Beth Willard, Andy Howard MW and Ines Salpico tasted 177 wines, with 21 Outstanding and 141 Highly recommended

Spanish premium white wines: Panel tasting scores

177 wines tasted

Outstanding 21

Highly recommended 141

Recommended 12

Commended 3

Learn more about Decanter's blind-tasting process and scoring system.

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Entry criteria: producers and UK agents were invited to submit their still white wines (including white wines produced with skin maceration, and white wines produced from black grapes) from any region in Spain, including all Spanish DO regions and IGPs, as well as wines with no denomination labelled as Vino de España. In all cases, wines must have a retail price in the Spanish domestic market of at least €25

When the proportion of scores at 90 points or above exceeds 90%, you know you’ve hit a rich seam! And in a panel tasting on this scale, that means a lot of excellent wines to try – and from so many parts of Spain, too.

If anyone still has doubts that, today, Spain is home to some of the world’s finest white wines, this panel tasting provides ample proof.

Over the course of two days, we tasted 177 wines, 162 of which received a score of 90 points or above – an impressive number in any regional context.

The wines reflect a diversity of varieties and styles, some that will surely surprise readers. And while many producers are already established in international markets, there is a plethora of others deserving of a place on the world stage.

Simply the best

Marqués de Cáceres Los Altares vineyard (Image credit: Virgen del Galir)

How to describe the wines in one word? Quality. Or, as Andy Howard MW said of the top scoring wine: ‘Precise and focused, with all its components in great balance.’

This could easily capture the spirit of the whole tasting, which presented the judges with an exceptional selection of wines that reflect modern Spanish winemaking.

An impressive 21 wines scored 95-97pts (Outstanding), and these alone cover more ground than La Vuelta, Spain’s version of the Tour de France.

Galicia in the far northwest delivered the bulk of the top wines, with three from both Rías Baixas and Ribeiro and two of the highest-scorers from Valdeorras.

Castilla y León also shone, with wines from Rueda and Toro; and, of course, Rioja featured heavily among the Outstanding wines, and the Basque Country was represented, with its indigenous Txakoli.

‘The overall quality is quite impressive, and the base line quality is extremely high but more importantly, it’s great to see that these wines offer lots of character,’ Ines Salpico commented.

Beauty through diversity

Albariño harvest at Viños de Encostas - Xose Lois Sebio in Galicia (Image credit: Viños de Encostas)

People usually say that they value personality over appearance in a partner, but we often suspect that looks play a significant part.

However, in this tasting it rang true with the wines that impressed with their stripped-back nature.

They are wines that truly rely on their individuality rather than excessive artifice or makeup.

For anyone who wants to discover the diverse range of indigenous varieties in Spain, this tasting also provided plenty of examples, from better-known grapes such as Garnacha Blanca, Albariño and Viura, to more exotic Hondarrabi Zuri, Forcada and Maturana Blanca.

It paints a picture of the renewed pride producers have in their local varieties and the recuperation of old vines over the recent past.

There is also a rich vein of confidence that runs through the winemaking and allows the terroir to speak for itself.

Beyond ubiquitous stainless steel and oak barrels, winemakers are experimenting with foudres, amphorae, acacia wood, cement eggs, concrete tanks and glass wine globes.

Salpico is convinced that regionality is being expressed through this individuality of styles.

‘For example, in Txakoli and Rueda,’ she explained, ‘really creative winemakers are actually helping to reinforce the character of the region.’

It is also important to highlight some of the older vintages in this tasting lineup.

What to eat with Spanish premium white wines, by Fiona Beckett (Image credit: Valentyn Volkov/Getty Images) This thrillingly diverse tasting makes generalisations challenging – but there are a few takeaways if you’re buying one of these hugely exciting wines or ordering one in a restaurant. The precision of Albariño based Rías Baixas wines suits raw seafood, oysters being the obvious example, but much-prized carabineros prawns or Asian-inspired fish tartares or sashimi would show them off perfectly, too. The richness of an oak-aged Godello is comparable to white Burgundy in its ability to handle full-flavoured fish such as grilled turbot (ideally cooked over coals) or sweetly seared scallops. You could say the same of oaked white Riojas and white Garnachas. ‘Spain’s top whites don’t need to be rushed,’ was one of the key observations, and the more mature wines in the lineup could just as easily be paired with meat as with fish – or to finally bust the myth that white wines don’t go with cheese. Spain has plenty to offer, but the more oxidised styles would be great with home-grown British cheeses like Spenwood from Berkshire or Corra Linn, a Manchego-style sheep’s cheese from South Lanarkshire in Scotland.

The judges

Beth Willard Beth Willard is a wine communicator and judge with a particular passion for the wines of Spain. A regular contributor to Decanter and one of the five Co-Chairs of the DWWA, she is also a member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino

Andy Howard MW Social Links Navigation Decanter Magazine, Italian Expert and DWWA Regional Chair for Central Italy Andy Howard MW is a regular contributor to Decanter and a long-serving DWWA Regional Chair across multiple categories. A former retail wine buyer for more than 30 years, he is a prolific wine writer and runs his own wine consultancy Vinetrades

Ines Salpico Social Links Navigation Editor Ines is Decanter’s regional editor for Spain, Portugal and South America

Spanish premium white wines panel tasting results

(wines were tasted blind)

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