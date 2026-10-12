As Pablo Picasso famously said: ‘Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working.’

This idea of persistence and labour being at the core of creativity is useful when it comes to explaining what makes the best wines of Ribera del Duero stand out – especially when climate change keeps presenting the region’s producers with new challenges.

During the compilation of this year’s annual report – for which María José Huertas and I blind tasted 342 wines released between July 2025 and July 2026 – the friction between the different schools of thought on how to approach these challenges was palpable.

It’s a difficult but interesting moment for the region as a whole, forced to wrestle with tradition and wedged between different, often competing, premises and demands – environmental as well as commercial.

However, the common denominator across the wines we tasted and producers we visited is the amount of passion and work invested in and by each of them.

One question, many answers

Ines Salpico, Decanter’s Regional Editor for Spain (Image credit: Abel Valdenebro)

If tensions in Ribera del Duero were once primarily stylistic (power versus elegance, approachability versus ageworthiness), the differences are now more fundamental, going right to the core of the region’s identity.

What makes a wine from Ribera a Ribera del Duero?

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The issue lies, perhaps, in the question itself. Our tasting supported our long-standing belief that Ribera needs to embrace a stylistic and philosophical plurality, reflecting a diversity of approaches in the cellar but also – and increasingly – differences in the vineyard.

Decisions on vineyard management and picking times are more decisive and difficult than ever; finding balance is elusive and often a delicate game of compromise.

Producers are unanimous in their concern about alcohol levels creeping upwards, but also increasingly aware that the problem derives not only from climate change but from a loss of ancestral viticultural knowledge and of genetic diversity in the region’s vineyards.

Producers such as Francisco Barona and Alonso del Yerro are among those championing research on old vineyards and genetic heritage, preserving pruning techniques and cataloguing as well as propagating different clonal expressions of Tinto Fino (the name for the Tempranillo grape in the region).

I believe it’s no coincidence that their wines reflect a distinct balance, juggling muscularity and finesse, leveraging fruit complexity to integrate wood and alcohol – and vice versa.

Freedom for precision

This ever more complex quest for balance has led many Ribera producers, as in other regions around the world, to eschew ageing classifications in favour of winemaking freedom.

The range of vintages (and prices) of wines released under the once-considered ‘basic’ Genérico category is testament to that.

This does showcase, with refreshing vividness, the plurality that we think is worth championing.

The few unoaked examples we tasted this year revealed a mineral fluidity and purity of fruit that put the idiosyncrasy of the Ribera del Duero grapes to the fore.

Purity of fruit aside, time in wood allows the wines to lean into Ribera’s inherent earthiness and hone the concentration of the raw material.

Wines showed best where the purity, juiciness and intensity of the fruit (and, so often, black olive and liquorice notes) are allowed to shine freely and/or through the lens of minerality, supported by a wood framework for definition.

The deft use of wood in fact highlights that the character of the local Tinto Fino is distinct and worth preserving.

I invite you to read both our Rioja and Ribera reports – there’s no doubt that there’s an inherent structural difference between the quality and character of the former’s Tempranillo and the latter’s Tinto Fino.

With an extraordinarily high baseline level of quality, the Genérico releases are a showcase of successful diversity but, most of all, of winemaking – or as suggested above, viticultural – ability.

The 2024 and 2023 vintages were notoriously challenging, with heatwaves and drought pushing the Ribera del Duero vines to scary extremes. Yet we found wines with beautiful energy – and in the best examples, gliding juiciness.

On the other hand, the 2021 vintage continues to stand out for its fresh, enduring vividness, marked by bright fruit and a firm acid line. This is a vintage that will keep on giving and is well worth investing in – and drinking.

The ghost of Gran Reservas past

María José Huertas during the tasting (Image credit: Abel Valdenebro)

So what of the classical, ageing-based categories?

We found Crianza to be where the best value could be found – with all but two wines at under £30, all showed character and expressiveness, in many cases outscoring pricier counterparts in other categories.

The Reservas, on the other hand, showed more variability but also the most potential.

This is where, in our view, Ribera del Duero truly comes into its own, allowing enough time in wood and in bottle to achieve a more defined (well, mature) sense of itself.

The magic of Ribera is its ability to make wines whose depth, complexity and energy live on and keep evolving.

Here, again, the 2021s showed their bright, elegant appeal; the 2019s showed remarkable, enduring energy, as did some of the 2020s – from an underestimated vintage.

Overall, the standout Reservas share elegant structure and ageing potential perfectly balanced by approachable drinkability.

But if Ribera is a DO for marathons, not sprints, one might be shocked to learn that only seven Gran Reservas were submitted to our annual report’s tasting.

Is this a symptom of increasing cost pressure, making producers reluctant to keep stock sequestered in the cellar, or of consumers being sceptical about longer-aged, traditional styles?

It’s probably a bit of both, married to a certain lack of confidence from producers, compounded by unstable markets and tough trading conditions.

‘We need to give future generations the privilege of drinking Gran Reservas,’ says Fernando Ortiz, winemaker and co-owner at Territorio Luthier. ‘We need to recover the tradition of elegant, long-aged wines.’

He sees them as an invitation to discover ‘the subtle, beyond the evident’. María José and I echo this feeling and hope to see a return – cashflow notwithstanding – to Gran Reservas as an important part of Ribera del Duero winemakers’ expression.

Different shades of Ribera

The tasting duo behind our annual Ribera del Duero report: Decanter Regional Editor Ines Salpico (left) and award-winning Spanish head sommelier and DWWA Senior Judge for Spain, María José Huertas (Image credit: Abel Valdenebro)

All of these questions and dilemmas are arguably best captured when one looks at production of white and rosé wines in Ribera.

Because these categories are only now being brought to Ribera’s canonical fold, the debate over which direction to follow is open and, again, evolving along very different paths.

It’s clear that some producers are using the opportunity – as they have with the region’s reds – to explore Ribera’s heritage, traditional (pre-modern) styles and overlooked viticultural resources.

This translates into wines of deeper hues and textural expressiveness that stand in stark contrast with the more international-leaning examples.

Although there were very well-made examples in both camps, we believe that the way forward lies clearly in the former.

Last year, we pointed out that Ribera’s whites are a hidden gem that deserves more attention. In order for them – along with the rosados – to carve out their deserved place, they need to be wines both from and of Ribera.

Oaked, old-vine Albillos stand out, leveraging fruit concentration and the grape’s affinity with wood.

There’s something refreshing and authentic about them, combining poise and rusticity with ease.

Herein lies the essence of Ribera del Duero: an inescapable ferocity – where detail and power, sophistication and rusticity coexist harmoniously – and on whose side time is.

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