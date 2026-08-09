five bottles of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
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Anne Krebiehl MW, Freddy Bulmer and Roger Jones tasted 163 wines, with 6 Outstanding and 57 Highly recommended

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: Panel tasting scores

Framingham, F-Series Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2024

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Locked score

Framingham began planting vines in 1981, and the first wine under this name was released in 1994. In 2007 it was bought by Portuguese conglomerate...

2024

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Framingham

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Cloudy Bay, Te Koko, Marlborough, New Zealand 2023

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Locked score

We all know that Cloudy Bay created a New World classic back in 1985 when it introduced the world to Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc under then-owner...

2023

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Cloudy Bay

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Dog Point, Section 94 Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

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Dog Point was founded by the Sutherland and Healy families in 2004, based on the Sutherlands’ vineyards that had been planted in the 1970s and...

2021

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Dog Point

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Greywacke, Wild Sauvignon, Marlborough, New Zealand 2023

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After writing New Zealand history as the founding winemaker at Cloudy Bay, Kevin Judd set up Greywacke with his wife Kimberley in 2009 to craft...

2023

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Greywacke

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Rimapere, Plot 101 Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2024

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Locked score

Rimapere is Māori for ‘five arrows’ and thus expresses the emblem of the Edmund de Rothschild family in true Kiwi style. They farm 24ha of...

2024

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Rimapere

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Spoke, Resolute Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2024

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Spoke is the collaborative project of UK-based Master of Wine Liam Stevenson and Marlborough native and original Ben Glover. All their wines come with a...

2024

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Spoke

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Wairau River, Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2024

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Perfumed pineapple, sweet citrus blossom and cardamom lift from the glass. Creamy oak frames plum and ripe stone fruit, finishing juicy, polished and edged by...

2024

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Wairau River

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Rockburn, Fume Blanc, Central Otago, New Zealand 2024

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Classic, refined and creamy, with layers of peach tea, lemon and subtle butter notes over a textured palate. Citric verve, mid-palate depth and a long,...

2024

Central OtagoNew Zealand

Rockburn

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Peregrine, Sauvignon Blanc, Central Otago, New Zealand 2025

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Distinctive orange wine character shows in copper hues, dried ginger and quince. Baked lemon, spiced orange peel and a gentle phenolic grip bring freshness and...

2025

Central OtagoNew Zealand

Peregrine

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Decibel, Testify Sauvignon Blanc, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2024

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Charming tropical and spiced citrus aromas open into apple crumble, pineapple and stone fruit. Creamy texture, mineral drive and deft oak handling carry through to...

2024

Hawke’s BayNew Zealand

Decibel

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Mount Fishtail, Sur Lie Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2025

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Fresh citrus zest, herbal tea and delicate toast lead the aromas. Peach, nectarine and lemon curd unfold through a linear, lightly creamy palate, brightened by...

2025

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Mount Fishtail

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Nautilus, The Paper Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2023

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Locked score

Pure and vivid, marrying stone fruit and citrus with ginger spice and discreet oak. Creamy texture, grippy structure and zesty energy build toward a long,...

2023

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Nautilus

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Spy Valley, Envoy Johnson Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2023

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Soft, generous and gently flinty, offers pineapple, opulent citrus and luminous stone fruit. The palate feels vivid and stylish, combining freshness, polish and a modern...

2023

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Spy Valley

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Te Kano, Land Northburn Sauvignon Blanc, Central Otago, New Zealand 2023

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Pretty floral and orchard fruit aromas glide into hay, lemon and peach. Smooth, creamy texture and juicy stone fruit give understated elegance.

2023

Central OtagoNew Zealand

Te Kano

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Boatshed Bay, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2025

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Vibrant and textbook in style, bursts from the glass with nettle, citrus and passion fruit. Lime-curd brightness, juicy fruit weight and refreshing length make it...

2025

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Boatshed Bay

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Dog Point, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2025

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Locked score

Mineral and flinty, brings prickly pear, lime and grapefruit aromas. Yellow peach, jasmine tea and herb notes add texture and generosity, finishing clean, bright and...

2025

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Dog Point

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Jackson Estate, Somerset Block 2 Single Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2017

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Locked score

Mature yet vibrant, it opens on lanolin, beeswax, ginger syrup and honeyed herbs. Mellow depth and citric concentration keep it alive, layered and impressively ageworthy.

2017

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Jackson Estate

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Pyramid Valley, Sauvignon Blanc, North Canterbury, Canterbury, New Zealand 2023

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Locked score

Smartly oaked and textural, it weaves apple, guava, pear and peach through savoury mineral notes. Citric brightness and spice keeps it serious, polished and distinctly...

2023

CanterburyNew Zealand

Pyramid ValleyNorth Canterbury

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Saint Clair, Barrique Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

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Subtle on the nose, then opening into butter, smoke and nectarine. The palate brings elegant stone fruit, gentle toast and charred peach notes, finishing precise...

2021

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Saint Clair

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Villa Maria, Icon Collection, Woven Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2024

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Serious and layered, showing creamy oak, a mineral edge and mossy smokiness. Juicy yellow stone fruit and refined freshness bring depth now, with plenty of...

2024

MarlboroughNew Zealand

Villa Maria

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Anne Krebiehl MW
Anne Krebiehl MW
Decanter Magazine, German Expert, Wine Writer and DWWA Judge
German-born but London-based, Anne Krebiehl MW is a freelance wine writer and lecturer. Her work has been published widely in both trade and consumer publications, including World of Fine Wine, Harpers Wine & Spirit and The Drinks Business.