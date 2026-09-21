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Amanda Barnes MW, Eugenio Egorov and Ben Gubbins tasted 51 wines, with 4 Outstanding and 14 Highly recommended

South American value whites: Panel tasting scores

J Bouchon, Skin Semillon, Maule Valley, Chile 2023

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This skin-contact Semillon from old vines in Maule is a compelling example of how South America’s growing orange wine movement can over-deliver on both character...

2023

Maule ValleyChile

J Bouchon

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Morandé, Terroir Wines Semillon, Loncomilla, Maule Valley, Chile 2025

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This old-vine Maule Semillon showcases both the character of the variety and the value South America can offer in this increasingly important category in Chile’s...

2025

Maule ValleyChile

MorandéLoncomilla

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Pablo Fallabrino, La Mascara White Blend, Atlántida, Canelones, Uruguay 2024

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One of Uruguay’s most creative winemakers, Pablo Fallabrino brings together Chardonnay, Arneis and Gewürztraminer in a blend that delivers both innovation and character. Fallabrino has...

2024

CanelonesUruguay

Pablo FallabrinoAtlántida

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Trivento, Golden Reserve Chardonnay, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2025

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Coming from Uco Valley, which has fast become the source of many of Argentina’s top Chardonnays, the Golden Reserve demonstrates thoughtful oak handling. Some 60%...

2025

MendozaArgentina

TriventoUco Valley

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J Bouchon, Block Series Semillon, Maule Valley, Chile 2024

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Gunflint, grapefruit peel and lemon zest with lavender, jasmine and marzipan. Silky, creamy texture, chalky tension and mouthwatering acidity. Gentle vanilla spice adds depth. Distinctive...

2024

Maule ValleyChile

J Bouchon

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Co-op, Irresistible Fairtrade Chardonnay, Casablanca Valley, Chile 2024

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Pineapple, lime and crisp apple, then lemon candy, orange blossom, quince and a hint of vanilla. Ripe citrus and stone fruit give concentration, discreet oak...

2024

Casablanca ValleyChile

Co-op

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Luis Felipe Edwards, Dancing Flame Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, Leyda Valley, San Antonio, Chile 2024

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Crystalline and coastal, with lime leaf, lemon peel, gooseberry, citrus blossom, fresh grass and wet stone. Crisp, saline and delicately mineral, carrying lively character and...

2024

San AntonioChile

Luis Felipe EdwardsLeyda Valley

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Casa Fèvre, Little Quino Sauvignon Blanc, Malleco Valley, Chile 2025

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Herbs, lemon juice and gooseberry with fresh grass, pea shoot and lime basil. Juicy fruit concentration, and a lively, linear palate. Zesty and herbaceous, this...

2025

Malleco ValleyChile

Casa Fèvre

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Catena, Appellation White Clay Semillon-Chenin Blanc, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2025

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Orchard fruit, gooseberry and grapefruit peel, followed by green apple, apricot and orange blossom. Grassy and lightly waxy, with racy acidity and chalky texture. Vibrant,...

2025

MendozaArgentina

CatenaLuján de Cuyo

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Doña Paula, Single Vineyard Alluvia Sauvignon Blanc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2025

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Gooseberry, lime and lemon blossom mingle with fresh grass, wet stone and ripe tropical fruit. Light-bodied yet concentrated, combining crisp mountain freshness and subtle lees...

2025

MendozaArgentina

Doña PaulaUco Valley

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Morandé, Selección de Viñedos Gran Reserva Gewürztraminer, Casablanca Valley, Chile 2025

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Inviting perfume of Turkish delight and jasmine, joined by elderflower, apricot and orange blossom. Delicate lychee, rosewater and gentle spice. Crisp, vibrant and graceful, beautifully...

2025

Casablanca ValleyChile

Morandé

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Nakkal, Nakcool Blanco, Las Violetas, Canelones, Uruguay 2023

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Dried flower, quince and sage meet bruised apple, camomile and marzipan. Preserved lemon, earthy umami character and light grip follow. Refreshing and linear, finishing dry....

2023

CanelonesUruguay

NakkalLas Violetas

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Ventisquero, Soul of the Andes Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca Valley, Chile 2025

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Candied lemon, passion fruit and orange blossom burst from the glass, joined by gooseberry, apricot and fresh bell pepper. Lime, grass and stone fruit over...

2025

Casablanca ValleyChile

Ventisquero

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Familia Traversa, Viña Salort Albariño, Canelones, Uruguay 2025

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Lemon peel, white peach and apple on a floral, mineral nose. Steely and light on its feet, with lively acidity, fine texture, citrus blossom and...

2025

CanelonesUruguay

Familia Traversa

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La Puerta, Naranjo Torrontés, Famatina Valley, La Rioja, Argentina 2025

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Dried peach, apricot and candied lemon mingle with orange blossom, camomile and saffron. Tea, prickly pear and potpourri bring aromatic intrigue, while gentle skin texture...

2025

La RiojaArgentina

La PuertaFamatina Valley

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Mil Suelos, Anko Estancia Los Cardones Torrontés, Calchaquí Valley, Salta, Argentina 2024

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Jasmine, elderflower and watermelon perfume the nose, followed by peach candy, honeydew melon and lime cordial. A gently textured palate shows tropical fruit, herbs and...

2024

SaltaArgentina

Mil SuelosCalchaquí Valley

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Undurraga, Cauquenes Estate Viognier-Roussanne-Marsanne, Maule Valley, Chile 2025

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Peach and apricot, apple, white pepper and honeycomb. Almond, lime cordial and wet stone enrich a textured, fragrant palate, where bright acidity carries a gently...

2025

Maule ValleyChile

Undurraga

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Viñas Queirolo, Intipalka Chardonnay, Ica Valley, Peru 2025

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Lemon peel, green apple and white flower lead, touched by orange blossom and orchard fruit. Refreshing salinity and bright acidity shape a lightly creamy, delicate...

2025

Ica ValleyPeru

Viñas Queirolo

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Amanda Barnes MW
Amanda Barnes MW
Decanter Magazine & DWWA Regional Chair for Chile

Amanda Barnes is an award-winning wine journalist and expert in South American wines and regions.

Based in Mendoza since 2009 she is a regular South America correspondent, critic and writer for Decanter, as well as other international wine publications, and she is the author and editor of the South America Wine Guide.

She has been awarded by Born Digital Wine Awards, Millesima Blog Awards, Great Wine Capitals Best Of and Young Wine Writer of the Year.

She has received a fellowship from the Wine Writers Symposium, a scholarship for the Wine Bloggers Conference, and the Geoffrey Roberts Award. 