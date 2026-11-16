Restless River’s Main Road & Dignity is an unlikely wine, a Cabernet Sauvignon planted in the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir heartland of South Africa’s Hemel-en-Aarde.

Here, thanks to a liminally cool climate, its elegance, ageability and sophistication have drawn comparisons with top European wines, including Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, for which it has been mistaken in blind tastings.

Like Sassicaia, Main Road & Dignity broke away from the dominant grapes of its region. But where the stony soils of Bolgheri seemed to irresistibly echo the gravels of the Médoc, no-one quite knows why Cabernet Sauvignon ended up being planted on the granitic clays of Hemel-en-Aarde.

A cuckoo in the nest

Craig and Anne Wessels of Restless River (Image credit: Restless River)

When Craig and Anne Wessels bought the farm in 2004, the Cabernet, planted in 1998, was already there. They had little contact with the previous owner and, to this day, the reasons for planting this Bordeaux grape in an area committed to Burgundy varieties remain tantalisingly obscure.

Unlike Sassicaia, where Cabernet was a deliberate quality decision, for the Wessels it was an unusual acquisition. ’We’ve got something that’s quite special, quite unique, something that shouldn’t really exist,’ winemaker Craig says.

’With hindsight, the previous owner actually did us a hell of a big favour because we would probably not have planted Cabernet here. I would like to say I was ahead of my time but we were just really fortunate to have gone onto a farm that had Cabernet in a cool climate area, and I was willing to embrace it.’

A tale of two Cabernets

Cabernet Sauvignon from the Main Road vineyard (Image credit: Restless River)

Until 2021, Main Road & Dignity was composed of the fruit of two Cabernet plots – the eponymous Main Road and Dignity behind it.

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While Main Road provided the red fruit and acidity thanks to its lighter granite and sandy soils, Dignity’s 0.7ha contributes gravitas and depth, partly thanks to the presence of the Cape’s famous koffieklip soil – Afrikaans for ‘coffee stone’.

This mineral and iron-rich clay is what Wessels calls ’the holy grail of Cabernet in South Africa’. Today, Dignity is, as far as he is aware, the oldest virus-free block of Cabernet Sauvignon in South Africa.

Three kilometres from the coast as the crow flies, the estate experiences a cool, maritime climate, which means the Wessels family endures the longest harvests in the Cape.

In 2019, the Cabernet was picked over an astonishing 59 days, from 10 March to 7 May, the equivalent of an early November harvest in the northern hemisphere.

‘We never struggle to ripen but we have to exercise patience,’ Craig says. ‘The long hang time gives full phenolic ripeness at low sugars, eliminating greenness while preserving fine-grained tannins.’

The first vintage was 2005, made in a wooden shed, experimental and garagiste. But growing Cabernet in Hemel-en-Aarde has not been easy.

The 2010 vintage went down the drain, and the 2014 and 2018 were also touch-and-go. Even that marathon 2019 vintage was nearly poured away.

Yet despite some crises of confidence, from 2013 the wines increasingly found their footing.

Life after Main Road

The 0.7ha Dignity block (Image credit: Restless River)

Following the 2023 harvest, Main Road was grubbed up due to signs of leafroll virus and the 2024 vintage is the first Main Road & Dignity without it, drawing instead on carefully considered new plantings that retain the cuvée style.

The most important is a 1ha extension of the Dignity vineyard planted in 2017 called Block 7. Despite the loss of the Main Road vineyard, the wine’s distinctive name will remain unchanged.

More new vineyards, planted across the road between 2018 and 2019 on a Cederberg shale slope, comprise Cabernet, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

They will contribute fruit to supplement the Dignity and Block 7 parcels, as well as form the basis of single vineyard wines starting with the 2023 harvest.

Staying the course

The Restless River winery and estate in Hemel-en-Aarde (Image credit: Restless River)

The wine has become the darling of many sommeliers and Cape specialists, although not everyone is convinced.

‘The Stellenbosch guys turn a little bit of a frown to what we’ve got going on out here,’ says son Luke Wessels, viticulturist since 2023. ‘They believe that Stellenbosch is where Cabernet should be but we’ve proven time and again that maybe it isn’t the only place to make great Cab.’

Despite the criticism, the Wessels have followed the vineyard, pointing out that the style is a consequence of the location. ‘If I had wanted to make a big style, I couldn’t,’ Craig says.

‘We’ve held our course, which is sometimes a difficult thing to do.’ He credits his neighbour, Anthony Hamilton Russell, with advising him not to chase the market.

It was good advice. Consider just one of the lessons of Sassicaia: the great wines of the world often start the trends, rather than follow them. They invent terroir, instead of replicating it.

Main Road & Dignity is one of the Cape’s greatest Cabernets partly because it is one of its most unusual.

Just like the Sassicaia to which it has been compared, it might even find itself less of an outlier and more of a reference point for fine Cabernet in the years to come.

Tasted and rated: Main Road & Dignity

Craig Wessels in the Restless River winery (Image credit: Restless River)

The vineyards are picked by parcel, with de-stemming carried out while preserving around 40–60% whole berries. Each parcel is vinified separately in open-top fermenters, with punch-downs three times a day, before being pressed gently in a basket press.

The parcels are then aged separately, with minimal racking, for two years in light- to medium-toast barrels, around 30% of them new, made from wood seasoned for three years.

The wine is blended in tank for six months before bottling and given two years in bottle before release. Since the 2021 vintage, bottles have been sealed with Diam 10 rather than natural cork.

A strict barrel selection is carried out, with typically just 41 barrels selected, giving around 12,000 bottles. Incidentally, Wessels notes: ‘I don’t like the term minimal intervention because we are constantly monitoring what we do.’

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