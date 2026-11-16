It's one of southern Italy's great reds, so what’s holding Taurasi back?
On paper the Aglianico of Taurasi DOCG in Campania has everything – long ripening, great structure, high acidity and ancient heritage. So why aren't we drinking more?
Judging by cellar potential alone, Taurasi – Campania’s greatest red – should be considered one of the icons of Italian viticulture; 30- and 40-year-old versions routinely bear that out.
But compared to other ageworthy Italian wines such as Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino and Amarone, Taurasi receives far less attention from journalists, while importers and restaurant buyers typically offer only minimal representation.
There are numerous reasons for this, ranging from the aggressively tannic nature of this Aglianico-based wine, to a lack of marketing support, to the fact that Mastroberardino was the only winery to export Taurasi to major wine markets around the world for much of the 20th century.
Finding its audience
At Feudi di San Gregorio in Sorbo Serpico, CEO Antonio Capaldo understands the limitations of this wine’s role on the world stage.
‘Considering the size of the appellation, its identity and value, I believe that Taurasi will never be a “commodity” as other varieties. However, I agree that Taurasi should be better known.’
Capaldo remarks that all of the territory’s wineries ‘are capable of producing a very good Taurasi’, but stresses the point that, ‘on promotion, we need to do more’.
Richard Hanauer, wine director at RPM Italian in Chicago, regularly lists around a half-dozen Taurasi on his list – a tiny number compared to his selection of Brunello or Barolo.
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‘I don’t associate its lesser popularity with quality, tannins or food applications. I feel it simply lost the advertisement and market immersions that its competitors took advantage of.’
He believes that the higher prices of Barolo and Brunello, has ‘created a vacuum for great Italian red wines at lower prices, and Taurasi is an easy addition to that discussion’.
Managing those tannins
Gabriella Ferrara at the Benito Ferrara winery believes the aggressive tannins of Aglianico result in wines that are a hindrance to widespread acceptance.
Vinification of Taurasi at Ferrara’s cellars is in second- and third-use barriques, with four or five years of maturation resulting in micro-oxygenation and tannin polymerisation for smoother and rounder feeling tannins.
‘Taurasi isn’t as easily sold or consumed as other Italian wines,’ Ferrara says, ‘because it’s a wine that struggles with food pairings. Today, food is simpler and the younger generation, unfortunately, doesn’t appreciate it.’
Wine buyers and importers may love Taurasi, but they admit it is a challenge persuading their customers to order it.
Christian Ferrulli, wine director for the SA Hospitality Group in New York City, states that while some guests are becoming aware of Taurasi and Aglianico, it is mostly a hand sell: ‘It’s still a long way from Barolo or Brunello. We should focus on why Taurasi is worth it, why it is unique, and why they should drink it.'
Vincenzo Arnese, former award-winning sommelier and wine director at Raffles London at The OWO, and currently an account manager for a London-based wine importer, comments that Taurasi’s combination of high tannins, vibrant acidity and exceptional ageing potential are, ‘wonderful qualities for collectors and wine enthusiasts, but they can be challenging in a market where many consumers seek wines that are approachable from the moment they are purchased'.
Addressing the issues
So what can the makers of Taurasi do to bring greater awareness to this legendary wine?
Education is vital, but the first steps are to ensure the wines being made appeal to drinkers. Milena Pepe at Tenuta Cavalier Pepe firmly believes that the traditional production method of very long macerations resulted in wines that were often bitter and rustic.
‘We have learned a great deal about Aglianico and about how to manage extractions, and today we can make wines with greater balance, elegance and precision, while still preserving the structure and extraordinary ageing potential that make Taurasi unique.’
Terroir can also play a role, as in the case of Donnachiara. Proprietor Ilaria Petitto sources Aglianico for both her classic and Riserva Taurasi from vineyards in the northern commune of Torre Le Nocelle, just west of the commune of Taurasi.
Noting that these plantings are at a slightly lower elevation than other high-altitude areas of the appellation, such as Paternopoli, Castelfranci and Montemarano – home to some of the longest-lived Taurasi – she explains that the grapes ripen by early November, ‘yielding a naturally more balanced and elegant wine’.
Donnachiara's Taurasi 2021, incidentally, was awarded Best in Show at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards; the first Taurasi to gain this recognition.
Speaking for many local winemakers, Pepe concludes: ‘The future of Taurasi is not simply about making a technically modern, cleaner wine.
'It is about combining quality in the vineyard and cellar with a clear identity and a strong connection to Irpinia. This can help Taurasi attract a new generation of consumers and gain the international reaction it deserves.’
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Tom Hyland is a freelance wine author, journalist and photographer based in Chicago. He specialises in Italian wines and has a blog dedicated to the subject, called Learn Italian Wines. Aside from Decanter, he has appeared in Sommelier Journal, The World of Fine Wine and Quarterly Review of Wines. His book, The Wines and Foods of Piemonte, was published in 2016.