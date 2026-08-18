Vineyards of Jurançon
The vineyards of Jurancçon are framed by the snow-capped Pyrenees
(Image credit: Alamy / Ludwig Deguffroy)
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As in love, certain wines come into your life by chance. My affair with Jurançon began literally as far from its Pyrenean home as possible.

Browsing the shelves of Moore Wilson’s, the iconic grocery store in Wellington, New Zealand, I came across a bottle labelled Petit Manseng, from the Marlborough grower Forrest.

Clos Uroulat, Le Sec, Jurançon Sec, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France 2023

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Orange-amber in the glass, signalling real concentration before the wine even reaches the nose. Rich, exotic aromas of pineapple, ripe tropical fruit, citrus and a...

2023

Southwest FranceFrance

Clos UroulatJurançon Sec

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Domaine du Cinquau, L'Equilibriste, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France 2019

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Deep gold in the glass. As the acrobat on the label suggests, this is Petit Manseng harvested at the late autumn edge of overripeness (October...

2019

Southwest FranceFrance

Domaine du CinquauJurançon Sec

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Domaine Bellegarde, Sélection, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France 2024

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Energetic and lightfooted. The fruit sits in the background rather than the foreground, with tropical and citrus notes glimpsed rather than declared, likely a function...

2024

Southwest FranceFrance

Domaine BellegardeJurançon Sec

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Clos Lapeyre, Mantoulan, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France 2024

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Pale gold with a youthful sheen. A study in yin and yang – taut, citrus-driven acidity pulls against a plush, almost honeyed roundness, flirting with...

2024

Southwest FranceFrance

Clos LapeyreJurançon Sec

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Château Lafitte, Sec, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France 2019

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Amber-hued, still in development at seven years. The nose is concentrated and briny – ripe pineapple and yellow grapefruit alongside waxy orchard fruit, dried apricot...

2019

Southwest FranceFrance

Château LafitteJurançon Sec

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Clos Thou, Terroir de la Cerisaie, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France 2022

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Amber-gold. Tropical and exuberant on the nose – orange sherbet and mandarin lift a Mai Tai-like swirl of ripe pineapple and mango, the house style...

2022

Southwest FranceFrance

Clos ThouJurançon Sec

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