cellar at Château Lafite in 1992
Cellar work at Château Lafite in 1992
(Image credit: Getty Images / JNS)
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Just a matter of weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall, heralding the end of division in Europe, the Cold War and (soon after) the USSR, almost exactly 1,000 miles south-west, the Bordelais saw the conclusion of one of the greatest decades in their vinous history.

With perhaps two exceptions (1984 & 1987) the 1980s was a transformative period in the region both economically and qualitatively after the various shades of brown that the preceding decade yielded.

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Château l'Eglise Clinet, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 1990

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Tasted alongside the 1989, this 1990 does not represent the quality produced at this famous estate in more recent vintages. Initially closed on the nose,...

1990

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Château l'Eglise ClinetPomerol

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Château Palmer, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 1991

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Wow! The concentration here for 1991 is phenomenal. Very open on the nose with that classic elegant Margaux perfume. Almost intoxicating with no rough edges....

1991

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Château PalmerMargaux

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Château Clinet, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 1993

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There is a lovely opulence and concentration here, although this wine is fully mature. Emanating from the era that produced the world beating 1989 and...

1993

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Château ClinetPomerol

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Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 1994

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Beautiful mature Pauillac notes of cedar and tobacco on the nose. Elements of black fruit remain. Fully mature, classically seductive but slightly foursquare compared to...

1994

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Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac

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Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 1995

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This gives the sensational Ducru 1996 a run for its money. More foursquare and less elaborate, this 1995 is equally generous and is quintessential St-Julien....

1995

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Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien

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Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, 1996

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It is impossible to imagine a more 'classical Pauillac' than 1996 Lynch-Bages. Having following this wine for over two decades it is now firing on...

1996

BordeauxFrance

Château Lynch-BagesPauillac

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Château Montrose, St-Estèphe, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 1996

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With a short decant this Montrose 1996 is open and ready for business. There is something so perfectly classic about this wine that screams its...

1996

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Château MontroseSt-Estèphe

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Château Gazin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 1997

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The colour here is deeper than I would initially expect from a wine produced from this famously light vintage. There is a touch of dustiness...

1997

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Château GazinPomerol

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Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 1998

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Deep and dark in colour. This is not a famous vintage for Mouton but there is an incredible density of fruit on the nose that...

1998

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Château Mouton RothschildPauillac

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Château La Conseillante, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 1999

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Lovely medium-weight nose of volets and dark fruit. There is nothing over the top or exuberant here, just classic Pomerol. The palate has a lovely...

1999

BordeauxFrance

Château La ConseillantePomerol

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Gareth Birchley
Gareth Birchley

Gareth Birchley is buying director at London-based Burns & German Vintners. He started in wine in 2006 at Bordeaux Index before moving to Berry Bros & Rudd as a fine wine buyer for four years, joining Burns & German in 2019.