Penfolds Grange 2022
Penfolds Grange 2022
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The launch of a new vintage of Penfolds Grange is always an occasion. But this year had an added sense of anticipation, since the wine being released was the 75th anniversary bottling.

‘We’ve been waiting, waiting, waiting for the 2022 Grange for some time,’ admitted chief winemaker, Peter Gago at the first global tasting of the 2026 Penfolds Collection, held in London.

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Penfolds, Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia 2024

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A stunner of a vintage for Penfolds' top Chardonnay! Immediately intriguing with its savoury and mineral nose; think briny salinity, struck flint and slate, but...

2024

Cross-Regional BlendAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Bin 311 Chardonnay, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia 2025

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Since the 2017 release, Bin 311 has been a multi-regional blend, with this latest release combining fruit from cool-climate Adelaide Hills, Tasmania and Tumbarumba. Bright...

2025

Cross-Regional BlendAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Reserve Bin A Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2025

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Double-decanted before tasting, this is already a beautifully expressive style of Adelaide Hills Chardonnay. Both rich and fresh on the nose, with notes of yellow...

2025

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsAdelaide Hills

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Penfolds, Grange Bin 95, South Australia 2022

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There are times when a tasting of an icon wine can leave you slightly underwhelmed. This was not one of those times. Standing out like...

2022

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, St Henri Shiraz, South Australia 2023

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St Henri is the only top Penfolds red that doesn't rely on new oak, instead spending 12 months in large, seasoned oak vats. This no...

2023

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia 2024

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Locked score

Sourced from Coonawarra, Barossa and Padthaway, Penfolds' flagship Cab spent 16 months in new American hogsheads, helping to lend firm, chewy tannins to this muscular...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Magill Estate Shiraz, Adelaide, South Australia 2024

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Penfolds’ Magill Estate site has enjoyed keen viticultural attention to rejuvenate the small suburban vineyard, which continues to provide outstanding and distinctive fruit as a...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsAdelaide

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Penfolds, Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, South Australia 2024

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This benchmark Cabernet-Shiraz blend is known as ‘Baby Grange’ since components of the wine are matured in the same barrels that held the previous vintage...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Bin 128 Shiraz, Coonawarra, South Australia 2024

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A cooler customer than its cousin Bin 28, Bin 128 has been showcasing the fruit of Coonawarra's terra rossa soils since its inaugural release in...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsCoonawarra

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Penfolds, Bin 28 Shiraz, South Australia, 2024

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First made in 1959 and previously named after Kalimna Vineyard in Barossa, Bin 28 is now a multi-regional blend, with the 2024 vintage featuring fruit...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, RWT Bin 798 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2024

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No longer a Red Winemaking Trial, the moniker has stuck for Bin 798, which is a showcase for fragrant Barossa fruit wrapped in a polished...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsBarossa Valley

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Penfolds, Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia 2024

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I love the clarity of varietal expression in this multi-region blend, which uses fruit from Coonawarra, Padthaway, McLaren Vale, Wrattonbully and Barossa to produce a...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Bin 704 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa County, California, USA 2023

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So much bulk! This is an expansive black fruit statement, with ripe Cabernet sourced from three Napa Valley sites, which enjoys and benefits from maturation...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

PenfoldsNapa County

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Penfolds, Bin 23 Pinot Noir, Tasmania, Australia, 2025

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First made from Adelaide Hills fruit in 1997, Bin 23 was sourced in Tasmania from the 2021 vintage and this year includes fruit from both...

2025

TasmaniaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Bin 150 Marananga Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2024

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The ironstone soils of the Marananga sub-region produce dense, concentrated Shiraz, and this vintage is particularly brooding. The dark, coiled power of the palate is...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsBarossa Valley

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Penfolds, Bin 600 Cabernet Shiraz, California, USA, 2023

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Heritage cuttings of Magill and Kalimna vines planted at Creston 600 Ranch in Napa in 1998 marked the start of the Penfolds California story. This...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Bin 21 Grenache, South Australia 2025

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This fourth vintage of Bin 21 Grenache is made with grapes from heritage vines in Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale. Aged for 10 months in...

