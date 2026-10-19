Cederberg vineyards in Dwarsrivier
Cederberg's vineyards in Dwarsrivier are planted at 1,000m
(Image credit: Malu Lambert / Future)
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Welcome to the land of the red gods. The Cederberg is a mountain wilderness in the Western Cape, where Cape leopards roam among iron-stained sandstone, weathered over millennia into fantastical structures.

Elephants and buck are painted in ochre and clay, among thousands of such examples of San rock art. It’s also home to Cederberg Wines.

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Alheit Vineyards, Magnetic North, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, Olifants River, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

From two old, dry-farmed, ungrafted blocks growing on ridge at 520m. Whispers of sea-shells, white peach, pear, lemon, rainwater-honey and blossom. The palate is more...

2025

Olifants RiverSouth Africa

Alheit VineyardsPiekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Cederberg Private Cellar, Five Generations Chenin Blanc, Ceres Plateau, South Africa, 2024

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Locked score

Whole-bunch pressed with a long, wild ferment in French oak and concrete egg (40-60 days). Aromatics of white ginger flowers, beeswax, earth-and-iron and ripe orange....

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Capensis, Fijnbosch Chardonnay, Banghoek, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2022

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Decanter Premium logo

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Kruger Family Wines, Karoo Chardonnay, Sutherland-Karoo, Northern Cape, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

From grapes grown on the Roggeveld escarpment at 1,500m. 'This is the realisation of my dream to make wine in a place where, at night,...

2025

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Kruger Family WinesSutherland-Karoo

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Decanter Premium logo

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Dan Colombo, Agape Palomino, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, Olifants River, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Palomino, that neutral Sherry grape, has found a special home in South Africa. Once widely planted for brandy and fortifieds, there are some surviving special...

2025

Olifants RiverSouth Africa

Dan ColomboPiekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

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Rall Wines, Ceres Plateau Syrah, Ceres Plateau, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Red-fruited lambent intensity from 100% whole bunch vini. Sour cherries, num-nums fruit, red apple crunch. Vivid and bright with undertones of mountain scrub and milkwoods....

2025

Ceres PlateauSouth Africa

Rall Wines

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Alinea Wines, Grenache, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, Olifants River, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Rising-star Natasha Jacka stuns with this driven expression from vines rooted on sandstone at 750m. 60% whole bunches were crushed underfoot and wild fermented. Run...

2025

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Alinea WinesPiekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Swartberg Wingerde, Sangiro Pinotage, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, Olifants River, South Africa, 2023

My wines
Locked score

Elegant drive defines this Pinotage grown at 700m. The photogravure label depicts winemaker Rudiger Gretschel and Jurgens Hanekom, who he bought the farm from. Lacy...

2023

Olifants RiverSouth Africa

Swartberg WingerdePiekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

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Lowerland Wines, Tolbos Tannat, Prieska, Northern Cape, South Africa, 2024

My wines
Locked score

Single-vineyard organic Tannat. Made by Lukas van Loggerenberg, it’s evocatively scented with black tea, jasmine and rhubarb. Dark, velvety fruit on the palate: plums, blackberries...

2024

Northern CapeSouth Africa

Lowerland WinesPrieska

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

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Vino pH, Pinot Noir, Ceres Plateau, South Africa, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Hanneke Krüger has left AA Badenhorst Wines to concentrate on her own label. Alluring freshness and density from grapes grown on Koue Bokkeveld shale at...

2025

Ceres PlateauSouth Africa

Vino pH

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Malu Lambert
Malu Lambert
Wine writer

Malu Lambert DipWSET is a multi-award winning wine writer and critic, based in South Africa.