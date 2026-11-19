Value Bordeaux great buys: Exquisite sweet wines
Although sometimes a tricky sell, the flip side is that Bordeaux’s sweet wines offer remarkable value and thrilling opportunities to fine wine lovers.
Punching above their delicious weight
Producing sweet wines in Bordeaux is a time-consuming, risky and costly process, and many châteaux have bolstered their finances in recent years by producing more dry white wines.
But their tradition, and heart, lie in the production of sweet wines, with the finest coming from Sauternes and Barsac, southeast of Bordeaux city.
Quality is higher than ever, with purity of fruit and balance of sweetness and acidity giving wines of remarkable freshness and potential longevity.
Climatic conditions play a big part in dictating the style of the resulting wines, with the vintages in which noble rot (Botrytis cinerea, the fungus that forms on the bunches and causes the grapes to dehydrate and shrivel) is prevalent adding extra dimensions of flavour.
Nearly all the wines selected here demonstrate some degree of botrytis, with the majority being aged in wood before bottling to add an extra, subtle layer of flavour.
Many of the top Sauternes estates are represented here, with the second wines of Châteaux Suduiraut and Rieussec giving more than a snapshot of what their respective grand vin top wines will offer.
Also worth looking out for are those which show how well sweet Bordeaux wines can age, with examples from 2019 and 2016 demonstrating purity and freshness, and all costing between £13-£24 for a half-bottle.
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Remarkable value for what you’re getting.
10 terrific-value Bordeaux dessert wines
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Andy Howard MW became a Master of Wine in 2011 and runs his own consultancy business, Vinetrades Ltd, which focuses on education, judging, investment and sourcing.
He previously worked for Marks & Spencer as a buyer for over 30 years and was responsible as wine buyer for Burgundy, Bordeaux, Loire, Champagne, Italy, North and South America, South Africa, England, Port and Sherry.
Although his key areas of expertise are Burgundy and Italy, he also has great respect for the wines of South America and South Africa, as well as a keen interest in the wines from South West France
He is a Decanter contributing editor and is the DWWA Regional Chair for Central Italy. Andy also writes a regular column on the UK wine retail trade for JancisRobinson.com.