of Brazil’s most savoury sparkling wines, this feels somewhat akin to a top Cava in its dry, lees-driven complexity. Notes of bread dough and...

2020

Serra GaúchaBrazil

Cave GeisseAltos de Pinto Bandeira

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Errazuriz, Metodo Tradicional Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature, Aconcagua Costa, Aconcagua Valley, Chile NV

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Coming from Errazuriz’s coastal vineyards in Aconcagua, just 12km from the Pacific, this blanc de blancs combines pristine stone fruit flavours with a distinctive mineral...

Aconcagua ValleyChile

ErrazurizAconcagua Costa

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Undurraga, Titillum Millesime Blanc de Blancs Brut, Leyda Valley, San Antonio, Chile 2018

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This mature blanc de blancs from Leyda has a strong coastal character, with tangy salinity and a crisp, mouthwatering finish. Notes of ripe apple, sourdough...

2018

San AntonioChile

UndurragaLeyda Valley

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Viña Edén, Méthode Champenoise Brut Nature, Maldonado, Uruguay NV

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A standout sparkling wine producer in Uruguay. Lovely coastal character alongside impressive aromatic complexity: citrus zest, white peach and almond milk lead the nose, followed...

MaldonadoUruguay

Viña Edén

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Zuccardi, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2018

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This is Zuccardi’s top cuvée, focused on Chardonnay from Tupungato in the Uco Valley and aged for 30 months on its lees. Citrusy and bright,...

2018

MendozaArgentina

ZuccardiUco Valley

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Viña Progreso, Underground Pet Nat Albariño, Canelones, Uruguay 2024

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This embraces two of Uruguay’s most exciting trends today: Albariño and pétillant naturel. Made by Gabriel Pisano, one of the country's most innovative winemakers, this...

2024

CanelonesUruguay

Viña Progreso

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Bodega Niven, Criolla Argentina Pet Nat Blanco de Criollas, Junin, Mendoza, Argentina 2024

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A field blend from the ancient Criolla vines of Lucas Niven’s remarkably diverse vineyard in Junín. Co-fermented and made using the ancestral method (single fermentation,...

2024

MendozaArgentina

Bodega NivenJunin

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Casa Pedrucci, Nature, Serra Gaúcha, Brazil 2024

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Aromatic and fragrant, this traditional-method sparkling wine comes from the Pedrucci family, who have long been involved in sparkling wine production in Serra Gaúcha, southern...

2024

Serra GaúchaBrazil

Casa Pedrucci

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Garibaldi, VG Extra Brut, Serra Gaúcha, Brazil NV

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This sparkling wine comes from one of the most important cooperatives in Brazil, located in Garibaldi, 100km north of Porto Alegre in Brazil’s southernmost state...

Serra GaúchaBrazil

Garibaldi

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Cerro Chapeu, Castel Pujol Folklore Pet Nat, Rivera, Uruguay 2023

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A wine that pays homage to two of Uruguay’s most traditional grape varieties, Trebbiano and Malvasia, delivering a delightfully expressive sparkling wine with a creamy...

2023

RiveraUruguay

Cerro Chapeu

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Otronia, Rosé Brut, Chubut, Patagonia, Argentina NV

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Racy and intense, made from 100% Pinot Noir grown in the world’s southernmost commercial vineyard, deep in Patagonia. Crisp red fruit and delicate floral notes...

PatagoniaArgentina

OtroniaChubut

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Campos de Cima, Rosé Nature Brut Nature, Campanha, Brazil 2022

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Pale pink in colour, with a delicate pigeon’s-eye hue, this rosé nature is subtle and refined. Gentle aromas of raspberry and redcurrant mingle with hints...

2022

CampanhaBrazil

Campos de Cima

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Miguel Torres Chile, Estelado Brut Rosé, Secano Interior, Chile NV

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Miguel Torres began making this traditional-method rosé from País as a way of offering a lifeline to the growers of old-vine País in Chile’s dry-farmed...

Secano InteriorChile

Miguel Torres Chile

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Amanda Barnes MW
Amanda Barnes MW
Decanter Magazine & DWWA Regional Chair for Chile

Amanda Barnes is an award-winning wine journalist and expert in South American wines and regions.

Based in Mendoza since 2009 she is a regular South America correspondent, critic and writer for Decanter, as well as other international wine publications, and she is the author and editor of the South America Wine Guide.

She has been awarded by Born Digital Wine Awards, Millesima Blog Awards, Great Wine Capitals Best Of and Young Wine Writer of the Year.

She has received a fellowship from the Wine Writers Symposium, a scholarship for the Wine Bloggers Conference, and the Geoffrey Roberts Award. 