2025

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, FWT 585 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Petit Verdot, Vin de France 2023

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This fifth French Winemaking Trial is an evolution of Penfolds' experimentation with Bordeaux blends, using fruit sourced from vineyards across the region (parent company Treasury...

2023

BordeauxFrance

PenfoldsVin de France

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Penfolds, Bin 138 Grenache Shiraz Mataro, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2024

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A suggestion of cheery Christmas pudding is offered by big maroon colour and confident aromas of deep plum offset by a generous pinch of nutmeg;...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsBarossa Valley

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Penfolds, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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The force of new American oak plays a commanding role here, wrapped firmly around the belly of tightly wound, black-hearted Cabernet Sauvignon that Penfolds sources...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

PenfoldsNapa Valley

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Penfolds, CWT 521 Cabernet Sauvignon Marselan, China, 2024

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Penfolds’ Chinese Wine Trial examines a capricious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (73%) from Shangri-la region in the southwestern Yunnan province, with 16% Marselan (a hybrid...

2024

ChinaChina

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Bin 169 Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia 2024

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This vintage has provided a voluminous nose of darkest blackberry and blackcurrant, with these flavours also arriving in the front palate with assertive force. To...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsCoonawarra

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Penfolds, Bin 149 Cabernet Sauvignon, Wine of the World 2023

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A full-force nose and brilliant vivid purple colour suggest maximum power, yet the palate entry is slim and contained. This unexpected contrast indicates that this...

2023

Wine of the World

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

A stunner of a vintage for Penfolds' top Chardonnay! Immediately intriguing with its savoury and mineral nose; think briny salinity, struck flint and slate, but...

2024

Cross-Regional BlendAustralia

Penfolds

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Bin 311 Chardonnay, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia 2025

My wines
Locked score

Since the 2017 release, Bin 311 has been a multi-regional blend, with this latest release combining fruit from cool-climate Adelaide Hills, Tasmania and Tumbarumba. Bright...

2025

Cross-Regional BlendAustralia

Penfolds

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Reserve Bin A Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2025

My wines
Locked score

Double-decanted before tasting, this is already a beautifully expressive style of Adelaide Hills Chardonnay. Both rich and fresh on the nose, with notes of yellow...

2025

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsAdelaide Hills

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Penfolds, Grange Bin 95, South Australia 2022

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Locked score

There are times when a tasting of an icon wine can leave you slightly underwhelmed. This was not one of those times. Standing out like...

2022

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Penfolds, St Henri Shiraz, South Australia 2023

My wines
Locked score

St Henri is the only top Penfolds red that doesn't rely on new oak, instead spending 12 months in large, seasoned oak vats. This no...

2023

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

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Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

Sourced from Coonawarra, Barossa and Padthaway, Penfolds' flagship Cab spent 16 months in new American hogsheads, helping to lend firm, chewy tannins to this muscular...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

See full details
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Penfolds, Magill Estate Shiraz, Adelaide, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

Penfolds’ Magill Estate site has enjoyed keen viticultural attention to rejuvenate the small suburban vineyard, which continues to provide outstanding and distinctive fruit as a...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsAdelaide

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Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

This benchmark Cabernet-Shiraz blend is known as ‘Baby Grange’ since components of the wine are matured in the same barrels that held the previous vintage...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Bin 128 Shiraz, Coonawarra, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

A cooler customer than its cousin Bin 28, Bin 128 has been showcasing the fruit of Coonawarra's terra rossa soils since its inaugural release in...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsCoonawarra

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Bin 28 Shiraz, South Australia, 2024

My wines
Locked score

First made in 1959 and previously named after Kalimna Vineyard in Barossa, Bin 28 is now a multi-regional blend, with the 2024 vintage featuring fruit...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

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Penfolds, RWT Bin 798 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

