Château Calon Ségur
Credit: Hemis / Alamy Stock Photo
(Image credit: Château Calon Ségur)
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The heart on the label may be Château Calon Ségur’s most famous symbol. But after 20 years at the Saint-Estèphe Third Growth, technical director Vincent Millet is increasingly preoccupied by the less romantic issue of water shortages.

More precisely, he is interested in the clay beneath Calon’s gravel and its ability to retain water as Bordeaux faces hotter, drier growing seasons.

Château Calon Ségur, St-Estèphe, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2003

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Stellar, first-growth level wine. 2003 is the infamous, heatwave vintage. Many critics point to heaviness and under-ripeness from hydric stress that led to blocked development....

2003

BordeauxFrance

Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe

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Château Calon Ségur, St-Estèphe, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2009

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The first vintage at Calon Ségur to be aged in 100% new oak, it rivals the superb 2003. With a whopping 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, a...

2009

BordeauxFrance

Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe

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Château Calon Ségur, St-Estèphe, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2005

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Crushed mint on the nose. Nice ripe plum and cassis. The finish is a bit tight still but the wine reveals wonderful tannic quality combined...

2005

BordeauxFrance

Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe

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Château Calon Ségur, St-Estèphe, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2000

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Interesting to compare with the 1995, which is less powerful and less energetic. A superior vintage, the 2000 delivers clearly riper fruit albeit with slower...

2000

BordeauxFrance

Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe

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Château Calon Ségur, St-Estèphe, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2014

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A pretty Calon, led more by florality than fruit. White flowers and red cherry greet the taster, with wet stone and a savoury aspect underneath....

2014

BordeauxFrance

Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe

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Château Calon Ségur, St-Estèphe, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 1995

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Now more than 30 years old, the 1995 marks a transition for Calon-Ségur. Following Philippe Capbern-Gasqueton’s death, his widow Denise – the formidable Madame Gasqueton...

1995

BordeauxFrance

Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe

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Panos Kakaviatos
Panos Kakaviatos
Decanter Magazine, Wine Writer and DWWA Judge 2019
Panos Kakaviatos has been a published wine writer since 2001, writing in internationally recognized media including Decanter, but also Harpers Wine & Spirit, Meiningers Wine Business International and The World of Fine Wine.