Value Bordeaux great buys: Own-label and négociant blends
Bordeaux isn't all about star names and classified growths; far from it. Peak behind the curtain and discover a raft of great-value wines waiting to be discovered.
The behind-the-scenes powerhouses
Although many consumers like to see either a domaine or château name on a wine label, it is often well worth trying a merchant’s ‘own’ label, or one bearing the name of a brand or négociant – a trader or company that buys in grapes, unfermented juice or must, or wines, to then finish, blend and bottle wines under its own name or brands.
The Bordeaux market is driven as much by négociants as it is by famous châteaux, so names such as Borie-Manoux, Calvet, Dourthe, Jean-Pierre Moueix, Maison Sichel and Thienpont are likely to be sources of carefully blended wines, nearly always attractively priced.
Maison Sichel plays a role for many retailers, ranging from supermarket chains’ own-label wines (such as Booths and Marks & Spencer) to independent retailers such as Jeroboams, Tanners or Yapp Bros.
Ets J-P Moueix has blended a fine St-Emilion for Marks & Spencer for many years (see recommendations).
Independent merchants such as Berry Bros & Rudd, Jeroboams and Justerini & Brooks also offer excellent own-label wines, with the latter’s Bordeaux blends produced by individual châteaux.
Across all retailers, wines are blended to be enjoyed over the next 12-24 months, demonstrating the key characteristics of their appellations at attractive prices.
Mouton Cadet is one of the most famous brand names in Bordeaux. Originally created in 1930 by Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet today blends wines from grapes produced by more than 250 growers.
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Quality has never been higher – a common theme across many of these wines.
In its latest incarnation, Mouton Cadet has thrown off its more traditional image and is right up to date with modern wine trends.
10 great-value own-label and négociant blends
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Andy Howard MW became a Master of Wine in 2011 and runs his own consultancy business, Vinetrades Ltd, which focuses on education, judging, investment and sourcing.
He previously worked for Marks & Spencer as a buyer for over 30 years and was responsible as wine buyer for Burgundy, Bordeaux, Loire, Champagne, Italy, North and South America, South Africa, England, Port and Sherry.
Although his key areas of expertise are Burgundy and Italy, he also has great respect for the wines of South America and South Africa, as well as a keen interest in the wines from South West France
He is a Decanter contributing editor and is the DWWA Regional Chair for Central Italy. Andy also writes a regular column on the UK wine retail trade for JancisRobinson.com.