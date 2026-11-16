Craig Wessels in the Dignity Block vineyard
Craig Wessels in the Dignity block in Hemel-en-Aarde
(Image credit: Restless River)
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Restless River’s Main Road & Dignity is an unlikely wine, a Cabernet Sauvignon planted in the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir heartland of South Africa’s Hemel-en-Aarde.

Here, thanks to a liminally cool climate, its elegance, ageability and sophistication have drawn comparisons with top European wines, including Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, for which it has been mistaken in blind tastings.

Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2024

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The warm and relatively straightforward 2024 vintage at Restless River has delivered a Main Road & Dignity with inky black fruit, a hint of hedgerow...

2024

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2023

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Locked score

Following on from the warm, easy 2022 harvest, 2023 posed challenges due to steady rains which the Wessels had to pick between. Perhaps there is...

2023

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2022

My wines
Locked score

Craig Wessels describes this as ‘probably the most fruit-forward wine we’ve made’ and on every occasion I've tasted it I've noted its Pinot Noir-like aromas...

2022

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2021

My wines
Locked score

The long, cool 2021 harvest produced some immaculate wines in South Africa. Main Road & Dignity 2021 is supple and polished with pure blackcurrant fruit...

2021

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2019

My wines
Locked score

Craig and Anne Wessels' impressive 2019 Main Road & Dignity was picked over 59 days; a marathon harvest, followed up by further anxiety when it...

2019

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2024

My wines
Locked score

The warm and relatively straightforward 2024 vintage at Restless River has delivered a Main Road & Dignity with inky black fruit, a hint of hedgerow...

2024

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Following on from the warm, easy 2022 harvest, 2023 posed challenges due to steady rains which the Wessels had to pick between. Perhaps there is...

2023

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

See full details
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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2022

My wines
Locked score

Craig Wessels describes this as ‘probably the most fruit-forward wine we’ve made’ and on every occasion I've tasted it I've noted its Pinot Noir-like aromas...

2022

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

See full details
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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2021

My wines
Locked score

The long, cool 2021 harvest produced some immaculate wines in South Africa. Main Road & Dignity 2021 is supple and polished with pure blackcurrant fruit...

2021

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

See full details
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Restless River, Main Road & Dignity, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay, South Africa, 2019

My wines
Locked score

Craig and Anne Wessels' impressive 2019 Main Road & Dignity was picked over 59 days; a marathon harvest, followed up by further anxiety when it...

2019

Walker BaySouth Africa

Restless RiverUpper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley

See full details
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Jason Millar
Jason Millar

Jason Millar is a freelance writer and consultant specialising in the wines of Italy and South Africa. He has worked in various roles in the UK wine trade since 2011, most recently as company director at London merchant Theatre of Wine from 2018 to 2023. In 2016 he won three scholarships on his way to attaining the WSET Level 4 Diploma, including The Vintners' Scholarship for the top mark of all graduates worldwide.