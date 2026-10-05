The Séka Hills tasting room set amid a landscape of olive groves, fields and the Blue Hills
The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation’s Séka Hills property encompasses several crops, including olive trees for olive oil, whose products are featured in the tasting room.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Séka Hills)
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Terroir, or sense of place', is one of wine’s most enduring ideas. While many drinkers equate it with soil and climate, indigenous-owned wineries across California offer a broader interpretation of what terroir can mean.

Drawing on long-standing traditions of stewardship and care for the land, these producers are expanding the conversation around sustainable farming while crafting distinctive wines and visitor experiences.

Native Hands Wines, Summer Solstice / Táwsunla, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2024

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A blend of Grenache Blanc with skin-contact Albariño, this wine shows a beautiful light golden hue in the glass. The nose is filled with bruised...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Native Hands WinesSanta Barbara County

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Camins 2 Dreams, Fiddlestix Vineyard Grüner Veltliner, Sta Rita Hills, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2024

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From the renowned Fiddlestix Vineyard in Sta Rita Hills, this Grüner Veltliner comes from a cool, maritime site. The nose shows grapefruit, stone fruit and...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Camins 2 DreamsSanta Barbara County

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Séka Hills, Viognier, Yolo County, Capay Valley, California, USA, 2024

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This 100% Viognier opens with classic Viognier aromas of ripe peach and apricot, layered with tangerine and a subtle floral lift. The palate delivers the...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Séka HillsYolo County

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Camins 2 Dreams, Paicines Ranch Mencía, San Benito County, Central Coast, California, USA, 2024

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Mencía, native to northwestern Spain and Portugal, is known for its vibrant acidity, savoury character, and aromatic depth. This 100% Mencía from San Benito County...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Camins 2 DreamsCentral Coast

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Camins 2 Dreams, Hines Mail Road Syrah, Sta Rita Hills, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2023

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This Sta Rita Hills Syrah opens with dark fruit notes of black cherry and plum, layered with savoury notes of spiced meat and olive tapenade....

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Camins 2 DreamsSanta Barbara County

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Native Hands Wines, Initiation / Máani, GSM, Santa Barbara County, California, USA, 2024

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This GSM blend opens with an intoxicating bouquet of purple and blue flowers, layered with vibrant blueberry and raspberry aromas. The palate is a bit...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

Native Hands WinesSanta Barbara County

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Bellacana Vineyards, Bucher Vineyard Zinfandel, Sonoma County, Russian River Valley, California, USA, 2022

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This Russian River Valley Zinfandel opens with a juicy, candied fruit profile that immediately announces its varietal character. The palate bursts with vibrant red fruit...

2022

CaliforniaUSA

Bellacana VineyardsSonoma County

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Brianne Cohen
Brianne Cohen

Brianne Cohen is a Los Angeles-based event producer, wine educator, and wine writer. She now offers both in-person (and virtual) wine-tasting experiences for her corporate clients while highlighting diverse (i.e. Black, BIPOC, female, and LGBT) owned wineries. Brianne regularly judges at international wine competitions, including the International Wine Challenge (IWC) in London and holds the WSET Diploma certificate. She writes on her own blog and for outlets such as Decanter, Monarch Wine, Matador, SommTV, and Edible. She also holds a Master of Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University.