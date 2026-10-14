An aerial view of Benton-Lane&#039;s vineyard estate in southern Willamette Valley, with fields and mountains in the background.
Benton-Lane is one of the best-known producers in the southern Willamette, which is also home to many individualistic, boutique wineries.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Benton-Lane)
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Covering 3.4 million acres – well more than California’s Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino county wine regions combined – the Willamette Valley is vast.

Too vast, objected the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms back in 1982, when vintner David Adelsheim petitioned to make the region its own American Viticultural Area.

Capitello Wines, Celebration Cuvée, Oregon, USA

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Nice toasty note on the nose, accenting lively aromas of lemon and green apple, plus a little marshmallow. The palate delivers flavours of lemon and...

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Capitello Wines

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Antiquum Farm, Perpetua Album V Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA

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The Perpetual Album V is a solera-style Pinot Gris, made with 50% current-harvest wine and 50% reserve wines going back to the 2018 vintage. With...

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Antiquum FarmWillamette Valley

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Gradient, Estate Chardonnay, Lower Long Tom, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024

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Gradient is the label of Jeremy Cusimano, who works as a viticulturist for many clients in the Willamette Valley. His wines hail from the 1.5...

2024

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GradientWillamette Valley

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Lumos Wine Co, Wren Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2025

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Lumos, located in Philomath, is the project of Dai Crisp, who spent 26 years as vineyard manager at the famed Temperance Hill Vineyard. He planted...

2025

OregonUSA

Lumos Wine CoWillamette Valley

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Brigadoon Wine Co, Pinot Blanc, Lower Long Tom, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2025

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Pinot Blanc is always one of Brigadoon’s fastest selling bottles, and the 2025 shows a generous nose of pear, spice, lanolin and wax. It’s full...

2025

OregonUSA

Brigadoon Wine CoWillamette Valley

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Five Fourteen, Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2025

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Tom and Marie Kokkeler’s Five Fourteen winery sits on a 40-acre (16.2ha) property about a 1.6-kilometers north of Eugene’s Fern Ridge Reservoir. Their 2025 rosé,...

2025

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Five FourteenWillamette Valley

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Antiquum Farm, Little Bud Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024

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Little Bud, sourced from across Antiquum’s 14.5 acres (5.9ha) of Pinot Noir, showcases the remarkable tension possible at this site. It’s got a lush nose...

2024

OregonUSA

Antiquum FarmWillamette Valley

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Benton-Lane, Cima Single Block Series Pinot Noir, Lower Long Tom, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024

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This wine has deep, bass-heavy red and black fruits on the nose, with a ferrous streak. On the palate, a sanguine character accompanies the dark...

2024

OregonUSA

Benton-LaneWillamette Valley

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Broadley Vineyards, Jessica Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024

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This Pinot Noir is super juicy on the nose, with notes of raspberry, cherry, cedar spice and cinnamon verum. On the palate, the wine is...

2024

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Broadley VineyardsWillamette Valley

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Fullerton Wines, Three Otters Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024

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Three Otters, the second label of Fullerton Wines, takes its name from the three otters on the Fullerton family’s coat of arms. Operating out of...

2024

OregonUSA

Fullerton WinesWillamette Valley

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Pete Holland
Pete Holland

Pete Holland is a certified sommelier (Court of Master Sommeliers) and a writer with more than a decade of experience on the commercial and editorial sides of the wine industry. He previously wrote the column ‘Wine in Common’ for the Nashville Scene, and his work appears in Somm Journal, Tasting Panel and Oregon Wine Press. He has an MFA in creative writing from Oregon State University and lives with his family in Eugene, Oregon.