No longer a Red Winemaking Trial, the moniker has stuck for Bin 798, which is a showcase for fragrant Barossa fruit wrapped in a polished...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsBarossa Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

I love the clarity of varietal expression in this multi-region blend, which uses fruit from Coonawarra, Padthaway, McLaren Vale, Wrattonbully and Barossa to produce a...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

See full details
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Penfolds, Bin 704 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa County, California, USA 2023

My wines
Locked score

So much bulk! This is an expansive black fruit statement, with ripe Cabernet sourced from three Napa Valley sites, which enjoys and benefits from maturation...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

PenfoldsNapa County

See full details
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Penfolds, Bin 23 Pinot Noir, Tasmania, Australia, 2025

My wines
Locked score

First made from Adelaide Hills fruit in 1997, Bin 23 was sourced in Tasmania from the 2021 vintage and this year includes fruit from both...

2025

TasmaniaAustralia

Penfolds

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Bin 150 Marananga Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

The ironstone soils of the Marananga sub-region produce dense, concentrated Shiraz, and this vintage is particularly brooding. The dark, coiled power of the palate is...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsBarossa Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

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Penfolds, Bin 600 Cabernet Shiraz, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Heritage cuttings of Magill and Kalimna vines planted at Creston 600 Ranch in Napa in 1998 marked the start of the Penfolds California story. This...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Penfolds

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, Bin 21 Grenache, South Australia 2025

My wines
Locked score

This fourth vintage of Bin 21 Grenache is made with grapes from heritage vines in Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale. Aged for 10 months in...

2025

South AustraliaAustralia

Penfolds

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Penfolds, FWT 585 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Petit Verdot, Vin de France 2023

My wines
Locked score

This fifth French Winemaking Trial is an evolution of Penfolds' experimentation with Bordeaux blends, using fruit sourced from vineyards across the region (parent company Treasury...

2023

BordeauxFrance

PenfoldsVin de France

See full details
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Penfolds, Bin 138 Grenache Shiraz Mataro, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

A suggestion of cheery Christmas pudding is offered by big maroon colour and confident aromas of deep plum offset by a generous pinch of nutmeg;...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsBarossa Valley

See full details
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Penfolds, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Locked score

The force of new American oak plays a commanding role here, wrapped firmly around the belly of tightly wound, black-hearted Cabernet Sauvignon that Penfolds sources...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

PenfoldsNapa Valley

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Penfolds, CWT 521 Cabernet Sauvignon Marselan, China, 2024

My wines
Locked score

Penfolds’ Chinese Wine Trial examines a capricious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (73%) from Shangri-la region in the southwestern Yunnan province, with 16% Marselan (a hybrid...

2024

ChinaChina

Penfolds

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Penfolds, Bin 169 Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia 2024

My wines
Locked score

This vintage has provided a voluminous nose of darkest blackberry and blackcurrant, with these flavours also arriving in the front palate with assertive force. To...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsCoonawarra

See full details
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Penfolds, Bin 149 Cabernet Sauvignon, Wine of the World 2023

My wines
Locked score

A full-force nose and brilliant vivid purple colour suggest maximum power, yet the palate entry is slim and contained. This unexpected contrast indicates that this...

2023

Wine of the World

Penfolds

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Julie Sheppard
Julie Sheppard
Regional Editor for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa & Spirits Editor

Julie Sheppard joined the Decanter team in 2018 and is Regional Editor for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa & Spirits Editor.

Before Decanter, she worked for a range of drinks and food titles, including as managing editor of both Imbibe and Square Meal, associate publisher of The Drinks Business, senior editor of the Octopus Publishing Group and Supplements editor of Harpers Wine & Spirit. As a contributor, she has over 20 years’ experience writing about food, drink and travel for a wide range of publications, including Condé Nast Traveller, Delicious, Waitrose Kitchen, Waitrose Drinks, Time Out and national newspapers including The Telegraph and The Sunday Times.

.