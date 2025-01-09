Dogs sniff out vineyard diseases and pests in trials

Specially trained dogs could help winemakers to sniff out damaging vineyard pests and diseases, new research has suggested.

Dogs helped their handlers to detect eggs of the invasive spotted lanternfly in a study led by Cornell University researchers, published at the end of December.

Dia, a Labrador retriever, and Fagan, a Belgian Malinois, proved more adept than humans at sniffing out egg masses in forests next-door to vineyards in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in the US.

They found 3.4 times more egg masses than humans in nearby forested areas, which are popular winter hideouts for the pest, said the study’s authors.

Humans were better at finding egg masses in the vineyards themselves, though.

Researchers suggested this was because people were able to systematically search vineyards row-by-row, whereas dogs’ sense of smell was of more use in wooded areas.

Findings, published in the Ecosphere journal, could be important in winemakers’ battle against the spread of this invasive species.

‘A spotted lanternfly infestation in a vineyard can cause 80% to 100% mortality of the vines in one growing season,’ said professor Angela Fuller, from Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Fuller is also leader of the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit.

Powdery mildew

Dogs can also recognise a scent given off by powdery mildew, a fungus that affects grapevines worldwide, according to the findings of a separate study published in the latest issue of the Journal of Veterinary Behavior.

Researchers said studies have already shown dogs can detect a range of agricultural threats. They added there is ‘no fast and economic way’ to pinpoint powdery mildew on a large scale.

They worked with three pet dogs with previous experience of detecting smells for research purposes. Results suggested the dogs were able to distinguish powdery mildew on grapevine leaves, although authors added more research is required.

California trials

Meanwhile, a pilot project in California indicated that dogs can detect leafroll 3 virus and vine mealybugs with strong accuracy ratings, reported the Wine Business publication in December.

Malbec, a black Labrador, and Sauvi B, an English Springer Spaniel, sniffed out mealybugs in the trial. Cab, a German Shorthaired Pointer, and Zinny, also an English Springer Spaniel, were trained to detect leafroll 3 virus, said the publication.

It said results were presented by Stephanie Bolton at the recent Sustainable Ag Expo in San Luis Obispo. Bolton is grower research and education director at the Lodi Winegrape Commission, as well the group’s sustainable winegrowing director.

