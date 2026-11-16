View to the valley from Taurasi village
(Image credit: Inga / Alamy)
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Judging by cellar potential alone, Taurasi – Campania’s greatest red – should be considered one of the icons of Italian viticulture; 30- and 40-year-old versions routinely bear that out.

But compared to other ageworthy Italian wines such as Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino and Amarone, Taurasi receives far less attention from journalists, while importers and restaurant buyers typically offer only minimal representation.

Donnachiara, Taurasi Riserva, Campania, Italy 2021

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Inviting aromas of dark chocolate, black cherry, violet and a hint of iodine introduce a persistent wine with excellent ripeness, a rich and layered mid-palate,...

2021

CampaniaItaly

DonnachiaraTaurasi Riserva

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Feudi di San Gregorio, Piano di Montevergine, Taurasi Riserva, Campania, Italy 2016

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Dried Morello cherry, clove, baking chocolate, graphite and a hint of lavender make for a complex fragrance. There is excellent typicity, with notable varietal purity...

2016

CampaniaItaly

Feudi di San GregorioTaurasi Riserva

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Mastroberardino, Radici, Taurasi Riserva, Campania, Italy 2017

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Marasca cherry aromas mingle with red plum, sweet chocolate and a hint of tobacco. This offers excellent harmony on all fronts, with good acidity, integrated...

2017

CampaniaItaly

MastroberardinoTaurasi Riserva

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Benito Ferrara, Vigna Quattro Confini, Taurasi, Campania, Italy 2021

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Scents of malt chocolate, red plum, mulberry, and hints of crushed red pepper and mustard seed. There's excellent ripeness and impressive varietal character, with well...

2021

CampaniaItaly

Benito FerraraTaurasi

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Antonio Caggiano, Vigna Macchia dei Goti, Taurasi, Campania, Italy 2021

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Aromas of black plum, dark chocolate and clove introduce a wine of impressive ripeness and depth of fruit, along with robust tannins and ample oak....

2021

CampaniaItaly

Antonio CaggianoTaurasi

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Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, Opera Mia, Taurasi, Campania, Italy 2019

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This displays aromas of black plum, molasses, grilled meat and lavender, allied to excellent ripeness, rich, tightly packed tannins, very good acidity and evident wood....

2019

CampaniaItaly

Tenuta Cavalier PepeTaurasi

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Tom Hyland
Tom Hyland
Decanter Magazine, Wine Writer, Journalist & Photographer

Tom Hyland is a freelance wine author, journalist and photographer based in Chicago. He specialises in Italian wines and has a blog dedicated to the subject, called Learn Italian Wines. Aside from Decanter, he has appeared in Sommelier Journal, The World of Fine Wine and Quarterly Review of Wines. His book, The Wines and Foods of Piemonte, was published in 2016.