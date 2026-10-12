glass of Prosecco
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Not all Prosecco is created equal. The category ranges from inexpensive, easy-drinking fizz to wines with much greater complexity, individuality and sense of place.

So how can consumers navigate the different DOCs, DOCGs, sub-zones and styles?

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Bival, Costante 08 Brut Nature, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2024

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Bival is led by third-generation winemaker Paolo Biasiotto, whose family is based in the Valdobbiadene hills with vineyards in Guia. This Prosecco Superiore is on...

2024

VenetoItaly

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Terre dei Buth, Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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A small, family-run organic estate in the Veneto stands like David against many of the Goliath producers around it. This gently sparkling frizzante is rustically...

VenetoItaly

Terre dei ButhProsecco

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Villa Sandi, Il Fresco Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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A clean sparkling white showing juicy pear and crisp Granny Smith apple characters; a classic brut style of Prosecco DOC, which leaves the drinker wanting...

VenetoItaly

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Adami, Col Fondo Brut Nature, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2024

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A benchmark for Prosecco, the Adami family history goes back to 1920, and the company is famous for being one of the first in the...

2024

VenetoItaly

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Le Colture, Sylvoz Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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A family-based producer in the hills of Valdobbiadene, Le Colture traces its vine cultivation here back to the 16th century. Known more for its Superiore...

VenetoItaly

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Ruggeri, Orizzonti Brut, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2024

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For lovers of supermarket Prosecco who want to level up their drinking, this wine from Ruggeri carries all the fruit flavours and aromas you would...

2024

VenetoItaly

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Biancavigna, Extra Dry, Prosecco, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy NV

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A great winery based in Treviso with feet in both the DOC and DOCG camps. The vineyards for this wine are planted on limestone and...

Friuli Venezia GiuliaItaly

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Perlage, Sgàjo Extra Dry, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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Organic and vegan, for many this wine from Treviso ticks all the boxes and has bags of flavour to boot. Sgàjo translates roughly as ‘sly...

VenetoItaly

PerlageProsecco

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Toffoli, Brut, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2024

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A classic sparkling from the family-run Toffoli winery. Grapes are grown using organic methods in Refrontolo, to the east of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene hills. This...

2024

VenetoItaly

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Masottina, ViaVenti Extra Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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Family-owned Masottina has been making wines from its base close to Conegliano for 80 years. For those with a drier palate, this extra brut Treviso...

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Torresella, Rosé Brut, Prosecco, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy 2025

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This peachy-pink rosé offers more than the usual notes of pear and apple, along with some spicy orange peel. Torresella’s identity is that of a...

2025

Friuli Venezia GiuliaItaly

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Bortolomiol, Miòl Rosé Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2025

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A byword for quality, this Valdobbiadene-based winery was founded in 1949 by Giuliano Bortolomiol, a key regional figure who is recognised as being the first...

2025

VenetoItaly

BortolomiolProsecco

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Bival, Costante 08 Brut Nature, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2024

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Bival is led by third-generation winemaker Paolo Biasiotto, whose family is based in the Valdobbiadene hills with vineyards in Guia. This Prosecco Superiore is on...

2024

VenetoItaly

BivalProsecco

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Terre dei Buth, Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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A small, family-run organic estate in the Veneto stands like David against many of the Goliath producers around it. This gently sparkling frizzante is rustically...

VenetoItaly

Terre dei ButhProsecco

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Villa Sandi, Il Fresco Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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A clean sparkling white showing juicy pear and crisp Granny Smith apple characters; a classic brut style of Prosecco DOC, which leaves the drinker wanting...

VenetoItaly

Villa SandiProsecco

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Adami, Col Fondo Brut Nature, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2024

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A benchmark for Prosecco, the Adami family history goes back to 1920, and the company is famous for being one of the first in the...

2024

VenetoItaly

AdamiProsecco

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Le Colture, Sylvoz Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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A family-based producer in the hills of Valdobbiadene, Le Colture traces its vine cultivation here back to the 16th century. Known more for its Superiore...

VenetoItaly

Le ColtureProsecco

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Ruggeri, Orizzonti Brut, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2024

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For lovers of supermarket Prosecco who want to level up their drinking, this wine from Ruggeri carries all the fruit flavours and aromas you would...

2024

VenetoItaly

RuggeriProsecco

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Biancavigna, Extra Dry, Prosecco, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy NV

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A great winery based in Treviso with feet in both the DOC and DOCG camps. The vineyards for this wine are planted on limestone and...

Friuli Venezia GiuliaItaly

BiancavignaProsecco

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Perlage, Sgàjo Extra Dry, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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Organic and vegan, for many this wine from Treviso ticks all the boxes and has bags of flavour to boot. Sgàjo translates roughly as ‘sly...

VenetoItaly

PerlageProsecco

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Toffoli, Brut, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2024

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A classic sparkling from the family-run Toffoli winery. Grapes are grown using organic methods in Refrontolo, to the east of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene hills. This...

2024

VenetoItaly

ToffoliProsecco

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Masottina, ViaVenti Extra Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

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Locked score

Family-owned Masottina has been making wines from its base close to Conegliano for 80 years. For those with a drier palate, this extra brut Treviso...

VenetoItaly

MasottinaProsecco

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Torresella, Rosé Brut, Prosecco, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy 2025

My wines
Locked score

This peachy-pink rosé offers more than the usual notes of pear and apple, along with some spicy orange peel. Torresella’s identity is that of a...

2025

Friuli Venezia GiuliaItaly

TorresellaProsecco

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Bortolomiol, Miòl Rosé Brut, Treviso, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2025

My wines
Locked score

A byword for quality, this Valdobbiadene-based winery was founded in 1949 by Giuliano Bortolomiol, a key regional figure who is recognised as being the first...

2025

VenetoItaly

BortolomiolProsecco

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Abbie Bennington
Abbie Bennington

Abbie Bennington DipWSET is a wine journalist, educator and judge. She has been working in the wine industry for more than 15 years after leaving the BBC News at Ten. She worked as a senior producer in politics and global news.

Abbie is chair of the Association of Wine Educators, holds the Diploma in Wine and Spirits and is a certified WSET Educator, teaching the advanced level 3. She is also an accredited tutor for Bordeaux (CIVB), a Rioja educator (Consejo Regulador DOCa) and an advanced Cava specialist (DO Cava).

She owns her own tasting and wine business, ABVTastings. In addition to running tasting events, judging at wine and spirit competitions (IWC amongst others), Abbie writes and travels regularly to wine regions to conduct interviews for prominent industry publications.