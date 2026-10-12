Vineyard scenery
Pinea's vineyards in Ribera del Duero (see recommendations)
(Image credit: Pinea winery)
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As Pablo Picasso famously said: ‘Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working.’

This idea of persistence and labour being at the core of creativity is useful when it comes to explaining what makes the best wines of Ribera del Duero stand out – especially when climate change keeps presenting the region’s producers with new challenges.

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TresPiedras Fuentecen, Unanimous, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2022

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Wow – such an expressive, poised wine with a flinty, 'Burgundian' edge. Toasted almond, pear peel, yellow apple and crunchy quince mingle on the palate....

2022

Castilla y LéonSpain

TresPiedras FuentecenRibera del Duero

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Pinea, Korde Blanc, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain NV

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Vivid, textural and expressive. A blend of vintages that certainly makes the case for multi-harvest wines. A balsamic lining of pine needles and eucalyptus oil...

Castilla y LéonSpain

PineaRibera del Duero

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Virtus, Alma, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2020

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Gentle smokiness and toastiness (charred wood, camphor, toasted almond) add a poised frame to the lemon, yellow apple and crunchy pear fruit. This is holding...

2020

Castilla y LéonSpain

VirtusRibera del Duero

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Antídoto, Le Rosé, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2024

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Beautiful nose with an alluring, fino-like touch of almond and green olive brine. Camomile, linden and hay mingle with the toasted almond, crunchy yellow apple,...

2024

Castilla y LéonSpain

AntídotoRibera del Duero

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Hoyada de los Lobos, Milsetentayseis La Peña, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2023

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Subdued nose, nuanced and filigree. The palate is precise and focused, with crisp cranberry, yellow apple and red apple peel, drenched in rhubarb and pomegranate...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

Hoyada de los LobosRibera del Duero

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Finca La Capilla, Anfora Rosé, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2024

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An elegant rosado into which wood is successfully woven to bring definition and complexity to the white and orange orchard fruit. A poised frame of...

2024

Castilla y LéonSpain

Finca La CapillaRibera del Duero

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Bela, Aurea Minerva, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2023

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Very concentrated on the nose. Delivers plenty of ripe dark fruit – especially cherry, blueberry compote and blackberry – as well as ganache and dark...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

BelaRibera del Duero

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Carmelo Rodero, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2023

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An intense, fragrant, aromatic, deep wine. The nose opens to ripe red and black fruit, spices, pepper, vanilla, toasted notes, menthol and cocoa, with a...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

Carmelo RoderoRibera del Duero

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Emina, Atio, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2022

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Very complex and complete on the nose. Ripe fruit, led by blackberry and blueberry, blends with cocoa, spices and exotic woods. Wide, succulent and balanced...

2022

Castilla y LéonSpain

EminaRibera del Duero

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Francisco Barona, Finca las Dueñas Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2022

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Superb. Intense, pure and nuanced, with beautiful integration of alcohol and wood. The tannins are smoky but also delightfully peppery, and there’s a vegetal twist...

2022

Castilla y LéonSpain

Francisco BaronaRibera del Duero

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Hesvera, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2023

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Luscious, with notes of sweet baked goods, biscuit and vanilla-cinnamon spice. Ripe black fruit – prune, blackberry, dark cherry – along with notes of chocolate...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

HesveraRibera del Duero

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NOC, Ribera, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2023

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A deep, intense wine, both mineral and fruity. Complex layers of violet, ripe dark fruit (blueberry, blackberry, plum), Mediterranean herbs, chocolate and cinnamon. Juicy, fruity...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

NOCRibera del Duero

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Pago de Carraovejas, Cuesta de las Liebres, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2021

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Deep, enveloping nose of plum jam, cherry pie, red apple peel and pink peach. Extraordinarily fine, mineral tannins, with a gossamer yet vibrant lining of...

2021

Castilla y LéonSpain

Pago de CarraovejasRibera del Duero

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Avelino Vegas, 100 Aniversario, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2019

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Intense, complex and deep; very mineral and ripe. Aromas of prune, blackberry and Picota cherry stand out over spices, leather and varnish. Tense and juicy...

2019

Castilla y LéonSpain

Avelino VegasRibera del Duero

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Carramimbre, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2023

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Intense, aromatic nose. Good concentration of ripe black fruit, along with notes of cocoa, spices, minerals, fine oak, coffee and toffee. On the palate, it's...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

CarramimbreRibera del Duero

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Darío Lubiano, Majuelo Los Cuernos, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2023

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Fragrant, intense and complex. The nose is led by notes of cherry, blackberry and blueberry compote. Other aromas include violet, cocoa powder, chocolate truffle, spices...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

Darío LubianoRibera del Duero

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Ebano, Salvaje Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2021

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Intense nose featuring ripe black fruit, wild flowers, violet, fine wood notes, spices and cocoa. Very juicy and fruity on the palate, with good acidity....

2021

Castilla y LéonSpain

EbanoRibera del Duero

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Emilio Moro, Malleolus, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain, 2023

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Beautiful nose, marrying earthy freshness and floral detail: petrichor, wet soil, wet leaves, parma violet and crushed rose petals. The palate follows with incredible detail...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

Emilio MoroRibera del Duero

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La Luz del Duero, Peñafiel Edición Limitada, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2021

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Deep, intense, complex nose,with loads of nuance. Aromas of ripe black fruit, chocolate, coffee, exotic wood and sweet spice. Very balanced and fresh in the...

2021

Castilla y LéonSpain

La Luz del DueroRibera del Duero

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Marta Maté, Ribera del Duero, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2023

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Intense, deep and mineral, with ripe fruit, especially blueberry, mulberry and cherry. Layered with violet, cocoa, mountain herbs, vanilla and toast. Juicy and succulent on...

2023

Castilla y LéonSpain

Marta MatéRibera del Duero

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Ines Salpico
Ines Salpico
Editor

Ines is Decanter’s regional editor for Spain, Portugal and South America. Born and raised in Lisbon, Portugal, she grew up chasing her grandfather among his vines in Ribatejo and thus her love for all things wine began. After completing her Masters Degree in Architecture, Ines worked as a project manager while writing about wine and doing cellar consulting on the side. After moving to London in 2015, she decided to dedicate herself fully to the wine industry and joined the sommelier team at Michelin-starred Spring, Somerset House. Stints at Noble Rot and The Laughing Heart followed, while completing her WSET Diploma in Wines and Spirits. Her work as a judge and writer eventually became her full time commitment and she joined Decanter in 2019 as wine database editor. 