The behind-the-scenes powerhouses

Although many consumers like to see either a domaine or château name on a wine label, it is often well worth trying a merchant’s ‘own’ label, or one bearing the name of a brand or négociant – a trader or company that buys in grapes, unfermented juice or must, or wines, to then finish, blend and bottle wines under its own name or brands.

The Bordeaux market is driven as much by négociants as it is by famous châteaux, so names such as Borie-Manoux, Calvet, Dourthe, Jean-Pierre Moueix, Maison Sichel and Thienpont are likely to be sources of carefully blended wines, nearly always attractively priced.

Maison Sichel plays a role for many retailers, ranging from supermarket chains’ own-label wines (such as Booths and Marks & Spencer) to independent retailers such as Jeroboams, Tanners or Yapp Bros.

Ets J-P Moueix has blended a fine St-Emilion for Marks & Spencer for many years (see recommendations).

Independent merchants such as Berry Bros & Rudd, Jeroboams and Justerini & Brooks also offer excellent own-label wines, with the latter’s Bordeaux blends produced by individual châteaux.

Across all retailers, wines are blended to be enjoyed over the next 12-24 months, demonstrating the key characteristics of their appellations at attractive prices.

Mouton Cadet is one of the most famous brand names in Bordeaux. Originally created in 1930 by Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet today blends wines from grapes produced by more than 250 growers.

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Quality has never been higher – a common theme across many of these wines.

In its latest incarnation, Mouton Cadet has thrown off its more traditional image and is right up to date with modern wine trends.

10 great-value own-label and négociant blends

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