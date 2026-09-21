Amanda Barnes MW, Eugenio Egorov and Ben Gubbins tasted 51 wines, with 4 Outstanding and 14 Highly recommended

South American value whites: Panel tasting scores

51 wines tasted

Exceptional 0

Outstanding 4

Highly recommended 14

Recommended 29

Commended 4

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Entry criteria: producers and UK agents were invited to submit their dry white wines, priced up to £15/$20 in the UK or US, from any South American region or country, including all geographical indications; skin-fermented wines from white varieties were also permitted

Finesse on the rise

South American value whites punch well above their weight. Making a wine, shipping it halfway around the world and selling it for under £15 is no easy feat today, let alone producing something distinctive and characterful.

Yet that was the resounding message from our panel tasting: there is an abundance of creativity and value to be found in South America’s affordable white wines.

The lineup reflected the ever more diverse offering of white wines from the continent, from classic Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc to inventive blends and skin-contact whites.

Fortunately, there weren’t the usual trappings of generic flavour-profiles so often found in budget wines.

Instead, many of the wines we tasted offered genuine varietal character, regional identity and surprising sophistication.

‘It’s thrilling to see how many enjoyable South American whites are sitting at this price level,’ said Eugenio Egorov.

‘The biggest takeaway from this tasting is a clear shift in style. We are moving away from the heavily oaked expressions of the past, particularly with Chardonnay, and towards wines with a leaner profile where pure fruit and balanced acidity shine.’

Ben Gubbins agreed: ‘There was consistent evidence of thoughtful winemaking that respected not only the grape variety but also its place of origin, which at this price point is truly commendable.’

‘Ultimately, these bottles offer phenomenal value’

As judges, we were encouraged by the breadth of regions represented, spanning Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Peru, alongside an impressive range of varieties including Riesling, Semillon, Chenin Blanc and Gewürztraminer.

Experimentation was evident throughout, but generally handled with balance and purpose.

‘At a time when wine consumption is down and people’s disposable earnings are squeezed, finding so much good quality at affordable prices is very rewarding,’ reflected Gubbins.

‘Ultimately, these bottles offer phenomenal value,’ concluded Egorov.

‘This forward-thinking approach to winemaking is exactly what the region needs in order to capture the imagination of a new generation of wine lovers.’

What to eat with South American value whites, by Fiona Beckett (Image credit: Derkien/Getty Images) So varied in origin and grape variety are the white wines in this tasting that it’s hard to generalise – but assuming you’re familiar with what to pair with Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, the most helpful steer might be to focus on the less common varieties such as Semillon and Torrontés. As the judges concluded, freshness was very much the key and that would chime with the modern Latin American influence on many menus these days. Dishes like ceviche, tacos and tostadas that you find in modern Mexican and Peruvian-influenced menus; simply cooked seafood with lime and other citrus; punchy salsas. These sorts of wines – and this applies to Sauvignon Blanc, too – are useful with dishes that include fresh chillies, so they could handle Thai food as well. And Vietnamese, with its fresh herbal notes. With their accentuated tannins, skin-contact wines come in handy when it comes to grilled chicken and pork and warmer, smokier, dried chilli components like chipotle. You could absolutely take these wines along to a barbecue.

The judges

Amanda Barnes MW Social Links Navigation Decanter Magazine & DWWA Regional Chair for Chile Amanda Barnes is an award-winning wine journalist and expert in South American wines and regions. Based in Mendoza since 2009 she is a regular South America correspondent, critic and writer for Decanter, as well as other international wine publications, and she is the author and editor of the South America Wine Guide. She has been awarded by Born Digital Wine Awards, Millesima Blog Awards, Great Wine Capitals Best Of and Young Wine Writer of the Year. She has received a fellowship from the Wine Writers Symposium, a scholarship for the Wine Bloggers Conference, and the Geoffrey Roberts Award.

Eugenio Egorov Eugenio Egorov is wine director at Six Senses London hotel & spa. Born in Ukraine, he began his hospitality career in restaurants in Italy and Florida, USA, before moving to London in 2014. He is a DWWA judge in multiple categories

Ben Gubbins Ben Gubbins is general manager of Vagabond Urban Winery in London and head of the Vagabond Wine Acad emy, running wine courses and tastings for employees and the public. He is a DWWA judge across South American categories

South American value whites panel tasting results:

Wines were tasted blind

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