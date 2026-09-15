bottle of 1986 Margaux
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In recent years we have examined the decennial anniversaries of Bordeaux vintages that have yielded a broad spectrum of success from the ‘unlucky number 4’ to the spectacular ‘rule of 5’.

This year, looking back at vintages ending in ‘6’ has been far more interesting than I imagined at first glance.

Château Calon Ségur, St-Estèphe, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2016

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Completely intoxicating, with amazing lift and elegance on the nose, layered with dark fruit that is utterly captivating. The palate is delicately balanced, with very...

2016

BordeauxFrance

Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe

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Château Lafleur, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2016

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Slightly closed initially, showing a very appealing herbaceous perfume. The palate is elegant, supremely silky and perfectly balanced, with super-fine tannins integrated seamlessly. Poised and...

2016

BordeauxFrance

Château LafleurPomerol

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Château Durfort Vivens, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2016

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Shows intoxicating and lifted aromas of dark fruit with subtle spice and elegant herbal nuances, poised and inviting on the nose. The palate is balanced...

2016

BordeauxFrance

Château Durfort VivensMargaux

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Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2006

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Beautiful concentration on the nose. Absolutely classic Pichon if slightly muted initially. There are signs of evolution here but time is still required to reach...

2006

BordeauxFrance

Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac

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Château Montrose, St-Estèphe, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 1996

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With a short decant this Montrose 1996 is open and ready for business. There is something so perfectly classic about this wine that screams its...

1996

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Château MontroseSt-Estèphe

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Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 1996

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It is impossible to imagine a more 'classical Pauillac' than 1996 Lynch-Bages. Having following this wine for over two decades it is now firing on...

1996

BordeauxFrance

Château Lynch-BagesPauillac

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Château Léoville-Las Cases, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 1986

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For the last two decades I have been perplexed by this wine. In that time it has not moved an inch. It is a wine...

1986

BordeauxFrance

Château Léoville Las CasesSt-Julien

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Château Gruaud-Larose, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 1986

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I've always loved this wine. In the past I have found it combines the beautiful opulence of old Gruaud-Larose with the structure of the vintage....

1986

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Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien

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Château Duhart-Milon, Pauillac, 4ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 1976

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There is a frail structure here that still has elements of ripe fruit. Marked slightly by the heat of the vintage. The palate is medium...

1976

BordeauxFrance

Château Duhart-MilonPauillac

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Château Gruaud-Larose, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 1966

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A slight variation in the four bottles purchased at auction. Still a lovely deep core to the wine. Initially a little dusty on the nose,...

1966

BordeauxFrance

Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien

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Gareth Birchley
Gareth Birchley

Gareth Birchley is buying director at London-based Burns & German Vintners. He started in wine in 2006 at Bordeaux Index before moving to Berry Bros & Rudd as a fine wine buyer for four years, joining Burns & German in 2019.